WARRENTON — After a term strained by the coronavirus pandemic and turnover of crucial city staff, Mayor Henry Balensifer has his eyes on several projects in the next four years.

Balensifer, a sales and marketing manager at JBT AeroTech, was unopposed for reelection in November. He was first elected to the City Commission in 2012, appointed mayor in 2017 to finish Mark Kujala’s term and voted in as mayor in 2018.