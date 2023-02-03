Read full article on original website
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Cary Food Waste Pilot Program Exceeds Expectations - Becomes PermanentJames TulianoCary, NC
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Get Ready to Be Enchanted: LuminoCity Festival Brings Joy Blossom Lights to Pullen ParkJot BeatRaleigh, NC
Frustrations boil over as Tar Heels drop third straight: ‘We came back for a reason and this isn’t it’
North Carolina senior Armando Bacot spoke with reporters following a 92-85 loss to Wake Forest Tuesday night, expressing frustration with how the season has gone.
FSU football: Fans react to Miami’s new defensive coordinator hire
FSU football fans have had a great time laughing at what the Miami Hurricanes have gone through over the past year or so. It all started with FSU beating them in the 2021 season and Miami fans hyping up Mario Cristobal and his mediocre staff as the best in the nation.
Four-star FSU WR commit TJ Abrams shows off his explosive speed with dazzling time at track meet
Abrams is one of the fastest players in the entire 2024 class and he showed off his speed over the weekend.
As Georgia Tech sinks, there’s frustration, disappointment, resolve
The current nine-game losing streak is the longest since the Jackets lost 13 in a row to end the 1980-81 season and the tenure of coach Dwane Morrison.
Junior OT Desmond Jackson happy to commit to UNC early in the process
Clemmons, N.C. — A week and a half ago, West Forsyth High School junior offensive tackle Desmond Jackson became the first in-state prospect in the class of 2024 to commit to the University of North Carolina. HighSchoolOT sat down with Jackson to discuss his recruitment process and what stood out about the Tar Heels.
thefamuanonline.com
Why is there a bar at FSU but not at FAMU?
This year, Florida State University opened a new bar on campus where students can stop for a drink and celebrate football victories. FSU signed a contract with the Proof Brewing Company of Tallahassee to bring a bar on campus, located at the university’s student union on the ground floor.
TikTok star, North Carolina college football player honors mother by supporting women fighting cancer
Elon University defensive lineman Jon Seaton headed an event, in partnership with Outback Steakhouse and Fighting Pretty, to encourage more than 500 women in their fight against cancer.
thefamuanonline.com
Mister FAMU, Armani Jones, runs for Mister HBCU
Since 2004, the Mister HBCU competition has highlighted dedicated and distinguished young men and this year was no different when FAMU’s own, Armani Jones graced the stage in hopes of becoming the 19th Mister HBCU. The competition took place on January 28, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri. According to...
WCTV
Something Good - Tallahassee native wins big again at 2023 Grammys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Performer Beyonce breaking another record last night for the most Grammy wins of all time, and a Tallahassee native helped her do it. The now 32-time Grammy-winning artist took home three awards last night for her album Renaissance, including best R&B song, best dance/electronic album and dance/electronic recording.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Never-before-seen video shows Dr. King speaking at NCSU as the KKK protests
RALEIGH, N.C. — Did you know Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once spoke to a crowd of 5,000 at Reynolds Coliseum on NC State Campus in Raleigh?. The historic event took place in 1966 – but it wasn't given momentous treatment. Instead, the moment was almost wiped from the history books.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
abc11.com
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar
Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
WCTV
Neighbors express concerns as southside CVS prepares to close
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee community is outraged after learning their long-time CVS will be closing for good next month. The company spokesman confirmed with WCTV that the CVS on South Monroe Street will close on March 16, and all prescriptions are being transferred. Many customers were hearing the...
WCTV
One person injured in Tallahassee overnight shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday morning that left one person injured. The shooting happened around 3:17 a.m. at the 900 Block of Volusia Street. As a result of the shooting, one man was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
Officials: North Carolina man missing since Christmas Eve found dismembered, sealed in concrete
Officials in North Carolina said a man who had been missing since Christmas Eve was reportedly found dismembered and sealed in concrete about a month later.
WCTV
Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into a Cairo church Saturday morning for the funeral of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. Williams died last Saturday during a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase. Investigators say he had a medical episode on the scene and died.
TPD: One juvenile injured in shooting on Weatherby Ct.
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one juvenile injured.
WALB 10
Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, law enforcement agencies and the city of Cairo are honoring the life of a patrol officer who died on duty. Clarence “CJ” Williams died after having a medical episode while on a foot pursuit last Saturday evening. He was just 23 years old.
WCTV
Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
