Kingdom City business owner pleads guilty to PPP fraud
A Kingdom City business owner faces 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud. Scott Allen Maples, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud on Tuesday in federal court in Jefferson City. Maples admitted that he submitted fake and...
St. James man charged with fatally shooting his father
A St. James man was charged with Second Degree Murder in the shooting death of his father. Someone called Phelps County Sheriff's deputies to a home in the 12000 block of County Road 2220 near St. James. Deputies found Ralph Leon Karlinski, Jr, 64, had died from gunshot wounds. The...
One dead, another hurt: Osage Beach police confirms several involved in Jan. 20 shooting
Osage beach — On Friday, Jan. 20th Osage beach Police Department responded to a shooting on the 4100 block of Sunset Drive. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Devin Atkisson, 19, of Osage Beach was hospitalized and treated for two...
Columbia man charged with arson, accused of burning mobile homes
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man with arson after a fire on Thursday. The fire was in a home in the Blue Acres Trailer Park. Fire investigators said that Marshall Homer Crews, Jr., lit something on fire, and threw it into a mobile home. The fire completely destroyed that...
New arraignment date set for Columbia woman charged with fatal stabbing, burning body
The woman accused of killing a man and trying to burn his body in her backyard has an arraignment date set. Court officials set a February 14th arraignment for Emma Adams. Adams was being held on a $1,000,000 bond in the Boone County Jail. Prosecutors charged Adams with second-degree murder,...
Maries County Sheriff looking for man after chase, crash on Highway HH
The Maries County Sheriff's Department was looking for a man who ran away after a chase and a crash. A post on Sheriff Chris Heitman's Facebook page states that Dixon police started the chase. It then came into Maries County and headed down Highway HH. The man crashed the truck...
Recreational marijuana sales underway in Columbia
COLUMBIA — Workers at Columbia dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana on Tuesday. Columbia’s city council voted unanimously Monday night to approve revisions to marijuana business licensing regulations. Some Missouri dispensary owners got the okay from state officials to start selling last Friday. Some Missouri cities, including Columbia, require...
Three people, three pets safe after early morning house fire in Columbia
Columbia fire officials said they determined the cause of an early-morning house fire. Someone called the Fire Department at 12:59 am Monday to the 300 block of West Leslie Lane, according to a press release from the Columbia Fire Department. When crews got to the scene, there was smoke and...
Jefferson City shelters reaching full capacity amid housing challenges
JEFFERSON CITY — Whether the temperature is cold or pleasant outside, Jefferson City shelters have been pushed to their limits when it comes to guests needing a place to stay so far in 2023. Mariah Lubbering, who helps with the Room at the Inn, said the shelter hit their...
Moberly Public Schools send letter after substitute teacher shares student picture
MOBERLY, Mo. — Moberly Public Schools said they were taking "corrective action" after a substitute teacher shared a picture of a student on her social media. District officials sent a letter to parents about the incident. In the letter, they explained that they learned about the situation on Friday.
Recreational Marijuana can be sold and purchased in Columbia as soon as Tuesday morning
Columbia — The City of Columbia cleared a major hurdle for both the selling and purchasing of Recreational Marijuana at its city council meeting Monday evening. In a unanimous vote, the council approved amendments to Chapter 13 and 29 of the city code relating to business licensing regulations surrounding Recreational Marijuana.
Six Columbia School Board candidates gather for CMNEA's annual forum
COLUMBIA — The slate of candidates running for the school board in Columbia gathered tonight for a forum hosted by the Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA). Paul Harper, John T. Potter, Christopher (Chris) Horn, James Edward Gordon, April Ferrao, and John Lyman all spoke about their platforms and...
Boys high school highlights and scores, February 7th
New Bloomfield — A major Central Missouri Activities Conference battle between Jefferson City and Hickman highlighted a jam-packed Basketball Tuesday Night. Helias, Rock Bridge, and Blair Oaks all go home with wins. Check out all the action in the video above!
Blair Oaks, Linn girls win on senior night
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Blair Oaks Lady Falcons celebrated senior night with their fourth straight win. Senior Autumn Bax recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds as Blair Oaks beat Hallsville 58-38. Baley Rackers also scored 14 for the Falcons. The Linn Lady Wildcats earned their sixth...
