ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Two teenagers left with serious injuries and three more injured after 'gas explosion' ripped house

By Lauren Haughey
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Two teenagers were rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries' following a reported gas explosion at a Welsh village.

Police were called to a home in Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil at around 10.30pm on Wednesday where a suspected gas explosion ripped into a house.

Five people in the house were taken to hospital, but a man aged 19 and a woman, 18, suffered the most 'serious injuries'.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive, which is now investigating the cause of the incident, said that the injuries are 'not believed to be life threatening'.

They said: 'HSE has been made aware of a suspected gas explosion in a family home in Merthyr Tydfil. There were five people in the house at the time and they were all taken to hospital.

'Two people remain in hospital with burn injuries, these are not believed to be life threatening. HSE is investigating the cause of the explosion.'

Damage was also caused to nearby homes during the incident, with some having to evacuate, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue.

Local policing inspector Jon Duckham from South Wales Police said: 'A number of properties on Glanmor Gardens were evacuated due to damage caused. Two people, a 19-year-old man and a 18-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

'Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident. I would like to thank the community of Dowlais for their patience, support, and understanding to those affected and our staff at the scene.'

'The cause of the explosion remains under investigation and police are working closely with the Health and Safety Executive.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r67Vo_0kbcPLYO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2NEh_0kbcPLYO00

A spokesperson for Wales & West Utilities said: 'We were called to reports of an explosion at a property in the Glanmor Gardens area of Dowlais (Wednesday) and immediately sent a team of engineers to attend.

'On arrival, we found that there had been structural damage to the property and the emergency services were in control of the scene.

'We worked with the emergency services to make the area safe and carried out all necessary gas safety checks - no gas leaks have been detected on the gas mains in the local area. The cause of the explosion is not yet known and is still being investigated by the emergency services.

'Our engineers will continue to support the emergency services as they carry out their work and investigate the cause of the explosion.'

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack

A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
The Independent

Woman arrested after four people, including three children, found injured

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, after four people, including three children, were found seriously injured, police have said.Officers were called to an address on Walpole Road, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, at about 8am on Monday, after they received a report of concern from the ambulance service.They found three young children – two boys and a girl – and a woman, with serious injuries, believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon.All four were taken to hospital and are being treated for those injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.Reassurance patrols are taking place in the local areaChief...
The Independent

Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’

A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
CBS San Francisco

Missing woman found after alleged kidnapping, rape in Mountain View; Suspect arrested

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police arrested a Mountain View man on charges of kidnapping and rape after he allegedly brought a woman back to his apartment and assaulted her.Mountain View police said the incident happened on Jan. 8. In a press statement, police said a sergeant was on patrol when he was flagged down by a group of people in the city's downtown area just after 9 a.m. The group told the sergeant they had found a woman who had gone missing from their group the night before and had been reported missing to the police.According to police, the group was...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS DFW

Pedestrian dies after getting ran over by multiple vehicles

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after getting ran over by multiple vehicles. Fort Worth police say it happened at around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wichita Street and Martin Street. The victim had been walking in the northbound lanes of Wichita Street when he was struck by several vehicles traveling in the same direction. Police did not specify how many vehicles there were.Two of the drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead. 
FORT WORTH, TX
New York Post

Enraged camel turns on taunting man, tramples him to death in shocking video

Footage captured the shocking moment an angry camel fatally trampled a man who punched it at a children’s camp in Russia. “The animal did not appreciate such treatment,” local media reported regarding the deadly incident, which occurred last month at the Beryozka recreation centre in Omsk, Siberia, per East2West news. The fiasco occurred after a watchman named Yury, 51, struck the dromedary while attempting to move it, causing it to become enraged and attack him, local media reported. In the disturbing footage, the guard can be seen walking up to the double-humped Bactrian camel — which can weigh over 1,100 pounds — and...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a ten-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation after a girl was injured in an assault near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection, police said, a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being sought by...
The Independent

More than 30 dogs rescued from hoarder’s home after owner found dead

More than 30 dogs have been rescued from a home so cluttered some were able to hide for a week.The RSPCA carried out a large-scale operation to recover all of the dogs after a police welfare check found the homeowner had died.The bungalow in Rainham in Kent was at first thought to be home to six dogs, but it soon became apparent many more were spread across the property, where access to the rooms proved difficult because of the amount of cluttered possessions.The terrier dogs ranging from four-week-old puppies to 10 years old may have been left to fend for...
Upworthy

Toddler chasing bubbles finds elderly woman who had been missing for four days

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 19, 2022. It has since been updated. A toddler in Coweta County, Georgia, unwittingly helped find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days. Nina Lipscomb, 82, has Alzheimer's and her family became worried after she went missing for a few days. Then 1 1/2-year-old Ethan found her. Brittany Moore and her toddler, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard. As the bubbles flew toward the fence line of the property, Ethan excitedly chased them, along with the family dogs. The boy spotted something in the woods and stopped. Moore knew something had caught his eye and was a little concerned. She decided to walk over to check with him, reported WDSU.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
The Independent

‘Extremely traumatic’: Officers react after girl mauled to death by shark while jetskiing with friends

A teenage girl has sadly died after being mauled to death by a shark in Western Australia.The 16-year-old is believed to have been jetskiing with her friends south of Perth. Spotting a pool of dolphins, she dived into the Swan River in North Fremantle. The girl was attacked by a shark whilst she was swimming, the first fatal attack in the Swan River since 1923.Emergency services were rushed to the scene, where she was pulled out of the water with severe leg injuries. Despite the attempts of several paramedics to save her, the teenager died.Police have not issued specifics of...
The Independent

Police ‘will not tolerate’ people breaking into houses to find missing mother

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have warned they “will not tolerate” people committing criminal offences by breaking into empty or derelict riverside properties to try to find the missing mother-of-two.Ms Bulley, 45, went missing on January 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.In a press conference on Tuesday, Lancashire Constabulary warned members of the public not to “take the law into their own hands” and not to direct online abuse at people connected to the investigation.Superintendent Sally Riley said: “We will not tolerate online abuse of anyone, including innocent witnesses, members of the family and friends, of local...
CBS News

Man arrested after woman, 6 children found living in wine cellar

Austrian police said Monday they arrested a 54-year-old man after he attacked two social workers with pepper spray when they found him living illegally in a private wine cellar in northeastern Austria with a woman and six young children.Police in the Austrian province of Lower Austria were still trying to determine the identity of six children, who were from 7 months to 5 years old.Neighbors in Obritz, a small town near the Czech border, alerted local authorities last week that there was a family living illegally in a local wine cellar."Residents sometimes heard children's voices in the basement," the town's...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

727K+
Followers
78K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy