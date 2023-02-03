Read full article on original website
Related
Check Call: What if it’s not the worst time to buy?
Welcome to Check Call, our corner of the internet for all things 3PL, freight broker and supply chain. Check Call the podcast comes out every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. EST. Catch up on previous episodes here. If this was forwarded to you, sign up for Check Call the newsletter here.
How to get and stay ahead in the freight recession using the weather
ITS ConGlobal, North America’s largest integrated intermodal services provider, has been a leader in the logistics industry for over 50 years. But it’s not just their decades-long customer relationships or industry-leading technology capabilities that allow them to stand out. They have a key (and often overlooked) competitive advantage—weather...
Airport investment firm taps former Southwest exec for cargo push
Burrell Aviation, a new venture offering cash-strapped secondary airports a unique model of private-sector financing and operational capabilities to spur development of cargo and other non-passenger infrastructure, has hired a former sales chief at Southwest Airlines Cargo to attract airfreight subtenants. It’s even considering starting an express regional airline to...
Is the cat out of the bag on a TFI and ArcBest deal?
Things may soon get interesting in the less-than-truckload mergers and acquisitions space. On the TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) analyst call Monday night, it was revealed that the Montreal-based transport conglomerate held a 4% stake, or a little more than 1 million shares, in ArcBest Corp., an asset-based LTL carrier and non-asset-based provider located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. TFI spent $89 million for the stake.
Echo Global Logistics adds LTL veterans to roster
Chicago-based 3PL Echo Global Logistics announced Wednesday the addition of less-than-truckload executives Frank Hurst and Phil Resendiz to the team. Formerly the president of Roadrunner (OTC: RRTS), Hurst will be the executive vice president of Echo’s LTL unit, which includes the 2022 acquisition of cold chain and LTL transportation provider Roadtex Transportation.
Cargo thefts spike 15% across US, Canada in 2022
The end of 2022 saw a surge in cargo thefts that pushed the yearly total to above an estimated $223 million worth of goods stolen across Canada and the U.S., according to recent data from CargoNet. The Verisk Analytics-owned data firm, which tracks voluntarily reported cargo thefts, recorded 1,778 “supply...
Commentary: The Purple Promise, damaged
FedEx Corp. has coined many slogans in its 50-plus years of business. But the most enduring, and perhaps most meaningful, is what is known as the Purple Promise. It is only seven words: “I will make every FedEx experience outstanding.” It is more than just a slogan. It is a beacon that has guided employees and management as they built a remarkable enterprise through service quality, dedication and commitment. It also defined the familylike culture that has existed for decades and that has made the company an exemplary place to work.
Intermodal truckers secure win against ocean carriers
WASHINGTON — Intermodal truck drivers and their companies operating in four U.S. geographical regions may soon have more choices among providers of the chassis they use to haul ocean containers to and from ports and container yards. Erin Wirth, Federal Maritime Commission chief administrative law judge, issued an initial...
