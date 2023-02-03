Read full article on original website
nexttv.com
Sinclair Says Its Digital Networks Will Add 2.4 Million Homes This Year
Sinclair Broadcast Group said its free, over-the-air multicast networks Comet, Charge! and TBD have made deals that will add 2.4 million TV households to their distribution footprint by the end of the second quarter. The added distribution reflects new broadcast affiliation agreements with Nexstar Media Group, Gray Television and Entravision...
nexttv.com
Streaming Makes You Hungry? Roku Makes Delivery Deal With DoorDash
Roku is using its streaming platform to not just entertain subscribers, but feed them as well. Working with DoorDash in a multiyear partnership, Roku is offering its subscribers six months of DoorDash’s DashPass (opens in new tab), a program that gives members free delivery. Roku will also be working...
nexttv.com
Warner Bros. Discovery May Not Combine HBO Max With Discovery Plus After All UPDATED
Company says Discovery Plus will continue as low-priced offering for consumers, but a service combining content from HBO Max and Discovery will still be rolled out. Warner Bros. Discovery might be flip-flopping on a plan to combine its HBO Max and Discovery Plus streaming services into a single direct-to-consumer product.
nexttv.com
SportsGrid Builds FAST Channel With Amazon Freevee Agreement
SportsGrid said it reached a distribution deal with Amazon to launch its 24-hour fast channel dedicated to sports betting odds and information on Freevee. “It’s a very big deal,” Louis Maione, SportsGrid founder and president, told Broadcasting+Cable. “We think it’s a beautiful partnership. I think it’s complementary on all levels.”
nexttv.com
Analyst Sees Disney Cutting $1.3 Billion in Linear Costs
As The Walt Disney Co. gets closer to announcing earnings on Wednesday and holding Bob Iger’s first call with analysts since his return to the company, predictions about what will transpire are heating up. Evercore ISI media analyst Vijay Jayant is expecting Disney to beat consensus expectations with its...
nexttv.com
Magnite Unveils Magnite Streaming, New Ad Platform For CTV and OTT
Underscoring the growth of connected TV and over-the-top video, sell side ad platform Magnite has launched Magnite Streaming, designed to help media owners monetize advertising inventory in live and on-demand streaming TV. Magnite CTV and OTT clients include AMC Networks, Dish Media, Disney Advertising, Fox Corp., FuboTV, LG Ads Solutions,...
nexttv.com
The Hard Times: Patrick Drahi and His Altice Empire Battle the Increasing Cost of Maintaining $50 Billion of Debt
After a decade of aggressive global expansion, the European telecom titan faces the challenge of higher interest rates and lower asset valuations. After a decade of global expansion that has seen his Altice telecom empire proliferate across Europe and the U.S., Patrick Drahi is facing the hard times. According to...
nexttv.com
The Great Streaming Recession Just Isn't Happening: U.S. SVOD Spending Grew By Over 17% in 2022, Passed $30 Billion
The Great Streaming Recession is just not a thing. U.S. consumer spending on subscription streaming jumped 17.3% in 2022, surpasing $30.3 billion. This latest year-over-year growth, reported by the Digital Entertainment Group (DEG), comes after domestic SVOD spending expanded by nearly 20% in 2021 and 37% in 2020. Where does...
nexttv.com
Hisense TVOS VIDAA Launches FAST, Calls Out Roku
The currently heated global competition for living-room connected TV gateway supremacy feels just a bit like pro wrestling these days, with the incumbents being called out by name in press releases by newcomers you've seldom heard of. Well, at least that's how it felt to us this morning when we...
