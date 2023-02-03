ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Monday. An RPD report said at 1:50 p.m. officers contacted the 35-year old in the 1300 block of Northeast Stephens Street after the incident. The suspect admitted to chasing a victim after an argument. In the process, he almost got hit by a van which was traveling through the parking lot. The man hit the hood of the vehicle and damaged it.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE CONTACT TWO MEN WITH WARRANTS

Roseburg Police contacted two men with warrants Tuesday morning. An RPD report said at 1:40 a.m. officers talked to a 35-year old in the 3100 block of Northwest Aviation Drive, knowing that probable cause existed to detain him. He was held for warrants for first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR TWO ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENTS

A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police for two alleged harassment incidents on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 11:30 a.m. a victim said he was sitting inside a bus stop at the corner of West Harvard Avenue and West Madrone Street when a man walked over and tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face. The victim claimed he was attacked for no reason. A nearly witness corroborated what had happened.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

A Roseburg man was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at 10:30 p.m. officers contacted the suspect for a second time in the 1100 block of Northwest Highland Street after a caller said the 35-year old was trying to fight people in the area. On the second contact officers allegedly saw the suspect shove another man, and he was detained on the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST MAN FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS/RESISTING INCIDENTS

Roseburg Police arrested a man for alleged trespass and resisting incidents late Friday. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. the 43-year old was contacted while trespassing on railroad tracks in the 1100 block of Southeast Mill Street. He reportedly refused to comply with officers while being taken into custody.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING FIRE PIT INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following a fire pit incident on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 6:50 a.m. officers and the Roseburg Fire Department responded to the Gateway Community Garden in the 1600 block of Southeast Stephens Street after a caller said they had spotted smoke in the area.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PROHIBITED OUTDOOR BURNING

Roseburg Police cited a man for prohibited outdoor burning early Monday. The RPD report said at about 12:50 a.m. officers saw a large plume of smoke coming from the area of the Rowe Street bridge in the 900 block of Southeast Rowe Street and located a 22-year old who was tending a campfire. The suspect extinguished the fire, was cited and then was released.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN MAN JAILED ON WEAPONS CHARGES

Sutherlin Police jailed a man on weapons charges after being taken into custody on outstanding cases on Saturday afternoon. An SPD report said at 2:00 p.m. the 38-year old was detained for probable cause. During a search he was allegedly found to have multiple throwing knives concealed in the front pocket of the hoody he was wearing. One of knives was allegedly found to be sharpened on both edges. He was previously confirmed to be a felon.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kpic

Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm

TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
TRAIL, OR
kezi.com

Police say suspected burglar chased down, dropped stolen goods

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for a suspected burglar after a resident reported finding them crouched in her shed and her husband chased them down, forcing them to drop stolen items, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the Eugene Police Department, officers were called out to...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

One man dead in suspected drunk driving car crash

UMPQUA, Ore. - A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after police said he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle. On Saturday, at 5:40 p.m., police said 911 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard Creek Road. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered 60-year-old Roseburg resident Russ Lee Vanderhoof, had been traveling in the 12000-block of Hubbard Creek Road in his 1997 Ford F350 pickup when he failed to turn a corner.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUSPECTED DUII CRASH RESULTS IN FATALITY

A 60-year old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he crashed his vehicle and then was apparently run over. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:40 p.m. dispatchers received information regarding an injury crash in the 12000 block of Hubbard Creek Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and determined that Russ Vanderhoof had been traveling down the road in his pickup when he failed to negotiate a corner. The vehicle had been stopped from going down an embankment when it struck a tree just off the roadway. Upon further investigation, deputies believe Vanderhoof exited his vehicle following the crash when the pickup shifted. This resulted in Vanderhoof being struck and run over. He was declared deceased at the scene by fire and EMS personnel.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DINT SEIZED NEARLY 289 GRAMS OF FENTANYL IN A TEN-DAY PERIOD

During a ten-day period in late January, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team conducted multiple investigations and seized nearly 289 grams of fentanyl. DINT Commander Rick McArthur said this included the seizure of:. *Approximately 53.8 grams of fentanyl January 19th. *Approximately 5 grams of fentanyl through two investigations and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY SELLING METHAMPHETAMINE TO OFFICERS

A Roseburg man was jailed for allegedly selling methamphetamine to police officers early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:00 a.m. officers were communicating with the 48-year old in an undercover capacity. The suspect reportedly agreed to meet with officers to make the sale, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Newton Creek Road.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN POLICE JAILED FOR WARRANTS, INTRODUCING CONTRABAND

Sutherlin Police jailed a man for warrants and charged him with introducing contraband on Thursday evening. An SPD report said just before 5:30 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as a 26-year old. It was confirmed that the man had three Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warrants for his arrest. He was also cited for driving while suspended.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kezi.com

Man who attacked ex-girlfriend and bystander sentenced to prison

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man who punched an unrelated man and his ex-girlfriend at her place of work in 2022 in Creswell has pleaded guilty to assault and been sentenced to prison, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, back on June 21, 2022, Dakota...
CRESWELL, OR

