Philadelphia, PA

'Go Birds': Philly Area District Plans 2-Hour Delay On Super Bowl Monday

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles fans Photo Credit: Unsplash/Evan Brockett

Win or lose, one Philadelphia area school district will get a slow start the morning after Super Bowl Sunday.

"in honor of the Eagles' Super Bowl appearance," Quakertown Community School District in upper Bucks County will observe a two-hour delay on Monday, Feb. 13, Superintendent Bill Harner said in a tweet.

The calendar on the district's website also reminds parents and students about the delay, with "Go Birds!" the only explanation given.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Quakertown students at Neidig and Richland elementary schools got up close and personal with rookie Eagles receiver Britain Covey, who stopped by to answer questions and give high-fives.

Covey and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

