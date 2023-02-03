Duxbury's Lindsay Clancy described as 'overmedicated,' to be arraigned Tuesday

DUXBURY − A lawyer representing Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, said in court Friday that his client was overmedicated when the children were slain. He also argued for permission to have a psychologist evaluate her in her hospital room.

Lindsay Clancy remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home last month.

Her husband, Patrick Clancy, had gone out for about 20 minutes to pick up medications and dinner, Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, said. Patrick Clancy found his wife outside the Summer Street home and called 911 at about 6:10 p.m. Jan. 24.

First responders discovered the couple's three children unconscious inside the couple's home with obvious signs of trauma.

Two of the children, 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, were pronounced dead at the hospital. The third child, an 8-month-old boy named Callan, was flown to Boston Children's Hospital with traumatic injuries and died Jan. 27.

A funeral was held for the three children Friday.

Reddington said his client was overmedicated and was taking a dozen medications.

"This continued even up until the week before when her husband went to the doctor and asked her for help and said, 'Please, you're turning her into a zombie,'" Reddington said.

He argued in court that an evaluation, by psychologist Paul Zeizel, would be protected by her constitutional rights and said the district attorney's office had denied a request for the evaluation, citing security rules.

Reddington said Lindsay Clancy is under constant guard in the hospital.

"She has had literally no contact with anyone other than her prior attorney and her medical staff," Reddington said.

He also disputed a previous statement from the Duxbury police chief that Lindsay Clancy was recovering physically. Reddington called this a "blatant untruth" and said she is in a hospital bed, unable to move.

"She can move," a lawyer with the DA's office argued. "She is not paralyzed. She can move her legs. She can move her arms. She has been writing and being able to verbally communicate."

The judge overseeing Friday's hearing granted Reddington's motion for a psychological evaluation and determined that sheriff's deputies guarding Clancy will be allowed to watch, but not hear, the evaluation. The parties agreed that Lindsay Clancy will be allowed to speak to her parents.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday. Clancy, 32, will appear in court via Zoom from the hospital. She faces two murder charges and three counts each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the death of her three children.

The Duxbury deaths rocked the South Shore. Prayer groups have turned their eyes to Patrick and Lindsay Clancy, and hundreds attended a vigil . Roughly 15,000 people h ave donated more than $1 million combine d to a GoFundMe online fundraiser meant to benefit Patrick Clancy, and the tragedy has sparked a push to recognize and provide support to those struggling with postpartum illnesses such as depression and psychosis.

Pastor Neil Eaton, of New Hope Chapel in Plymouth, said the impact of the Duxbury tragedy has been heavy on his congregation, which includes a first responder who was at the scene and others who work in public safety.

“It’s not just family and friends or people who were there who are struggling. It’s everyone in the community,” he said. “There is a lot of grace, but utter shock.”

In a post on the fundraising page last weekend, Patrick Clancy confirmed his wife was struggling with "a condition" and asked the community's forgiveness.

“Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened,” he wrote. ”I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone − me, outside kids, family, friends and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

Patrick Clancy described his daughter Cora as “stunningly beautiful.”

“She was the cautious one, but it was really because she was so caring,” the post reads. ”She used to say she wanted to be a doctor and a mama when she grew up and she would practice by giving Callan checkups.”

Dawson was called “adventurous and mischievous,” with a knack for “causing trouble.”

“He was naturally humorous and generous beyond the norm of a typical toddler, always willing to share his toys with others,” Patrick Clancy said. ”For all the love he received, he always gave back more.”

Callan, the baby, spent days fighting for his life at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“Callan died with enormous courage despite being so little. Maybe it was his way of demonstrating what I need to do to press forward. I’ll always try to draw inspiration from him. He’ll always be my little hero,” his dad said.

