Wayne County, MI

Morning Sun

DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Child dies in Detroit house fire; police arrest one

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police have arrested a person connected to a house fire on the west side that killed a young boy. A law enforcement source said although it's early in the investigation, they believe that boy was home alone when the fire broke out Sunday afternoon. Monday morning, relatives of the young boy dropped off stuffed animals on the front steps of the house on Pilgrim and Lindsay streets, where neighbors would often see him play. His aunt was too distraught to speak but had more questions than answers."I saw some smoke outside. I thought maybe it was a car on...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boyfriend shot girlfriend in murder-suicide at Taylor home, police say

TAYLOR, Mich. – Police are investigating Tuesday after finding a man and woman dead of an apparent murder-suicide inside a Taylor home on Monday. Taylor police said that at about 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, they found a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds in the living room of a home on Wick Road, between Pardee Road and Mortenview Drive. Sources told Local 4 that the man and woman, who are both in their early 20s, are boyfriend and girlfriend.
TAYLOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say

(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

3 men charged for stealing more than 25 vehicles in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Three men are facing charges after police say they stole more than 25 vehicles in the Metro Detroit area.According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 30, and Samuel Bender Jr., 32, were charged with motor vehicle theft, larceny of personal property from a vehicle, burglary, illegal use of a credit card, and larceny of a firearm. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is also charging them with conducting a criminal enterprise.Smith and Hollis were arraigned in Oakland County Sixth District Court and were given a $1 million bond, whereas Bender received a $300,000 bond...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murdered rapper's family ‘in the dark’ amid investigation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The mother of one of three rappers who were found murdered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex says they've been kept in the dark about the investigation - including why her son was targeted. Montoya Givens was one of the three men who were...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI

