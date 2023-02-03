Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Buncombe leaders take steps to support reparations, set legislative priorities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners on Tuesday night approved a firm to oversee their 2023 legislative agenda and authorized an audit to stop policies that harm the African-American community. Commissioners unanimously approved hiring governmental relations firm Ward & Smith with a $75,000 contract to help develop a...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County, school officials from across WNC get electric bus demo
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Electric buses rolled into Buncombe County on Tuesday, and school leaders from across the area were treated to a demonstration that could inspire a shift in transportation options. School officials were able to compare an electric bus with a traditional diesel bus. One con...
WLOS.com
State, local leaders react after county's biggest renter stops accepting rental assistance
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s largest renter has made a significant decision that could affect whether vulnerable residents will have access to affordable housing. Hawthorne Residential Properties owns and rents more apartments in Buncombe County than any other landlord. Until recently, they did accept rental assistance...
WLOS.com
Jackson County does not have a middle school -- but there is a push to change that
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County Public Schools is just one of a half a dozen districts in North Carolina that does not have a formal middle school. But there's movement to change that, as leaders argue a middle school would bring more quality teaching to students. Superintendent Dr....
WLOS.com
Cherokee Tribal Council member Bo Crowe resigns
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council member has resigned his seat. In a letter, Wolftown and Big Y communities representative Bo Crowe said he would step away to "work on healing my family and taking care of myself." His resignation was effective Jan....
WLOS.com
More collaboration needed to help homeless people in Asheville, strategist says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There have been new developments in Asheville's work to assist homeless people. Asheville homeless strategy division manager Emily Ball recently presented the findings from a report to the city's Homeless Coalition. That report was put together by the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Ball says...
WLOS.com
Patient advocate group calls for more price transparency from hospitals following report
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new report from Patient Rights Advocate suggests that only 55% of North Carolina hospitals are fully in compliance with the federal hospital price transparency rule. The law went into effect in January 2021 and is enforced by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS)....
WLOS.com
More dynamite found at Barnardsville property
BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad paid a third visit to a site in Barnardsville after the property owner made another dangerous discovery. Property owner Cindy Wilson found more decaying dynamite Tuesday. She also found old dynamite Monday and over the weekend while cleaning out...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview on Sunday and struck the room where their two children sleep. Hannah Blankenship doesn’t believe the shooting was targeted or intentional, instead thinks it was an accident with someone firing on the nearby mountain or in the woods. She’s thankful no one was hurt and hopes the person responsible realizes the danger the incident caused.
WLOS.com
South Slope brewery 'temporarily closed' after furloughs, kitchen shutdown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bhramari Brewing Co. in Asheville's popular South Slope area announced it would "temporarily" close its doors on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. "Circumstances beyond our control forced what we hope is a temporary shutdown," a statement posted on the brewery's Facebook page said. "We deeply regret the impact this has had on our staff and our community."
WLOS.com
What's happening to the Smith-McDowell House Museum?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A piece a history that has been shut down is at the center of Monday's Ask 13. “What's happened to the Smith-McDowell House Museum? It is closed and severely renovated inside,” News 13 viewer D Holcombe said. The mansion, built in the 1840s, has...
WLOS.com
Volunteers plant trees at Brittain Creek to preserve aquatic habitats, prevent erosion
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — About 20 volunteers gathered at Hendersonville's Brittain Creek on Tuesday morning for a live staking event. The goal is to improve water quality and prevent erosion. Live staking is the process of planting tree-cuttings along creek beds during the dormant months -- November through March....
WLOS.com
Tax filing season: Help available for Western North Carolina residents
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for tax filing season, free tax assistance is being offered in Western North Carolina. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in cooperation with the IRS, NC Department of Revenue, Buncombe County Library System, and Council on Aging, Inc. will be offering tax preparations for low and moderate income tax payers, as well as elderly and disabled people in need of help.
WLOS.com
Enrollment for Asheville City Schools open from Feb. 6 - March 13
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday, Feb. 6 marks the first day of online open enrollment for students and families of the Asheville City Schools district. The enrollment period continues until March 13. Students must be five years of age on or before Aug. 31, 2023 to be considered for...
WLOS.com
Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...
WLOS.com
Retreat in Montreat combines faith with caring for the planet
MONTREAT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Creation Care Alliance is hosting its 2023 Clergy Retreat and Symposium at the Montreat Conference Center in Montreat on Feb. 6 and 7. The program is designed to provide creation care professionals, volunteers, lay leaders and clergy with tools to inspire their congregations and communities to care for the health of the planet and the communities of the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains.
WLOS.com
Local political analyst weighs in on State of the Union address
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain political analyst says President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday night is likely to carry a civil tone. Western Carolina University political science professor Chris Cooper says leadership on both sides of the aisle are encouraging a bipartisan atmosphere. He says President Biden will focus on the economy.
WLOS.com
BOOM! Bomb squad disposes of decades-old dynamite found in Barnardsville barn
BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the Barnardsville community late Saturday evening after a call about what looked like decaying dynamite. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office called the bomb squad after someone cleaning out a barn found what was believed to be explosives,...
WLOS.com
Black History Month: Events, celebrations happening across the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — February marks Black History Month, a time to "honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history," as President Gerald R. Ford once stated. Throughout Western North Carolina, many events and celebrations will be held, honoring the accomplishments...
WLOS.com
Former Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony following investigation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a detention officer has been charged after providing a controlled substance to a detainee. On Dec. 7, 2022, authorities announced detention officer Lynsie Williams had been terminated on Dec. 2. At the time, the office was unable to release any further comment until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was able to fully investigate the incident.
