kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Monday. An RPD report said at 1:50 p.m. officers contacted the 35-year old in the 1300 block of Northeast Stephens Street after the incident. The suspect admitted to chasing a victim after an argument. In the process, he almost got hit by a van which was traveling through the parking lot. The man hit the hood of the vehicle and damaged it.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE CONTACT TWO MEN WITH WARRANTS
Roseburg Police contacted two men with warrants Tuesday morning. An RPD report said at 1:40 a.m. officers talked to a 35-year old in the 3100 block of Northwest Aviation Drive, knowing that probable cause existed to detain him. He was held for warrants for first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR TWO ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENTS
A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police for two alleged harassment incidents on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 11:30 a.m. a victim said he was sitting inside a bus stop at the corner of West Harvard Avenue and West Madrone Street when a man walked over and tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face. The victim claimed he was attacked for no reason. A nearly witness corroborated what had happened.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg man was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at 10:30 p.m. officers contacted the suspect for a second time in the 1100 block of Northwest Highland Street after a caller said the 35-year old was trying to fight people in the area. On the second contact officers allegedly saw the suspect shove another man, and he was detained on the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST MAN FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS/RESISTING INCIDENTS
Roseburg Police arrested a man for alleged trespass and resisting incidents late Friday. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. the 43-year old was contacted while trespassing on railroad tracks in the 1100 block of Southeast Mill Street. He reportedly refused to comply with officers while being taken into custody.
kpic
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING FIRE PIT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a fire pit incident on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 6:50 a.m. officers and the Roseburg Fire Department responded to the Gateway Community Garden in the 1600 block of Southeast Stephens Street after a caller said they had spotted smoke in the area.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PROHIBITED OUTDOOR BURNING
Roseburg Police cited a man for prohibited outdoor burning early Monday. The RPD report said at about 12:50 a.m. officers saw a large plume of smoke coming from the area of the Rowe Street bridge in the 900 block of Southeast Rowe Street and located a 22-year old who was tending a campfire. The suspect extinguished the fire, was cited and then was released.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN MAN JAILED ON WEAPONS CHARGES
Sutherlin Police jailed a man on weapons charges after being taken into custody on outstanding cases on Saturday afternoon. An SPD report said at 2:00 p.m. the 38-year old was detained for probable cause. During a search he was allegedly found to have multiple throwing knives concealed in the front pocket of the hoody he was wearing. One of knives was allegedly found to be sharpened on both edges. He was previously confirmed to be a felon.
kpic
Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm
TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
VIDEO: Man arrested after bursting through dealership door in stolen Jeep
A wanted Oregon man has been taken into custody after he allegedly broke into a Coos Bay car dealership, stole an SUV, drove it through the business’s garage door and sped away on Highway 101 as police officers looked on.
kezi.com
Police say suspected burglar chased down, dropped stolen goods
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for a suspected burglar after a resident reported finding them crouched in her shed and her husband chased them down, forcing them to drop stolen items, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the Eugene Police Department, officers were called out to...
kezi.com
Douglas County law enforcement carries out several fentanyl seizures over 10-day period
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A total of more than 10 ounces of fentanyl were seized in several operations in a 10-day stretch at the end of January, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reported. According to the DINT, they conducted multiple investigations between January 19 and January 29 involving people believed...
kezi.com
One man dead in suspected drunk driving car crash
UMPQUA, Ore. - A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after police said he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle. On Saturday, at 5:40 p.m., police said 911 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard Creek Road. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered 60-year-old Roseburg resident Russ Lee Vanderhoof, had been traveling in the 12000-block of Hubbard Creek Road in his 1997 Ford F350 pickup when he failed to turn a corner.
kqennewsradio.com
kqennewsradio.com
DINT SEIZED NEARLY 289 GRAMS OF FENTANYL IN A TEN-DAY PERIOD
During a ten-day period in late January, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team conducted multiple investigations and seized nearly 289 grams of fentanyl. DINT Commander Rick McArthur said this included the seizure of:. *Approximately 53.8 grams of fentanyl January 19th. *Approximately 5 grams of fentanyl through two investigations and...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY SELLING METHAMPHETAMINE TO OFFICERS
A Roseburg man was jailed for allegedly selling methamphetamine to police officers early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:00 a.m. officers were communicating with the 48-year old in an undercover capacity. The suspect reportedly agreed to meet with officers to make the sale, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Newton Creek Road.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAILED FOR WARRANTS, INTRODUCING CONTRABAND
Sutherlin Police jailed a man for warrants and charged him with introducing contraband on Thursday evening. An SPD report said just before 5:30 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as a 26-year old. It was confirmed that the man had three Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warrants for his arrest. He was also cited for driving while suspended.
kezi.com
Man who attacked ex-girlfriend and bystander sentenced to prison
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man who punched an unrelated man and his ex-girlfriend at her place of work in 2022 in Creswell has pleaded guilty to assault and been sentenced to prison, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, back on June 21, 2022, Dakota...
kptv.com
Surveillance video shows man drive Jeep through dealership garage door in Coos Bay, Oregon
A crew member remains missing and two others were rescued from crab boat that sank near Willapa Bay in southwest Washington on Sunday evening. Chocolate for Congo returns for a 10th year to help communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo thrive. New bill would create sustainable source of funding...
