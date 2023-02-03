Something's fishy: Agents at Detroit Metro discover dolphin skull in luggage

ROMULUS (WWJ) - Finding prohibited items in luggage isn't a few story, but federal agents said they confiscated a rather unusual find after inspecting international baggage at Detroit Metropolitan Airport last week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said they discovered a dolphin skull after screening unaccompanied luggage upon reentry to the United States.

"The luggage had been inadvertently separated from owners during transit,"" CBP stated, "and upon reentry into the U.S., routine x-ray screenings revealed an image of what appeared to be a skull-shaped object in one of the bags.

That skull ended up belonging to a young dolphin, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials determined.

Photo the dolphin skull after agents removed it from luggage at DTW. Photo credit U.S. Customs and Border Protection Public Affairs

"Certain fish and wildlife, including any products made from them, are subject to import and export restrictions, prohibitions, permits or certificates, as well as other requirements," agents stated in a press release.

The restrictions encompass wild birds, land or marine mammals, reptiles, fish, shellfish, mollusks or invertebrates, and any animal part or product, to include skins, tusks, bone, feathers, or eggs.

The dolphin skull was handed over to the Office of Law Enforcement where wild inspectors will continue the investigation.

“The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited,” said Area Port Director Robert Larkin. “We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats.”

Agents encouraged travelers to be aware of current regulations before trying to bring in wildlife items. Violators could face penalties, seizures and even arrest.

