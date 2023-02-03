Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLOS.com
Suspect arrested in shooting investigation; Cúrate employee shot now off ventilator
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A juvenile suspect has been arrested in an ongoing shooting investigation in Buncombe County that left a beloved restaurant employee fighting for his life. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that a juvenile had been charged and taken into custody regarding the shooting...
WLOS.com
Ghost gun, drugs confiscated during recent Asheville arrest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police seized several drugs and a ghost gun during a recent arrest. In a press release, the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers, on Feb. 7, arrested a 19-year-old man "found to be in possession of a trafficking amount of fentanyl, and a juvenile passenger in possession of a Polymer 80 pistol (ghost gun) and drugs."
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Sheriff’s Office reaches settlement after Buncombe Co. suspect dies in custody
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that they recently settled with the family of Matthew Maienza, who died in custody following an incident in 2020. The Sheriff’s Office said the settlement was for $1.25 million. Deputies said they responded to a neighborhood...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County reaches $1.25M settlement in 2020 in-custody death
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has reached a $1.25 million settlement with the family Matthew Maienza, who died soon after he was taken into custody in 2020. On April 15, 2020, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to an Avery's Creek neighborhood regarding a naked man in the driveway of a caller's home.
Man shot at Buncombe Co. home
Deputies are investigating after a man was shot inside his Buncombe County home.
WLOS.com
More dynamite found at Barnardsville property
BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad paid a third visit to a site in Barnardsville after the property owner made another dangerous discovery. Property owner Cindy Wilson found more decaying dynamite Tuesday. She also found old dynamite Monday and over the weekend while cleaning out...
FOX Carolina
Victim identified following deadly shooting in McDowell Co.
SHELBY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Shelby has been charged with murder following a shooting Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the Jacktown Road area for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies later identified the victim as 68-year-old George Williams.
Man charged with murder following shooting in McDowell Co.
A North Carolina man has been charged with murder following a shooting in McDowell County.
Upstate Man charged with his own mother's murder
A suspect is now in custody following a murder at a Greenville apartment complex, Monday night. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Hickory Ridge Apartments, Monday night and found a woman dead.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after woman found dead in Greenville apartments
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment complex late Monday night. Deputies said the woman was found unresponsive around 11:43 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard. According to the...
WLOS.com
Former Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony following investigation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a detention officer has been charged after providing a controlled substance to a detainee. On Dec. 7, 2022, authorities announced detention officer Lynsie Williams had been terminated on Dec. 2. At the time, the office was unable to release any further comment until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was able to fully investigate the incident.
WLOS.com
BOOM! Bomb squad disposes of decades-old dynamite found in Barnardsville barn
BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the Barnardsville community late Saturday evening after a call about what looked like decaying dynamite. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office called the bomb squad after someone cleaning out a barn found what was believed to be explosives,...
993thex.com
NEW: Law enforcement official says body found in Greeneville is missing teen
Relatives of a missing 16-year-old Greeneville, Tennessee girl are posting messages on social media confirming the juvenile’s body was the one recovered early Tuesday. Two of the family members posted the details Tuesday afternoon after speaking with police officials about the case of Danielle Owens. Another law enforcement official has confirmed the information with Bristol Broadcasting.
WLOS.com
Three arrested in Macon County burglary investigation
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Macon County Sheriff's Office says Marcus "Cody" Waldroup was located and arrested Monday night on the following charges:. An investigation is underway after a sheriff's office in the mountains received a tip about a burglary. After two people were arrested, authorities say they're looking for one more suspect.
iheart.com
Detention Deputy Charged, Jury Gets Murder Case, BunCo May Buy AVL School
(Graham County, NC) -- A death connected to a car fire in Graham County is being investigated by the SBI. The sheriff's office says a 27-year-old woman was found dead Sunday near a trailer park in Robbinsville. Deputies had initially discovered that same woman's car was on fire along Tatham Gap Road just the day before. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
FOX Carolina
NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.
Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl
UPDATE Feb. 8, 8:17 a.m.: The Greeneville Police Department has identified the body found on Feb. 7 as missing juvenile, Danielle Owens. The investigation remains ongoing, according to police. GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield […]
Suspect arrested for assault on officer, trying to escape in stolen car
Officers with the Greenville Police Department said that they made an arrest over the weekend which led to a man receiving numerous charges.
WLOS.com
Report of weapon on bus unfounded, Jackson County officials say
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Officers secured and searched a bus Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, after reports of a student in possession of a weapon. But no weapon was found, officials said. Jackson County Public Schools said in a Facebook post that Smoky Mountain High School and Fairview School administrators...
