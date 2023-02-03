ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Cherokee Tribal Council member Bo Crowe resigns

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council member has resigned his seat. In a letter, Wolftown and Big Y communities representative Bo Crowe said he would step away to "work on healing my family and taking care of myself." His resignation was effective Jan....
CHEROKEE, NC
WLOS.com

More collaboration needed to help homeless people in Asheville, strategist says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There have been new developments in Asheville's work to assist homeless people. Asheville homeless strategy division manager Emily Ball recently presented the findings from a report to the city's Homeless Coalition. That report was put together by the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Ball says...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

More dynamite found at Barnardsville property

BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad paid a third visit to a site in Barnardsville after the property owner made another dangerous discovery. Property owner Cindy Wilson found more decaying dynamite Tuesday. She also found old dynamite Monday and over the weekend while cleaning out...
BARNARDSVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview on Sunday and struck the room where their two children sleep. Hannah Blankenship doesn’t believe the shooting was targeted or intentional, instead thinks it was an accident with someone firing on the nearby mountain or in the woods. She’s thankful no one was hurt and hopes the person responsible realizes the danger the incident caused.
FAIRVIEW, NC
WLOS.com

South Slope brewery 'temporarily closed' after furloughs, kitchen shutdown

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bhramari Brewing Co. in Asheville's popular South Slope area announced it would "temporarily" close its doors on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. "Circumstances beyond our control forced what we hope is a temporary shutdown," a statement posted on the brewery's Facebook page said. "We deeply regret the impact this has had on our staff and our community."
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

What's happening to the Smith-McDowell House Museum?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A piece a history that has been shut down is at the center of Monday's Ask 13. “What's happened to the Smith-McDowell House Museum? It is closed and severely renovated inside,” News 13 viewer D Holcombe said. The mansion, built in the 1840s, has...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Tax filing season: Help available for Western North Carolina residents

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for tax filing season, free tax assistance is being offered in Western North Carolina. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in cooperation with the IRS, NC Department of Revenue, Buncombe County Library System, and Council on Aging, Inc. will be offering tax preparations for low and moderate income tax payers, as well as elderly and disabled people in need of help.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Enrollment for Asheville City Schools open from Feb. 6 - March 13

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday, Feb. 6 marks the first day of online open enrollment for students and families of the Asheville City Schools district. The enrollment period continues until March 13. Students must be five years of age on or before Aug. 31, 2023 to be considered for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...
WLOS.com

Retreat in Montreat combines faith with caring for the planet

MONTREAT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Creation Care Alliance is hosting its 2023 Clergy Retreat and Symposium at the Montreat Conference Center in Montreat on Feb. 6 and 7. The program is designed to provide creation care professionals, volunteers, lay leaders and clergy with tools to inspire their congregations and communities to care for the health of the planet and the communities of the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains.
MONTREAT, NC
WLOS.com

Local political analyst weighs in on State of the Union address

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain political analyst says President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday night is likely to carry a civil tone. Western Carolina University political science professor Chris Cooper says leadership on both sides of the aisle are encouraging a bipartisan atmosphere. He says President Biden will focus on the economy.
CULLOWHEE, NC
WLOS.com

Black History Month: Events, celebrations happening across the mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — February marks Black History Month, a time to "honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history," as President Gerald R. Ford once stated. Throughout Western North Carolina, many events and celebrations will be held, honoring the accomplishments...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Former Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony following investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a detention officer has been charged after providing a controlled substance to a detainee. On Dec. 7, 2022, authorities announced detention officer Lynsie Williams had been terminated on Dec. 2. At the time, the office was unable to release any further comment until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was able to fully investigate the incident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy