A Paterson Police Officer has been charged with shooting a fleeing man in the back this past June. New Jersey Attorney General, Matthew J. Platkin released a statement saying,. We have promised to never be complacent and we have made a commitment to stand up against unnecessary and excessive uses of force by those with a duty to protect the public, enforce the law and promote justice. There is no more significant action than the use of deadly force. Not only can it result in the unnecessary loss of life or permanent injuries and disabilities, but instances of uncalled-for, disproportional and destructive use of deadly force sow distrust in, and erodes respect for, law enforcement among the community...

PATERSON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO