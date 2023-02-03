ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

16 applications so far for Great Bend City Administrator job

The City of Great Bend experienced 36 years with Howard Partington serving as city administrator. The position has been a little more fluid since Partington’s retirement in 2017. The city used George Kolb as an interim for about a year, Kendal Francis for more than four years and now Logan Burns as interim. Burns was appointed interim city administrator last December once Francis announced his resignation to accept a position in Hutchinson.
GREAT BEND, KS
30th and Lucille to be subject of study session

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The freshly filled City Council seats of Stacy Goss and Stuart Conklin weren't even to their body temperature yet when public input turned to the 30th and Lucille intersection once again. The now full five person council is going to do a study session on the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Progress continues on new BTI building south of Great Bend

Progress has been slow but the end result will be worth it. Once construction is complete on the new 100,000-plus square-foot building, the new Bucklin Tractor & Implement (BTI) store south of Great Bend will be the largest facility among the company's six locations. Great Bend General Manager Cody Dick said not to expect anything in the immediate future.
GREAT BEND, KS
Enroll Great Bend area eligible veterans in 'Memory Honor Roll'

The Wall That Heals will be on display in Great Bend in May and as part of the exhibit, local Vietnam Veterans who died after returning home are eligible to be honored as part of the In Memory Honor Roll display. Since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of Vietnam veterans have suffered due to Agent Orange exposure, PTSD and other illnesses as a result of their service. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) believes all those who served in Vietnam should be honored and remembered for their service.
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton CC reaches $500K savings with reduced/eliminated book costs

As Barton Community College welcomed the start of 2023, it also welcomed a significant milestone in its efforts to help students save additional dollars. In total, students who have enrolled in classes with no-cost or low-cost course materials have saved over $500,000. These courses are known in higher education as Open Educational Resources (OER).
GREAT BEND, KS
Plan for 24 apartments in Great Bend eyes moderate incomes

Great Bend Economic Development is hopeful a $1.425 million grant will be awarded to the ownership of Zarah Mall to construct up to 24 apartments in the upper floors of the downtown building. The Great Bend City Council approved a resolution to support the submission of the Moderate Income Housing (MIH) grant application that would develop residential units for the property at 1917 Lakin Avenue.
GREAT BEND, KS
Saline County escapee Steven Moss dead in Geneseo

An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said during a media briefing on Dec. 29. The deputy attempted to stop the pickup, but it took off and a pursuit ensued, first through multiple Salina neighborhoods and then in Saline, Ottawa, Lincoln, and Ellsworth counties.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Insight: Signs of Spring

Six more weeks of winter for 2023. At least that’s the prediction based on a rodent in Pennsylvania. My 7-year-old daughter has recently taken to studying calendars. She can tell you when all of the important and slightly less important days are. She’s also memorized birthdays and does an impressively good job at reminding the rest of us about what a particular day holds. So when she woke up and announced it was Groundhog Day, there was a sense of excitement in the air.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
A 'suspenseful' good time with the Great Bend Rec

Not everyone is cut out for hardcore, marathon training sessions at the gym. The Great Bend Rec is offering some fitness alternatives for those that would like to remain active in a less-intense manner. Certified Instructor Dixie Divis is handling a few of those activities, including a pair of suspension training classes that began this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
Debuts lead Barton track and field’s limited squad action at Washburn

Collegiate debuts highlighted a limited squad of the Barton Community College track and field program this weekend competing at the Washburn Open and Multi in Topeka. On the women's side, Oarabile Tshosa made her collegiate debut in impressive fashion, clocking a national qualifying 7.61 in Friday's 60m qualifying round before returning Saturday to run a 7.66 in the prelims and a 7.79 in the finals to place 7th of the 92-entry field.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, KS
