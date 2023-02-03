Two teenagers left with serious injuries and three more injured after 'gas explosion' ripped house

Two teenagers were rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries' following a reported gas explosion at a Welsh village.

Police were called to a home in Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil at around 10.30pm on Wednesday where a suspected gas explosion ripped into a house.

Five people in the house were taken to hospital, but a man aged 19 and a woman, 18, suffered the most 'serious injuries'.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive, which is now investigating the cause of the incident, said that the injuries are 'not believed to be life threatening'.

They said: 'HSE has been made aware of a suspected gas explosion in a family home in Merthyr Tydfil. There were five people in the house at the time and they were all taken to hospital.

'Two people remain in hospital with burn injuries, these are not believed to be life threatening. HSE is investigating the cause of the explosion.'

Damage was also caused to nearby homes during the incident, with some having to evacuate, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue.

Local policing inspector Jon Duckham from South Wales Police said: 'A number of properties on Glanmor Gardens were evacuated due to damage caused. Two people, a 19-year-old man and a 18-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

'Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident. I would like to thank the community of Dowlais for their patience, support, and understanding to those affected and our staff at the scene.'

'The cause of the explosion remains under investigation and police are working closely with the Health and Safety Executive.'

A spokesperson for Wales & West Utilities said: 'We were called to reports of an explosion at a property in the Glanmor Gardens area of Dowlais (Wednesday) and immediately sent a team of engineers to attend.

'On arrival, we found that there had been structural damage to the property and the emergency services were in control of the scene.

'We worked with the emergency services to make the area safe and carried out all necessary gas safety checks - no gas leaks have been detected on the gas mains in the local area. The cause of the explosion is not yet known and is still being investigated by the emergency services.

'Our engineers will continue to support the emergency services as they carry out their work and investigate the cause of the explosion.'