Related
Phys.org
Photonic hopfions: Light shaped as a smoke ring that behaves like a particle
We can frequently find in our daily lives a localized wave structure that maintains its shape upon propagation—picture a smoke ring flying in the air. Similar stable structures have been studied in various research fields and can be found in magnets, nuclear systems, and particle physics. In contrast to a ring of smoke, they can be made resilient to perturbations. This is known in mathematics and physics as topological protection.
studyfinds.org
‘Quantum light’ breakthrough could revolutionize science at the atomic level
CAMBRDIGE, United Kingdom — “Quantum light” may sound like something out of a Marvel movie, but scientists say it may hold the real-world key to revolutionizing science as we know it. An international team says generating this high-energy light and controlling it can unlock a whole new realm in quantum computing.
Phys.org
Polymers with a metal backbone
Until now, it has been clear: you can have a metal or a plastic, but not both in one. However, things don't have to stay that way. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a Chinese research team has now reported a polymer with a metallic backbone that is conductive, thermally stable, and has interesting optoelectronic properties.
Phys.org
Applications for a newly developed risk and resilience tool
By the mid-century, many parts of the United States will experience longer summers with more extreme heat events. While swelteringly hot days are uncomfortable, they can become dangerous for some households, particularly those without air conditioning. Intense heat, stronger storms, extended droughts—climate change poses a formidable list of hazards for communities across the country in the coming decades.
science.org
Covalent-like bondings and abnormal formation of ferroelectric structures in binary ionic salts
In the Mooser-Pearson diagram, binary ionic compoundss form into nonpolar symmetrical structures with high coordination numbers, while wurtzite structures should appear in the covalent region. Their tetrahedral bonding configurations break the inversion symmetry, with polarizations almost unswitchable due to the high barriers of abrupt breaking and reformation of covalent bonds. Here, through first-principles calculations, we find some exceptional cases of highly ionic ferroelectric binary salts such as lithium halides, which may form into wurtzite structures with covalent-like sp3 bondings, and the origin of these abnormal formations is clarified. Their high polarizations induced by symmetry breaking are switchable, with much smoother switching pathway refrained from abrupt bond breaking due to the long-range feature of Coulomb interactions. These covalent-like ionic bondings do reduce not only their ferroelectric switching barriers but also the phase transition barriers between polar and nonpolar phases, rendering high performance in applications such as nonvolatile memory and energy storage.
Phys.org
Are you thinking of raising chickens because of record-breaking egg prices? Do your research
The record-breaking price of eggs has encouraged some people to consider raising chickens in the backyard, but it's important to do some research before buying those cute little chicks. Raising and keeping chickens isn't cheap so you're not going to save money compared to buying eggs at the market, according...
Scientists in Canada detected an 8 billion-year-old radio signal in a distant galaxy
Scientists have detected a record-breaking radio signal from atomic hydrogen in a very distant galaxy. The galaxy that the signal originated from is believed to have come from a galaxy at redshift z=1.29. Because of the galaxy’s immense distance, the emission line had shifted to a 48 cm line from the 21 cm line they had expected.
New Map of All Matter In the Universe Reveals Something Strange About the Cosmic Web
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have unveiled an unprecedented map of all the matter in the universe using two very different telescopes, an effort that revealed weird inconsistencies between our observations and models of the so-called “cosmic web” that links the cosmos, according to new research.
game-news24.com
NASA: The James Webb Space Telescope has just discovered its first Earth-like exoplanet
News JVTech NASA: The James Webb Space Telescope is now resurrected, and has discovered the first alien, which resembles Earth. The world’s most powerful space telescope has now lightened an exoplanet almost that same size as Earth. A discovery to open the door to new research and question marks.
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
Micro plastic particles found in human blood samples has caused scientists to urgently investigate
In the 1970's, many biologists and environmental organizations began to warn about the risks and dangers of production and use of plastic materials and how it could have profound negative effects on our planet. Since then massive amounts of plastic have been contaminating a vast majority of the world. From the peak of Mount Everest all the way down to the Mariana Trench (deepest part of ocean) plastic has tremendously polluted what were once pure and clean places.
Phys.org
Prehistoric human migration in Southeast Asia driven by sea-level rise, study reveals
An interdisciplinary team of scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU, Singapore) has found that rapid sea-level rise drove early settlers in Southeast Asia to migrate during the prehistoric period, increasing the genetic diversity of the region today. The Malay Peninsula and the islands of Sumatra, Borneo, and Java were...
Phys.org
Study shows that hydrogen and carbon monoxide fuel ocean microbes from the tropics to the poles
A world-first study reverses the idea that the bulk of life in the ocean is fueled by photosynthesis via sunshine, revealing that many ocean microbes in fact get their energy from hydrogen and carbon monoxide. It has always been a mystery how microbes growing in deepest parts of the sea...
The World Is Amazed by the First Organic Modular Body
The world has witnessed many bizarre things, but seeing a biological body devoid of life become functional with the help of technology is a totally new tale. OSCAR, a living being formed from human cells, was born. Cornelis Vlasman is the protagonist, a talented biologist who believes that the path less trodden is, by definition, the least interesting. He creates his own laboratory with a few like-minded people, where he experiments with organic materials on his own initiative, with his own resources, and with his own crew.
Futurism
Scientists Find New Evidence of Hidden Ocean World in Our Solar System
Planetary scientists have a fascinating hypothesis about Saturn's smallest moon, Mimas, which they say may be home to a "stealth" underground ocean that's been hidden from our best observations. In a press release out of the Southwest Research Institute, principal scientist Dr. Alyssa Rhoden said that NASA's Cassini mission to...
marktechpost.com
Meet DiffusionDet: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Uses Diffusion for Object Detection
Object detection is a powerful technique for identifying objects in images and videos. Thanks to deep learning and computer vision advances, it has come a long way in recent years. It has the potential to revolutionize a wide range of industries, from transportation and security to healthcare and retail. As the technology continues to improve, we can expect to see even more exciting developments in the field of object detection.
Scientists solve battery mystery – allowing for ultra-fast charging breakthrough
Scientists say they have finally figured out how to overcome a major barrier to ultra-fast battery charging.The mysterious short circuiting and failure of next-generation lithium metal batteries was solved by a team from Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in the US, who said their findings could have major implications for the electric car industry.Rechargeable lithium metal batteries are lightweight, inflammable, hold a lot of energy and can be charged very quickly, however until now they have been unsuitable for commercial use due to mechanical stress experienced while charging.“Just modest indentation, bending or twisting of the batteries can...
Medagadget.com
Bottlebrush Particle for Synergistic Drug Combinations
A scientific team at MIT has developed a bottlebrush-shaped nanoparticle that can deliver combinations of drugs for synergistic efficacy. The particles contain a central backbone and demonstrate side-chains that sprout from this backbone, similar to the handle and bristles of a bottlebrush. Several drugs can be mixed in different ratios and combined with polymer building blocks during particle preparation, and then the drugs are released from the particle when the bristles are enzymatically cleaved from the particle body. The researchers have tested the particles in their ability to deliver combinations of anti-cancer drugs and they have demonstrated synergistic efficacy that would be difficult to achieve with combinations of freely delivered drugs.
techxplore.com
Intelligent system for indoor illumination adjustment based on deep learning
A new deep learning–based intelligent regulation system for indoor lighting intensity is described in the International Journal of Industrial and Systems Engineering. The novel system improves the accuracy and efficiency of conventional lighting-regulation systems by exploiting artificial intelligence, or deep learning, trained with on sensor output and historical data. The approach allows natural light levels to be taken into account and calculates the requisite power needed to maintain consistent brightness indoors with a high adjustment accuracy of between 95.0% and 98.5%.
Phys.org
Photonic fibers borrow from butterfly wings to enable invisible, indelible sorting labels
Less than 15% of the 92 million tons of clothing and other textiles discarded annually are recycled—in part because they are so difficult to sort. Woven-in labels made with inexpensive photonic fibers, developed by a University of Michigan-led team, could change that. "It's like a barcode that's woven directly...
