atlantanewsfirst.com
‘This Is It’ Restaurant celebrating 40 years of business
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most popular soul food restaurants in Georgia is celebrating its 40th birthday. “This Is It” opened its doors as a small business and has since grown to a full-service restaurant. The owners told Atlanta News First that the attention to...
Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees
“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
cobbcountycourier.com
Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But...
WALB 10
Lowered tariffs on pecans could help Georgia growers
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Republic of India announced a major 70% cut to tariffs on U.S. pecan exports. Experts are saying these cutbacks are a big relief for Georgia pecan growers. Georgia produces about one-third of all American pecans. With India lowering its tariffs on imported pecans from 100%...
Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
DOERUN — Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year’s Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Ports Expanding Refrigerated Container Capacity, Demand Expected to Increase with Private Investment
The Georgia Ports Authority is increasing chilled cargo capacity to stay ahead of anticipated growth in demand. “Expansion among our cold storage partners in the Savannah market will drive greater volumes of chilled cargo crossing our docks,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “While the Port of Savannah already accommodates the most refrigerated containers on the South Atlantic and Gulf coasts, enhancing our on-terminal capacity will better support the jobs and opportunity sparked by private investment.”
Red and Black
OPINION: A permanent solution to foster care is necessary in Georgia
While foster programs are rarely discussed or understood, adoption services in Georgia have been confronted with their own unique set of challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic caused delays and disturbances in multiple industries, including foster care. Now, due to a lack of foster homes in supply and the sizable backlog, the practice of hoteling, or placing foster children in hotels as a form of temporary housing, has been instilled in Georgia and needs to go.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Lake In Georgia That’s Absolutely Magical, But Hardly Anyone Knows It Exists
Anyone who’s spent any time in Georgia knows that we have an incredible array of scenery here. From our North Georgia mountains to the coastal seashores, there’s an amazing variety of landscapes that you can’t find in many other states. Some of the most spectacular views in the state come from our numerous lakes and rivers. One of the most gorgeous lakes in Georgia is also one of the most underrated: Lake Winfield Scott in Union County. This 18-acre oasis is the crown jewel of a recreation area that shares its name. This place is almost otherworldly in its beauty.
2 in Georgia win big in Monday's $747 million Powerball jackpot
ATLANTA — For the first time since November, we have a Powerball jackpot winner. Unfortunately, if you live in Georgia, you weren't the big winner. However, two in Georgia are walking away with a nice chunk of change. The winning numbers for Monday, Feb. 6 are 5-11-22-23-69, Powerball 7,...
ValueWalk
Proposed $500 One-Time Tax Rebate From Georgia: Who Could Get It?
Millions of Georgians may soon get a tax rebate of up to $500 from the state’s record budget surplus. Governor Brian Kemp has proposed sending a one-time tax rebate from Georgia of up to $500 using $1 billion of the state’s $6.6 billion budget surplus. One-Time Tax Rebate...
Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs
A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia resident waited nearly 10 hours to hear his family survived earthquake
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pain felt halfway around the world is palpable right here in our Georgia community. When you hear about the earthquake that claimed more than 3,400 lives in Turkey and Syria, you might not think about what it is like to get calls from your siblings as they sit in another country in the cold pouring rain for hours watching the world shake and all they know crumbling apart.
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!
Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, has decided to use $1 billion to provide tax rebates to residents. With the state of Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, the governor, Brian Kemp, has proposed using $1 billion of this surplus to provide tax rebates to residents. The proposal was passed by the state House on Thursday with a 170-1 vote and is now heading to the state Senate for further debate.
WJCL
United States Geological Survey reports second earthquake in Georgia so far this year
An earthquake has been reported in central Georgia, making this the second earthquake in the Peach State this year, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS says that the earthquake happened around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday. Milledgeville is northeast of Macon. According to the USGS, the earthquake had...
Thousands of Georgia veterans lose access to medicine at local pharmacies with health care switch
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Veterans covered by Tricare must now switch from getting their prescriptions filled at local pharmacies to getting them by mail. Due to contract changes, at least 15,000 pharmacies were booted from the Tricare network. Tricare provides health care benefits to thousands of American veterans across...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Historic Preservation Division Contributed to National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Webinar and Resources Guide for State Historic Tax Credits, Now Published
As part of their “State-of-the-State Historic Tax Credit” program, The National Trust for Historic Preservation has published a resource guide, webinar, and interactive tools that succinctly present program details for state historic tax credit programs across the country, along with tangible benefits the programs provide. By comparing program features nationwide, these new tools give policy makers, stakeholders, and advocates access to a breadth of options to develop and strengthen state historic tax credit incentives.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
