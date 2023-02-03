When do the Cubs & White Sox start 2023 spring training?

CHICAGO – The beginning of February signals the start of the countdown to the first part of the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

That’s because players from the Cubs, White Sox, and other teams in the league are getting closer to reporting to spring training at their respective camp sites to get ready for Opening Day in late March.

So when do Chicago’s teams make their way to Arizona for spring training?

Cubs – Mesa, Arizona – Sloan Park

The Cubs once again return to Mesa to begin work ahead of the 2023 season, doing so for the fourth time under manager David Ross.

Pitchers and catchers will report to Sloan Park on Wednesday, February 15, holding their first formal workout that day.

Position players will report on Monday, February 20 with a workout scheduled for that day.

On Saturday, February 25, the Cubs will open up Cactus League play against the San Francisco Giants at 2:05 p.m. central time.

White Sox – Glendale, Arizona – Camelback Ranch

Under new manager Pedro Grifol, the White Sox will look to start a rebound season at Camelback Ranch in Glendale starting this February.

They’ll have pitchers and catchers report on Wednesday, February 15 with a workout that day and then have the full squad report Monday, February 20.

The White Sox will open up Cactus League play at Camelback Ranch on Saturday, February 25 against the San Diego Padres at 2:05 p.m. central time.

World Baseball Classic Participants

For players on the Cubs & White Sox taking part in the World Baseball Classic from March 8 through March 23, the report dates will be a bit different.

Pitchers and catchers will show up at their camps on Monday, February 13 with position players reporting on Thursday, February 16.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.