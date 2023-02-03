ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Empanada Joint in Missoula to close this March

MISSOULA, Mont. — Another long-time eatery in Missoula is shutting its doors after 11 years of business. The Empanada Joint on Main Street announced it will close its doors on March 4. The owner posted the announcement on the restaurant's social media pages saying that they are pursuing other...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

FLIC returns to Polson this month

MISSOULA, Mont. — Filmmakers from around the globe will gather in Polson for the Flathead Lake International Cinemafest this month. The event returns to Polson for its 11th year and includes everything from feature-length films to short films. The inspiration for the event comes from FLIC director David King.
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

2 people safe after avalanche in Flathead

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two people are safe after being caught and carried in a slab avalanche in the Flathead Range. On Sunday, two people were caught and carried in a slab avalanche in the Flathead Range. Thankfully no one was injured. We thank the individuals for sharing this event....
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana ranks in top 15 for domestic migration

Missoula, MT — The pandemic brought several changes to everyday life, one of those being the great migration. New data from the data ranks Montana as 13th for domestic migration in 2022. New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a population increase of 1.5% totaling 16,003 people who...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Mount Sentinel endurance event aims to improve local air quality

MISSOULA, Mont. — An endurance event on Mount Sentinel kicks off this Saturday and offers runners and hikers the chance to put their energy into building a community with cleaner air. Missoula's third annual Running Up for Air challenge is a collaboration between Runner's Edge and Climate Smart Missoula...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montanans dominate Idaho Sled Dog Challenge

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge wrapped Feb. 3 with Montana sledders standing out during the competition. In the 300-mile competition, three Montanans placed in the top five. First was Jessie Royer from Seeley Lake, who finished in 50:21:16. Royer Josi Thyr from Olney placed second with...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident

A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. jail resumes in-person visits

MISSOULA, Mont. — In-person visits resume at the Missoula County Detention Facility after a long pause due to COVID-19. Visits are available on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and are also still available virtually. Officials ask that visits are scheduled at least one day in advance. Hours and days...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Man Steals Propane Tanks and a TV From a Missoula Business

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 2, 2023, at approximately 9:47 a.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer was dispatched to a suspected burglary that occurred at a business in the 2600 block of West Broadway. When the officer arrived, he made contact with an employee. The employee said someone...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Corvallis Schools on 2-hour delay

MISSOULA, Mont. — There will be two hour delay for Corvallis Schools due to hazardous road conditions and no plows. School will start at 10:30 a.m.
CORVALLIS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. Sheriff's Office mourns loss of K-9 Loki

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of K-9 Loki, who passed surrounded by his best friend and handler Sgt. R. Jessop and many other law enforcement officers. The following was posted by Missoula County Sheriff's Office:. It is with deep sadness that we...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

MCPS board decides not to select superintendent yet

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees did not select a new school superintendent during Tuesday night's meeting. The decision was unanimous, with trustees agreeing to keep the search open. Officials said they want someone who is familiar with running a school district the size...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT

