‘Susan’ Reveals Her True Form After Kate Is Judged By Jordan, and Kayla Reunites With [Spoiler] In the Afterlife

Read full article on original website
Related
Who is leaving Days of our Lives in 2023?
Over the course of more than 50 years, Days of Our Lives has entertained viewers and established itself as a mainstay in the daytime television industry. Many characters have appeared and disappeared from the show, but some have made an enduring impression on fans.
Who Killed Kristen DiMera? The Ultimate Mystery Unfolds on Days of Our Lives
Fans of the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives are in for a treat as a new mystery unfolds on the show. The question on everyone's mind is, who killed Kristen DiMera?
‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 Couples Who Will Break up in 2023
The Young and the Restless has created many iconic couples. Yet, like many soap opera pairs, these Genoa City couples face challenges. 2023 will be a tough year for many couples and a few could call it quits. ‘The Young and the Restless’ couple Elena Dawson and Nate Hastings break...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Is Setting Up the Last Character You’d Suspect to Get Armed and Dangerous
Sheila’s presence in Bill’s life is pushing one of his nearest and dearest to the brink. One way to fight fire, they say, is with fire. So perhaps it stands to reason that a reasonable means of fighting madness… is with more madness? That may be what The Bold and the Beautiful has Katie thinking these days.
After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role
Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Sonny Just Handed Nina What She Needs to Destroy Carly Once and For All! But What Comes Next?
What happens next will change several lives forever!. For months, General Hospital‘s Carly has been telling one lie after another in an effort to prevent anyone from finding out that Nina is Willow’s biological mother. But now, it looks as if both lives and relationships will be on the line as Nina discovers a shocking secret which could change everything.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Galen Gering Lands in the Hospital After Suffering an Excruciating Injury
We’re taking some time out today to send Days of Our Lives vet Galen Gering (Rafe) our get well wishes. Apparently the actor had some sort of mishap last week, which landed him in the hospital with three broken ribs on Friday, January 6. A photo from his social media below, which was reposted by Stabi Nation, showed Gering lying in a bed with the caption, “Life sure can change quickly.”
SheKnows
General Hospital Bloodbath: Who’s Getting Killed Off?
It won’t just be the weather that gives us goosebumps this February, it will also be the chilling storyline that’s about to unfold. As if Wyndemere wasn’t haunted enough! In the weeks to come, the Grim Reaper will be making guest appearance after guest appearance on General Hospital as the morgue becomes busier than the nurses station. “Ava’s door is darkened twice over,” co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor tell Soap Opera Digest, “and Spoon Island will run red with blood.”
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Drops a Surprise On Sally’s Babydaddy Storyline: ‘Everybody Sort of Assumes… ‘
It ain’t easy being Sally Spectra. Granted, the beautiful redhead who made her way from The Bold and the Beautiful to The Young and the Restless, can sometimes be her own worst enemy. But as portrayer Courtney Hope explains, Sally has grown a lot since first viewers met her.
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Has the Orchid
Kristen DiMera swore to Brady that she doesn’t know what happened to the orchid that could have saved Marlena, Kayla, and Kate’s lives, but DAYS spoilers suggest the story is not over – even though the women’s lives seem to be. (Raise your hands if you believe that. Yeah, not us, either. Now raise your hand if you think Dr. Rolf has the bodies on ice somewhere, and the orchid can bring them back. Yeah, us, too.) So who has the precious plant? We’ve got some theories.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
soaphub.com
Adam Newman Makes A Shocking Admission To Chelsea
The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday brings a shocking admission from Adam Newman as he and Chelsea talk about his current situation. Additionally, Adam (Mark Grossman) confronted Kyle and Summer at Jabot after Jack had talked with his son about conspiring with Victor. Summer also let her grandpa know she didn’t like him including her husband in his scheming. Nikki told Diane that she knew what was up, and Chance returned the money Jack had given to Jeremy. Finally, Billy and Chelsea prepared to go out as friends. Now let’s dive deeper into what happened.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Bill’s Real Shooter Still on the Loose
'The Bold and the Beautiful' could be adding another twist to the famous mystery of who shot Bill Spencer.
Is Finn Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character John "Finn" Finnegan is a fan favorite who was almost written off the show.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For January 10: Sonny Tells Nina A Horrifying Truth
GH spoilers for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, reveal shocking revelations, family frustrations, police investigations, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Nina Can’t Believe Her Ears. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) was just idly looking at the...
SheKnows
Terry’s News Leaves Willow and Michael Hopeful — and a Report That [Spoiler] Is Dead Shocks Port Charles
It’s a new day in Port Charles and Drew and Carly wake up in bed together. She asks if he’s having any regrets. He says only that they can’t go public because of the insider trading accusations they could still face. Carly suggests they change the subject, so Drew says, “I love waking up with you.” She echoes the statement.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: February 6-10
The action heats up in Genoa City this month with plenty of drama on The Young and the Restless from the Newmans and Abbotts and their associates. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will demand answers from Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) which probably are related to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) who will have some type of crisis and Nick will come to her rescue. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will cause problems at Jabot and stand his ground on an issue which could be his determination to bring Adam back to the Newman fold.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect for February 2023
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for February 2023 reveal that it'll be a tough month for many beloved characters.
Popculture
'General Hospital' Star Tests Positive for COVID-19
General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn is dealing with a bout of COVID-19. On Instagram, she confirmed her positive diagnosis and opened up about battling the illness. She also penned a lengthy message about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grahn began her message, which came alongside a selfie,...
‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Nikolas Isn’t the Father of Esme’s Baby
'General Hospital' villain Esme Prince and her unborn child are causing more problems for Nikolas Cassadine and his family.
Comments / 1