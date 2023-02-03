Read full article on original website
South Jersey Man Convicted In Brutal Stabbing: Prosecutor
A 43-year-old man from South Jersey has been found guilty in a 2019 stabbing, authorities said.Zachary Mai, of Pennsauken Township, was found guilty by a jury on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.On Dec…
NJ could soon crack down on people who attack youth sports officials
⚾ A proposed law in NJ could send parents who attack a youth sports official to prison. 🏈 The legislation is in response to a series of violent attacks in recent years. 🏒 A lawmaker say children and parents should not have to be subjected to violent outbursts.
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
Freehold man latest of 24 to plead guilty to role in massive NJ cocaine operation
🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey. 🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from Operation Checkmate investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey. 🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns...
NJ Cop Charged with Shooting Fleeing Man in Back
A Paterson Police Officer has been charged with shooting a fleeing man in the back this past June. New Jersey Attorney General, Matthew J. Platkin released a statement saying,. We have promised to never be complacent and we have made a commitment to stand up against unnecessary and excessive uses of force by those with a duty to protect the public, enforce the law and promote justice. There is no more significant action than the use of deadly force. Not only can it result in the unnecessary loss of life or permanent injuries and disabilities, but instances of uncalled-for, disproportional and destructive use of deadly force sow distrust in, and erodes respect for, law enforcement among the community...
New Jersey, if you find money on your car — leave and call 911
This one makes me really sad on a few levels. Of course, anytime there is a danger posed it reminds me to run with a buddy, look under my car in a parking lot before opening my door, and to carry my mase with me. It is not the world I want to live in, I want to feel safe and I want you to feel safe too.
Man indicted in 2022 shooting death of man over loose dog dispute in NJ
A man has been indicted by a grand jury in the 2022 shooting death of a neighbor following a dispute over a loose dog in New Jersey, authorities announced Sunday.
Fundraiser Organized For Ocean County Dad Killed In Crash
BARNEGAT – A GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 to support a family who were injured in a crash and lost their father. The crash occurred on February 2 around 8 p.m. on Route 539, the Barnegat First Aid Squad said. The family of four were taken to local hospitals. Unfortunately, the father passed away. The GoFundMe created to support his wife and children.
It’s open season for car thieves in Lakewood, NJ — dramatic rise in crime
A half dozen vehicles were vandalized and three stolen in two neighborhoods early Tuesday morning as a sharp upward trend in the number of stolen vehicles in Lakewood continues. Police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the window of a vehicle on Tova Drive was smashed and several items were stolen. The...
Masked man robs NJ deli across the street from police HQ
MULLICA — An armed, masked burglar attempted to hold up the cashier and a customer at a deli across from the police station on Sunday night. Mullica Township police said the would-be masked robber showed a black handgun at the Elwood Deli in the Elwood section around 9:10 p.m. and demanded the worker hand over cash from the register. He also asked for money from a customer.
South Jersey cop dies while off-duty — report says it was a crash
PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — Township police announced the "untimely passing" of a patrolman while off-duty on Thursday but did not disclose the circumstances. Patrolman Brian Lucykanish, 31, lived in the Marlton section of Evesham and was the father of five, including a child who died in 2017, according to his obituary.
Crash Investigation In Ewing Township
February 7, 2023 EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 10:55 a.m. Ewing Township Police, Firefighters and EMS all responded to Lower Ferry…
Divorce trials suspended in NJ
⚖ Matrimonial and most civil trials suspended in six NJ counties. ⚖ More counties could be effected in the months ahead. ⚖ Murphy and Senate slow to act on confirming new judges. If you are getting or filing for divorce in six New Jersey counties, you wont be getting a...
Jackson, NJ man dies after off-road vehicle flips multiple times
LACEY — The driver of a side-by-side off-road vehicle died in a crash in a wooded area late Saturday afternoon. Lacey police said Michael D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding a 2019 Polaris Razor in an open dirt area at Lacey Material around 5:20 p.m. when he hit a dirt embankment and went airborne.
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
fox29.com
South Jersey high school teacher under fire after student recorded her cursing at and degrading students
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A New Jersey high school student says he recorded his teacher cursing at his class and now his parents are calling on the school district to fire her. Parents of a Winslow Township High School student are outraged after they say their son's teacher was caught on camera cursing and using derogatory language towards the students. For them, the even more outrageous part is that their son was suspended for four days after the school found out that he had recoded the teacher.
New Jersey takes action against illegal weapons: New laws and bans are in the works
TRENTON, NJ. - New Jersey is introducing a bill to curb the possession of illegal weapons and increase penalties for those possessing firearms, weapons, or destructive devices with an unlawful purpose.
Join a fundraiser for the family of a sick little NJ girl
For a parent, joy can turn to terror in the blink of an eye; for Jaimee and Chris Kish, the joy they felt at the birth of their daughter, Presley, was mitigated by the fact that she came early and had a breathing problem. Presley was born with fluid in...
Top NJ news for Tuesday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday. Everything you always wanted to know about traffic lights in New Jersey. https://nj1015.com/why-are-nj-traffic-lights-so-long/. ⬛ Massive recall of most popular cars in NJ - Do Not Drive. Honda warns of potentially deadly airbag malfunction in popular older model vehicles. https://nj1015.com/massive-recall-of-most-popular-cars-in-nj-do-not-drive/. ⬛...
Murphy’s SUVs should bring home the bacon | Letters
With food prices near record highs, New Jersey just announced that due to the end of a federal program, February will be the last month households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency benefits made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taxpayers were also just informed that...
