Empanada Joint in Missoula to close this March
MISSOULA, Mont. — Another long-time eatery in Missoula is shutting its doors after 11 years of business. The Empanada Joint on Main Street announced it will close its doors on March 4. The owner posted the announcement on the restaurant's social media pages saying that they are pursuing other...
If You Love Montana’s Fish Creek You’ll Want to Follow This Meeting
It's a hidden gem in Western Montana, and so special it officially became home to a Montana State Park in the last decade. But that's just one part of the effort to protect the Fish Creek Watershed west of Missoula, one of the vital tributaries on the Lower Clark Fork River.
FLIC returns to Polson this month
MISSOULA, Mont. — Filmmakers from around the globe will gather in Polson for the Flathead Lake International Cinemafest this month. The event returns to Polson for its 11th year and includes everything from feature-length films to short films. The inspiration for the event comes from FLIC director David King.
2 people safe after avalanche in Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two people are safe after being caught and carried in a slab avalanche in the Flathead Range. On Sunday, two people were caught and carried in a slab avalanche in the Flathead Range. Thankfully no one was injured. We thank the individuals for sharing this event....
Montana ranks in top 15 for domestic migration
Missoula, MT — The pandemic brought several changes to everyday life, one of those being the great migration. New data from the data ranks Montana as 13th for domestic migration in 2022. New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a population increase of 1.5% totaling 16,003 people who...
Mount Sentinel endurance event aims to improve local air quality
MISSOULA, Mont. — An endurance event on Mount Sentinel kicks off this Saturday and offers runners and hikers the chance to put their energy into building a community with cleaner air. Missoula's third annual Running Up for Air challenge is a collaboration between Runner's Edge and Climate Smart Missoula...
Montanans dominate Idaho Sled Dog Challenge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge wrapped Feb. 3 with Montana sledders standing out during the competition. In the 300-mile competition, three Montanans placed in the top five. First was Jessie Royer from Seeley Lake, who finished in 50:21:16. Royer Josi Thyr from Olney placed second with...
Public hearing for proposed Fort Missoula barrack restoration set for Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Historic Preservation Commission is holding a public hearing Wednesday on a proposal to restore the Fort Missoula alien detention center barracks. The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula says the U.S. built them between 1941 and 1944 to house Italian and Japanese internees. After the...
Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident
A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
Stevensville Ranger District reminds public of climbing restrictions in Mill Creek Canyon
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Stevensville Ranger District and the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reminds the public of the annual climbing closure north of Hamilton. The annual climbing closure for the Mill Creek Canyon area started Feb. 1 to let cliff-dwelling raptors nest without being disturbed by outdoor enthusiasts. The...
University of Montana law students help free wrongly convicted Billings man
MISSOULA, Mont. — A cohort of University of Montana law students worked with the Montana Innocence Project to free a Billings man who was wrongly convicted of murder 40 years ago. Bernard Pease was incarcerated based on forensic testing methods that were deemed invalid with modern DNA testing. Students...
Missoula Co. jail resumes in-person visits
MISSOULA, Mont. — In-person visits resume at the Missoula County Detention Facility after a long pause due to COVID-19. Visits are available on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and are also still available virtually. Officials ask that visits are scheduled at least one day in advance. Hours and days...
Man Steals Propane Tanks and a TV From a Missoula Business
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 2, 2023, at approximately 9:47 a.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer was dispatched to a suspected burglary that occurred at a business in the 2600 block of West Broadway. When the officer arrived, he made contact with an employee. The employee said someone...
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Corvallis Schools on 2-hour delay
MISSOULA, Mont. — There will be two hour delay for Corvallis Schools due to hazardous road conditions and no plows. School will start at 10:30 a.m.
Missoula to move forward with preferred concept for Higgins Corridor reconfiguration
MISSOULA, Mont. — More changes could be on the way for the Beartracks Bridge and Higgins Avenue Corridor. Missoula City Council members voted to move forward with the preferred concept and continue to engage with the community on the project. Nothing is set in stone yet, but the goal...
Missoula man, woman speak out in hopes of getting kidney transplant
Jerri Lewis and Jason Fellin are both on dialysis until they can each gather all that’s required to move forward with surgery.
Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
Missoula Co. Sheriff's Office mourns loss of K-9 Loki
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of K-9 Loki, who passed surrounded by his best friend and handler Sgt. R. Jessop and many other law enforcement officers. The following was posted by Missoula County Sheriff's Office:. It is with deep sadness that we...
MCPS board decides not to select superintendent yet
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees did not select a new school superintendent during Tuesday night's meeting. The decision was unanimous, with trustees agreeing to keep the search open. Officials said they want someone who is familiar with running a school district the size...
