TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after not using his turn signal led to the alleged discovery of methamphetamine in his car. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials arrested Shawn M. Kilburn, 45, of Topeka, after he was pulled over a 1999 white Buick LeSabre in the 100 block of NE Coachlight Dr. as he failed to properly signal a turn.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO