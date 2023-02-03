A Helena man accused of attempting to damage a Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs was arraigned today on federal charges, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with attempted property damage by use of fire or explosive, possession of unregistered destructive devices and possession of an unregistered silencer. If convicted of the most serious crime, Pallister faces a mandatory minimum five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

HELENA, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO