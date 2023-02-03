ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

[WATCH] Harrison Ford Uses Profanity to Describe Montana Winters

For the better part of 2 years now, Montana has been experiencing a migration of people to the state. Simply bring up the topic of "California," "Out-of-Staters" or "Transplants" in a local bar, and you will get locals fired up. People always say that the "new" residents of Montana don't understand what REAL Montana is like. The "new" residents think that Montana is just like what they see on the show "Yellowstone." And there seems to be a sense of justice for the locals when a giant snowstorm or extreme temperatures give the "new" residents a taste of what REAL Montana is like.
What Every Month is Like in Montana: Laughs Year Round

Every month has a unique flavor in Montana, here's what I mean:. The year starts in the bitter cold, but at least the skiing's great. Good to get out and enjoy some snow-related activities if you can, because there's not much else to do— especially in the earlier half of January because it seems like there's 2 weeks of recovery after New Year's Eve.
Montana Housing: Funny Guy Offers Van Rental for Ridiculous Price

The housing issues continue here in Big Sky Country. Home mortgage rates continue to climb. Making the dream of homeownership for some people completely unobtainable. Not to mention home prices still remain just out of reach for most Montanans. And rental prices are double what a person would pay to own. It is all contributing to a big housing problem here in Montana.
Montana’s Highest Bridge Isn’t Where You Think It Is

If you're a person who appreciates varied bridge design, it can be a real treat to wander the highways and byways of the Treasure State. That's because Montana, which is laced with rivers and streams, has an astonishing amount of bridges. Montana Department of Transportation tracks over 5,000 in all, which includes huge spans across the major rivers like the Missouri, Clark Fork, and Yellowstone all the way down to itty bitty bridges you might not even notice on county roads.
Montana Medicaid Use Reduces ER Visits and Hospitalizations

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A report released on Tuesday by the Montana Healthcare Foundation shows that the increased enrollment in Montana Medicaid has resulted in a decrease in ER visits, hospitalizations and their associated costs. KGVO News spoke with Aaron Wernham, CEO of the Montana Healthcare Foundation about the...
