Mullica, NJ

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ Cop Charged with Shooting Fleeing Man in Back

A Paterson Police Officer has been charged with shooting a fleeing man in the back this past June. New Jersey Attorney General, Matthew J. Platkin released a statement saying,. We have promised to never be complacent and we have made a commitment to stand up against unnecessary and excessive uses of force by those with a duty to protect the public, enforce the law and promote justice. There is no more significant action than the use of deadly force. Not only can it result in the unnecessary loss of life or permanent injuries and disabilities, but instances of uncalled-for, disproportional and destructive use of deadly force sow distrust in, and erodes respect for, law enforcement among the community...
PATERSON, NJ
Fundraiser Organized For Ocean County Dad Killed In Crash

BARNEGAT – A GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 to support a family who were injured in a crash and lost their father. The crash occurred on February 2 around 8 p.m. on Route 539, the Barnegat First Aid Squad said. The family of four were taken to local hospitals. Unfortunately, the father passed away. The GoFundMe created to support his wife and children.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Masked man robs NJ deli across the street from police HQ

MULLICA — An armed, masked burglar attempted to hold up the cashier and a customer at a deli across from the police station on Sunday night. Mullica Township police said the would-be masked robber showed a black handgun at the Elwood Deli in the Elwood section around 9:10 p.m. and demanded the worker hand over cash from the register. He also asked for money from a customer.
MULLICA, NJ
Divorce trials suspended in NJ

⚖ Matrimonial and most civil trials suspended in six NJ counties. ⚖ More counties could be effected in the months ahead. ⚖ Murphy and Senate slow to act on confirming new judges. If you are getting or filing for divorce in six New Jersey counties, you wont be getting a...
South Jersey high school teacher under fire after student recorded her cursing at and degrading students

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A New Jersey high school student says he recorded his teacher cursing at his class and now his parents are calling on the school district to fire her. Parents of a Winslow Township High School student are outraged after they say their son's teacher was caught on camera cursing and using derogatory language towards the students. For them, the even more outrageous part is that their son was suspended for four days after the school found out that he had recoded the teacher.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
Top NJ news for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday. Everything you always wanted to know about traffic lights in New Jersey. https://nj1015.com/why-are-nj-traffic-lights-so-long/. ⬛ Massive recall of most popular cars in NJ - Do Not Drive. Honda warns of potentially deadly airbag malfunction in popular older model vehicles. https://nj1015.com/massive-recall-of-most-popular-cars-in-nj-do-not-drive/. ⬛...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Murphy’s SUVs should bring home the bacon | Letters

With food prices near record highs, New Jersey just announced that due to the end of a federal program, February will be the last month households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency benefits made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taxpayers were also just informed that...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

