Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
MHF rebrands Foundation for Montana History
MISSOULA, Mont. — After almost 40 years the Montana History Foundation has rebranded to The Foundation for Montana History. The following was sent out by The Foundation for Montana History:. After almost 40 years as The Montana History Foundation, the organization has undergone a complete rebrand, including renaming as...
Watch the Dateline episode “On a Dark, Deserted Highway” now
Montana’s Broadwater County is huge -- the size of more than 50 Manhattan islands, but only 7,000 souls actually live here. It was Monday, May 16, 2017, just after 2 a.m., when Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore was making his final rounds, checking all the main businesses in the county seat of Townsend, before heading home.
NBCMontana
Elk checked for brucellosis test negative
MISSOULA, Mont. — Elk that were captured in the Pioneer Mountains as part of a targeted elk brucellosis surveillance project tested negative for the disease. Wildlife officials tested 149 samples of blood from the captured elk. All results were negative. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released the following information:
NBCMontana
Agriculture Development Council to meet in Helena
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Agriculture Development Council will meet in Helena on Tuesday and Wednesday. The legislature created the program to strengthen and diversify Montana's agricultural industry through new products and processes. The council can give grants up to $50,000 and loans up to $100,000 for things like equipment,...
Discount grocery chain opens another new Montana store
A large discount grocery warehouse store recently opened another new location in Montana. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Chef's Store, a fast-growing warehouse-style supermarket, opened its newest Montana location in Helena, according to local sources.
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
montanarightnow.com
Semi-truck carrying cattle rolls over on I-90 near Manhattan
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A semi-truck rollover had part of I-90 between Logan and Manhattan closed Friday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports dispatch received a report of the rollover near mile marker 284 around 10:45 am. Traffic heading east was partially blocked by the truck which was carrying a load...
NBCMontana
Homicide being investigated at Montana State Prison
DEER LODGE, Mont. — A Montana State Prison inmate has died in a suspected homicide, which is being investigated by the Department of Corrections and the Powell County Sheriff's Office. Todd C. Fisher, 49, of Glendive, died on Sunday at the prison in Deer Lodge, officials said. Fisher was...
hstoday.us
Montana Man Suspected in Threat to Damage Helena Public Schools Building With Pipe Bombs Arraigned on Charges
A Helena man accused of attempting to damage a Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs was arraigned today on federal charges, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with attempted property damage by use of fire or explosive, possession of unregistered destructive devices and possession of an unregistered silencer. If convicted of the most serious crime, Pallister faces a mandatory minimum five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
The camera was miles from expected human activity.
Comments / 0