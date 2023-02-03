Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort InnDavid Heitz
Opinion: 'Blues' killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid Heitz
Arapahoe Sheriff arrests suspect in October catalytic converter theftsHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
DougCo community argues school district's equity survey invites outside influenceSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food worldColorado JillGrand Junction, CO
United Airlines Targets Southwest Airlines In Super Bowl Ad
United Airlines will be running a special Super Bowl ad this year in two Colorado markets, seeking to (not so) subtly draw a distinction between its operations and those of its competitors at Denver International Airport, especially Southwest Airlines. United Airlines 2023 Super Bowl Ad. When bad weather struck at...
Colorado pizza place ranked one of top in US
Whether you are a fan of a thin crust New York-style pizza or a deep dish pie, there are some incredible options across the country for all pizza lovers.
5 Colorado hotels in top 100 of best-in-the-US list
COLORADO, USA — U.S. News & World Report said five Colorado hotels are among the best 100 lodging facilities in the United States. In its 13th annual Best Hotels rankings, the report analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers across the country. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny...
Comparing this year's snow to the last time Colorado was drought-free
DENVER — The spring runoff in 2019 was big. Water even spilled over the top of Strontia Springs Dam in Littleton. That was the last time that happened, and it was also the last time that drought levels in Colorado hit zero. Even though that drought-free stretch only lasted...
5 Colorado hotels among nation's 'top 100', says US News & World Report
It's no secret that the tourism economy in Colorado is huge, making it no surprise that several of the country's top hotels are located in the Centennial State. According to US News and World Report, five of the best hotels in the United States are located in Colorado. The top-ranked...
You Definitely Can’t Take These Items Through Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnels
It goes without saying there are some things you wouldn't want to take through Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnels. In fact, there are a number of things you cannot take through the tunnels at any time. Would you be surprised to learn you're not allowed to transport hand grenades through Eisenhower Tunnel?...
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Colorado Mine Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
If you have ever driven on I-70 near Denver, you have almost certainly passed the small and charming town of Idaho Springs and the eye-catching mountainside Argo Mine. While the building itself seems solid and in-tact, there is one part of it that few have seen, as it is decaying and becoming reclaimed by Mother Nature:
KDVR.com
New details released in cadet's sudden death
An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. Donations needed after earthquake...
OnlyInYourState
This Floating Restaurant In Colorado Is Such A Unique Place To Dine
Are you looking for a place that not only has stellar food and drinks but a fantastic ambiance to boot? There are plenty of these places here in Colorado, but we happen to be partial to this floating restaurant that may just be one of the most unique places to eat in the state:
KDVR.com
10 families displaced after fire
The fire rendered the homes uninhabitable. Joshua Short reports. The fire rendered the homes uninhabitable. Joshua Short reports. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain at the gas pump is getting worse. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular fuel...
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless people
An epidemic making its way through the unhoused and formerly unhoused communities is wiping people out. The culprit is “the Blues.”. Not depression. Blue pills cut with deadly fentanyl have become all the rage in my building, Fusion Studios. Some people purchase meth with shavings of “blues” mixed in.
University of Denver Clarion
Homelessness in Denver: Gentrification or Cannabis
With Denver’s massive population growth since Colorado’s decision to legalize cannabis, a housing crisis has arisen. Though many may believe that the homeless population in Denver are mostly individuals from out of state, a new report shows that this is untrue. This common misconception stems from the belief...
Denver is experiencing the longest stretch without snow in a month
Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.
Colorado cities among worst places for football fans nationwide
Would you consider Colorado to be a 'football' state? While the Broncos might have a thriving local fan base, it can often seem like those outside of Denver don't really care – especially when the team isn't playing too great. A recent data analysis released by WalletHub compared 21...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KDVR.com
The hidden history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood
Talya Cunningham takes a look at one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Denver, Five Points. The hidden history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. Talya Cunningham takes a look at one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Denver, Five Points. Serious injuries in pedestrian crash. The driver was reported...
Sunny with temperatures near normal before the next storm system
Enjoy the sunny and dry conditions across Colorado today with near normal temperatures in the metro area. Daytime highs will be in the 40s along the front range. Our weather changes late tomorrow with another winter storm moving into the state. The mountains will see snow by sunset on Wednesday and around that same time we could also start seeing rain or light snow along the urban corridor. We expect nothing more than a few snow showers in the metro area Wednesday evening producing little to no snow accumulation for Denver. Some of us in the metro area may see less than...
Firefighters battle blaze at townhomes in Denver
Firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a fire at some townhomes near 33rd and Fillmore on Monday afternoon. Crews rushed to the multi-family dwelling about 1:30 p.m.When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in the attic space. Crews had to withdraw from the roof for safety purposes, according to Denver Fire. No injuries have been reported. What caused the fire is being investigated.
Westword
I Was Robbed in Downtown Denver...for My Leftovers
Every time I write about a restaurant opening in downtown Denver, inevitably a comment or two (or ten) is posted about how "dangerous" the area is. But as someone who frequently dines out all over the city, I've never felt unsafe going anywhere downtown, whether it's to a new restaurant on the 16th Street Mall or a bar in RiNo — though I admittedly don't frequent LoDo after let-out. But then, no restaurants are open there at that hour anyway.
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
