ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Something's fishy: Agents at Detroit Metro discover dolphin skull in luggage

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43fX1n_0kbcQe5s00

ROMULUS (WWJ) - Finding prohibited items in luggage isn't a few story, but federal agents said they confiscated a rather unusual find after inspecting international baggage at Detroit Metropolitan Airport last week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said they discovered a dolphin skull after screening unaccompanied luggage upon reentry to the United States.

"The luggage had been inadvertently separated from owners during transit,"" CBP stated, "and upon reentry into the U.S., routine x-ray screenings revealed an image of what appeared to be a skull-shaped object in one of the bags.

That skull ended up belonging to a young dolphin, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials determined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pMAS_0kbcQe5s00
Photo the dolphin skull after agents removed it from luggage at DTW. Photo credit U.S. Customs and Border Protection Public Affairs

"Certain fish and wildlife, including any products made from them, are subject to import and export restrictions, prohibitions, permits or certificates, as well as other requirements," agents stated in a press release.

The restrictions encompass wild birds, land or marine mammals, reptiles, fish, shellfish, mollusks or invertebrates, and any animal part or product, to include skins, tusks, bone, feathers, or eggs.

The dolphin skull was handed over to the Office of Law Enforcement where wild inspectors will continue the investigation.

“The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited,” said Area Port Director Robert Larkin. “We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats.”

Agents encouraged travelers to be aware of current regulations before trying to bring in wildlife items. Violators could face penalties, seizures and even arrest.

Fin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith released from federal prison

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith was released from a federal prison in Indiana, where he served seven months for stealing money from his campaign fund. Smith was transferred Jan. 31 from Federal Correctional Institute Terre Haute's adjacent minimum security satellite camp to community confinement overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prison's Detroit Residential Reentry Management Office, spokesperson Benjamin O'Cone wrote in an email Monday to the Free Press.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Black-owned grocery store set to open on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit is continuing its coverage on food insecurity.In an east side neighborhood, one business owner is taking the initiative to close the food gap.The last Black-owned grocery store in Detroit closed its doors in 2014, and now there's a new owner in town working to bring culturally appropriate food back to the neighborhood. He's taking matters in his own hands to make Black history in his own backyard. "This neighborhood is classed as a desert because there's no immediate grocery store in it," said Raphael Wright, owner of Neighborhood Grocery. "I'm on this mission of rebuilding the...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
50K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy