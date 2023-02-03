ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Saquon Barkley Dominating In Dodgeball Is Going Viral

By Cameron Flynn
Saquon Barkley was named a Pro Bowler this season for the second time in his four-year NFL career after putting up the best campaign since his rookie year.

His bounce-back season saw the former No. 2 overall pick rush for 1,312 yards (a career high), tally 10 touchdowns and lead his Giants to a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.

Barkley's shifty moves on the football field seem to be translating well to the Pro Bowl games this weekend. During a dodgeball match yesterday, the Giants' star was filmed showcasing his unbelievable athleticism.

Take a look at the now-viral video here :

While Saquon appears to have perfected the 'dodge' bit of the ' Five D's of Dodgeball ,' he unfortunately forgot the next 'D' - 'duck.'

One Twitter user replied to the original video with this one, which showed Barkley taking a dodgeball to the head.

Here's what the rest of the NFL world is saying about Barkley's dodgeball efforts today.

Fans can catch the remainder of the Pro Bowl festivities this Sunday, February 5th.

