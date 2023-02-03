ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gear Patrol

The 2024 Ford Ranger: Everything You Need to Know

The midsize truck segment is about to get a major overhaul. Nissan has already shown us the new Frontier. Chevy is dropping a new Colorado soon. And we're all waiting on the next-gen Toyota Tacoma. But another truck that has us excited is the all-new Ford Ranger which should hit dealers next year. Ford whetted our appetites by revealing the global model first.
Family Handyman

How Much Does It Cost to Wrap a Car?

My first car was a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle. Because it was inexpensive and there was little to lose, I decided to exercise my creativity and paint it myself. It took about two months for the paint to start peeling, and for me to understand the value of durable auto finishes applied with a spray gun.
Gear Patrol

Porsche's New 3-Row Electric SUV: Everything You Need to Know

Porsche announced its expansive growth plans in the summer of 2022. A key component of that growth plan is targeting “higher margin” segments. And Porsche announced one vehicle that will do that: a new three-row, flagship, all-electric luxury SUV that will slot above the Macan and Cayenne and reportedly goes by the codename "K1."
Gear Patrol

Jaguar's Future Involves Some Big Changes. Here's What We Know

Jaguar Land Rover announced a new corporate strategy called "Reimagine" back in 2021. The plan does include significant changes for Land Rover, but those changes pale compared to those coming to Jaguar — as JLR will reimagine the storied British luxury-slash-sports car brand from nearly the ground up. Few...
SlashGear

Here's How Fast The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Really Is

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat has become almost a bit of a meme in the car enthusiast community. It's huge, loud, heavy, and has way more horsepower than it has any right having. In the same way that the 1970 Dodge Charger Daytona was excessive with its huge rear spoiler and goofy fiberglass nosecone, the Challenger Hellcat is excessive for the 707 horsepower it put out when it was first released for the 2015 model year.

