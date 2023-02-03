ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

krcgtv.com

Kingdom City business owner pleads guilty to PPP fraud

A Kingdom City business owner faces 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud. Scott Allen Maples, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud on Tuesday in federal court in Jefferson City. Maples admitted that he submitted fake and...
KINGDOM CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

St. James man charged with fatally shooting his father

A St. James man was charged with Second Degree Murder in the shooting death of his father. Someone called Phelps County Sheriff's deputies to a home in the 12000 block of County Road 2220 near St. James. Deputies found Ralph Leon Karlinski, Jr, 64, had died from gunshot wounds. The...
SAINT JAMES, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia man charged with arson, accused of burning mobile homes

Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man with arson after a fire on Thursday. The fire was in a home in the Blue Acres Trailer Park. Fire investigators said that Marshall Homer Crews, Jr., lit something on fire, and threw it into a mobile home. The fire completely destroyed that...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Recreational marijuana sales underway in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Workers at Columbia dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana on Tuesday. Columbia’s city council voted unanimously Monday night to approve revisions to marijuana business licensing regulations. Some Missouri dispensary owners got the okay from state officials to start selling last Friday. Some Missouri cities, including Columbia, require...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Six Columbia School Board candidates gather for CMNEA's annual forum

COLUMBIA — The slate of candidates running for the school board in Columbia gathered tonight for a forum hosted by the Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA). Paul Harper, John T. Potter, Christopher (Chris) Horn, James Edward Gordon, April Ferrao, and John Lyman all spoke about their platforms and...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Boys high school highlights and scores, February 7th

New Bloomfield — A major Central Missouri Activities Conference battle between Jefferson City and Hickman highlighted a jam-packed Basketball Tuesday Night. Helias, Rock Bridge, and Blair Oaks all go home with wins. Check out all the action in the video above!
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Blair Oaks, Linn girls win on senior night

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Blair Oaks Lady Falcons celebrated senior night with their fourth straight win. Senior Autumn Bax recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds as Blair Oaks beat Hallsville 58-38. Baley Rackers also scored 14 for the Falcons. The Linn Lady Wildcats earned their sixth...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

