‘Susan’ Reveals Her True Form After Kate Is Judged By Jordan, and Kayla Reunites With [Spoiler] In the Afterlife

By Lori Wilson
SheKnows
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Gzeor

Who is leaving Days of our Lives in 2023?

Over the course of more than 50 years, Days of Our Lives has entertained viewers and established itself as a mainstay in the daytime television industry. Many characters have appeared and disappeared from the show, but some have made an enduring impression on fans.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Sonny Just Handed Nina What She Needs to Destroy Carly Once and For All! But What Comes Next?

What happens next will change several lives forever!. For months, General Hospital‘s Carly has been telling one lie after another in an effort to prevent anyone from finding out that Nina is Willow’s biological mother. But now, it looks as if both lives and relationships will be on the line as Nina discovers a shocking secret which could change everything.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Galen Gering Lands in the Hospital After Suffering an Excruciating Injury

We’re taking some time out today to send Days of Our Lives vet Galen Gering (Rafe) our get well wishes. Apparently the actor had some sort of mishap last week, which landed him in the hospital with three broken ribs on Friday, January 6. A photo from his social media below, which was reposted by Stabi Nation, showed Gering lying in a bed with the caption, “Life sure can change quickly.”
SheKnows

General Hospital Bloodbath: Who’s Getting Killed Off?

It won’t just be the weather that gives us goosebumps this February, it will also be the chilling storyline that’s about to unfold. As if Wyndemere wasn’t haunted enough! In the weeks to come, the Grim Reaper will be making guest appearance after guest appearance on General Hospital as the morgue becomes busier than the nurses station. “Ava’s door is darkened twice over,” co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor tell Soap Opera Digest, “and Spoon Island will run red with blood.”
soaphub.com

DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Has the Orchid

Kristen DiMera swore to Brady that she doesn’t know what happened to the orchid that could have saved Marlena, Kayla, and Kate’s lives, but DAYS spoilers suggest the story is not over – even though the women’s lives seem to be. (Raise your hands if you believe that. Yeah, not us, either. Now raise your hand if you think Dr. Rolf has the bodies on ice somewhere, and the orchid can bring them back. Yeah, us, too.) So who has the precious plant? We’ve got some theories.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
soaphub.com

Adam Newman Makes A Shocking Admission To Chelsea

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday brings a shocking admission from Adam Newman as he and Chelsea talk about his current situation. Additionally, Adam (Mark Grossman) confronted Kyle and Summer at Jabot after Jack had talked with his son about conspiring with Victor. Summer also let her grandpa know she didn’t like him including her husband in his scheming. Nikki told Diane that she knew what was up, and Chance returned the money Jack had given to Jeremy. Finally, Billy and Chelsea prepared to go out as friends. Now let’s dive deeper into what happened.
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers For January 10: Sonny Tells Nina A Horrifying Truth

GH spoilers for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, reveal shocking revelations, family frustrations, police investigations, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Nina Can’t Believe Her Ears. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) was just idly looking at the...
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: February 6-10

The action heats up in Genoa City this month with plenty of drama on The Young and the Restless from the Newmans and Abbotts and their associates. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will demand answers from Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) which probably are related to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) who will have some type of crisis and Nick will come to her rescue. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will cause problems at Jabot and stand his ground on an issue which could be his determination to bring Adam back to the Newman fold.
Popculture

'General Hospital' Star Tests Positive for COVID-19

General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn is dealing with a bout of COVID-19. On Instagram, she confirmed her positive diagnosis and opened up about battling the illness. She also penned a lengthy message about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grahn began her message, which came alongside a selfie,...

