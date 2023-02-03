Read full article on original website
Related
16 applications so far for Great Bend City Administrator job
The City of Great Bend experienced 36 years with Howard Partington serving as city administrator. The position has been a little more fluid since Partington’s retirement in 2017. The city used George Kolb as an interim for about a year, Kendal Francis for more than four years and now Logan Burns as interim. Burns was appointed interim city administrator last December once Francis announced his resignation to accept a position in Hutchinson.
30th and Lucille to be subject of study session
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The freshly filled City Council seats of Stacy Goss and Stuart Conklin weren't even to their body temperature yet when public input turned to the 30th and Lucille intersection once again. The now full five person council is going to do a study session on the...
No comment during Great Bend council’s approval of fire chief’s resignation
Serving as the Great Bend Fire Chief for more than five years, and a member of the fire department for nearly three decades, Luke McCormick’s resignation was approved at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting without any comment or recognition of his service. The council approved the resignation...
Progress continues on new BTI building south of Great Bend
Progress has been slow but the end result will be worth it. Once construction is complete on the new 100,000-plus square-foot building, the new Bucklin Tractor & Implement (BTI) store south of Great Bend will be the largest facility among the company's six locations. Great Bend General Manager Cody Dick said not to expect anything in the immediate future.
Enroll Great Bend area eligible veterans in 'Memory Honor Roll'
The Wall That Heals will be on display in Great Bend in May and as part of the exhibit, local Vietnam Veterans who died after returning home are eligible to be honored as part of the In Memory Honor Roll display. Since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of Vietnam veterans have suffered due to Agent Orange exposure, PTSD and other illnesses as a result of their service. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) believes all those who served in Vietnam should be honored and remembered for their service.
Barton CC reaches $500K savings with reduced/eliminated book costs
As Barton Community College welcomed the start of 2023, it also welcomed a significant milestone in its efforts to help students save additional dollars. In total, students who have enrolled in classes with no-cost or low-cost course materials have saved over $500,000. These courses are known in higher education as Open Educational Resources (OER).
Plan for 24 apartments in Great Bend eyes moderate incomes
Great Bend Economic Development is hopeful a $1.425 million grant will be awarded to the ownership of Zarah Mall to construct up to 24 apartments in the upper floors of the downtown building. The Great Bend City Council approved a resolution to support the submission of the Moderate Income Housing (MIH) grant application that would develop residential units for the property at 1917 Lakin Avenue.
Kan. educators: Attacking teachers a GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
🎧Chamber Connect show: CEO Megan Barfield
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield that aired Feb. 2, 2023. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Carnival returning to the Barton County Fair this summer
For the first time since 2019, the Barton County Fair will have a carnival this summer. The Fair Association announced they have signed a contract with WEEE Entertainment to provide a carnival. The fair will run July 5-9, with the carnival performing three nights, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. With a...
Golden Belt Humane Society warns of animal control impersonators in Great Bend
The Golden Belt Humane Society is warning the public about animal control impersonators in the Great Bend community.
Barton Community College to offer spring stick welding class
If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to weld, now is your chance thanks to Barton Community College’s spring stick welding class, which will be offered from 6-9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday nights from March 6 through May 11 in the welding lab in the Technical Building. Executive...
Saline County escapee Steven Moss dead in Geneseo
An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said during a media briefing on Dec. 29. The deputy attempted to stop the pickup, but it took off and a pursuit ensued, first through multiple Salina neighborhoods and then in Saline, Ottawa, Lincoln, and Ellsworth counties.
KS Wetlands Ed Center aiming program at preschool-age children
The Kansas Wetlands Education Center’s Turtle Tots, a nature-based program developed for preschool-age children, continues with a “Cozy Animals” program Friday, Feb. 10. The program will allow children to read a book about how animals stay warm during the winter, explore furs, meet a furry animal and make a craft.
Insight: Signs of Spring
Six more weeks of winter for 2023. At least that’s the prediction based on a rodent in Pennsylvania. My 7-year-old daughter has recently taken to studying calendars. She can tell you when all of the important and slightly less important days are. She’s also memorized birthdays and does an impressively good job at reminding the rest of us about what a particular day holds. So when she woke up and announced it was Groundhog Day, there was a sense of excitement in the air.
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
A 'suspenseful' good time with the Great Bend Rec
Not everyone is cut out for hardcore, marathon training sessions at the gym. The Great Bend Rec is offering some fitness alternatives for those that would like to remain active in a less-intense manner. Certified Instructor Dixie Divis is handling a few of those activities, including a pair of suspension training classes that began this week.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (2/7)
BOOKED: Tara Bailey on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. RELEASED: Michael Wheeler on two Barton County District Court cases, after serving sentence. RELEASED: Blake Stegman on Barton County District Court warrant, after bond reinstated.
Debuts lead Barton track and field’s limited squad action at Washburn
Collegiate debuts highlighted a limited squad of the Barton Community College track and field program this weekend competing at the Washburn Open and Multi in Topeka. On the women's side, Oarabile Tshosa made her collegiate debut in impressive fashion, clocking a national qualifying 7.61 in Friday's 60m qualifying round before returning Saturday to run a 7.66 in the prelims and a 7.79 in the finals to place 7th of the 92-entry field.
Great Bend traffic arrest on Broadway for drug charges
On Friday, Feb. 3 at approximately 10 p.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue for a moving infraction. During the traffic stop, K-9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free air sniff, where she alerted...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 1