ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nexttv.com

Sinclair Says Its Digital Networks Will Add 2.4 Million Homes This Year

Sinclair Broadcast Group said its free, over-the-air multicast networks Comet, Charge! and TBD have made deals that will add 2.4 million TV households to their distribution footprint by the end of the second quarter. The added distribution reflects new broadcast affiliation agreements with Nexstar Media Group, Gray Television and Entravision...
COLORADO STATE
nexttv.com

Streaming Makes You Hungry? Roku Makes Delivery Deal With DoorDash

Roku is using its streaming platform to not just entertain subscribers, but feed them as well. Working with DoorDash in a multiyear partnership, Roku is offering its subscribers six months of DoorDash’s DashPass (opens in new tab), a program that gives members free delivery. Roku will also be working...
nexttv.com

Warner Bros. Discovery May Not Combine HBO Max With Discovery Plus After All UPDATED

Company says Discovery Plus will continue as low-priced offering for consumers, but a service combining content from HBO Max and Discovery will still be rolled out. Warner Bros. Discovery might be flip-flopping on a plan to combine its HBO Max and Discovery Plus streaming services into a single direct-to-consumer product.
nexttv.com

SportsGrid Builds FAST Channel With Amazon Freevee Agreement

SportsGrid said it reached a distribution deal with Amazon to launch its 24-hour fast channel dedicated to sports betting odds and information on Freevee. “It’s a very big deal,” Louis Maione, SportsGrid founder and president, told Broadcasting+Cable. “We think it’s a beautiful partnership. I think it’s complementary on all levels.”
nexttv.com

Analyst Sees Disney Cutting $1.3 Billion in Linear Costs

As The Walt Disney Co. gets closer to announcing earnings on Wednesday and holding Bob Iger’s first call with analysts since his return to the company, predictions about what will transpire are heating up. Evercore ISI media analyst Vijay Jayant is expecting Disney to beat consensus expectations with its...
nexttv.com

Magnite Unveils Magnite Streaming, New Ad Platform For CTV and OTT

Underscoring the growth of connected TV and over-the-top video, sell side ad platform Magnite has launched Magnite Streaming, designed to help media owners monetize advertising inventory in live and on-demand streaming TV. Magnite CTV and OTT clients include AMC Networks, Dish Media, Disney Advertising, Fox Corp., FuboTV, LG Ads Solutions,...
nexttv.com

Hisense TVOS VIDAA Launches FAST, Calls Out Roku

The currently heated global competition for living-room connected TV gateway supremacy feels just a bit like pro wrestling these days, with the incumbents being called out by name in press releases by newcomers you've seldom heard of. Well, at least that's how it felt to us this morning when we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy