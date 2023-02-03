Read full article on original website
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Top 5 States With The Highest HIV Prevalence In The USJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia TechVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves star honored with Michael Harris II Day at Stockbridge High School
Scenes from Michael Harris II Day at Stockbridge High School to honor Harris, the Atlanta Braves' National League Rookie of the Year, on Feb. 7, 2023. (Photos: Ben Ennis)
WMAZ
Perry vs. Griffin in region basketball matchup
Last week of regular season basketball for high school in the Peach State before region tournament time. Perry hosting Griffin in a make-up game from two weeks ago.
Henry County Daily Herald
Former Georgia Bulldogs tennis player Lilly Kimbell dies at 31
Former University of Georgia women’s tennis player Lilly Kimbell, a 2014 graduate, passed away Sunday at the age of 31. According to her family's social media, Kimbell had issues with her kidneys that resulted in a heart attack. Family and emergency officials performed CPR on Kimbell, and she was taken to the hospital, but she was without oxygen for an extended period. The family then had to make the difficult decision to take her off life support.
Henry County Daily Herald
Wade Taylor IV leads Texas A&M to tight win over Auburn
Wade Taylor IV tallied a game-high 22 points and Julius Marble scored a career-high 20 as Texas A&M outlasted Auburn 83-78 in a Southeastern Conference matchup on Tuesday in College Station, Texas. A transfer from Michigan State, Marble scored 10 points over the final eight minutes as the Aggies (17-7,...
Three Georgia Tech players decide to finish playing careers
Each with eligibility remaining, three Georgia Tech players have decided to complete their football-playing careers. Def...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Offer Son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins
ATHENS - It’s the absolute worst time of the year for Georgia Bulldog sports fans. The football season just ended, and there’s not another Bulldog football game until September. Spring practice hasn’t started yet. The Georgia baseball team doesn’t play for another month and a half.
Henry County Daily Herald
Assessing the Roster and Coaching Changes in the SEC East
The Georgia Bulldogs have been the dominant force the the Eastern division of the SEC since the 2017 season. In the past six seasons, the Bulldogs have appeared in 3 national title games, 5 SEC Championship, and have lost just a minuscule two games to opponents in the Eastern Division. With that, teams have been making changes to try to catch up with Kirby Smart's program. Here are some of the moves that other teams in the East have made this off-season.
atlantanewsfirst.com
HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands held at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands was held Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The annual event draws thousands in Atlanta and features several HBCUs across the United States. Several HBCU bands performed, including the Mighty Marching Hornets from Alabama...
atlantatribune.com
Atlanta Mourns Passing of Former First Lady of the City of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
One of Atlanta’s most beloved figures has dies. Bunnie Jackson Ransom, first wife of famed Atlanta mayor Maynard Jackson dies on Friday, Jan. 27 surrounded by family and friends in Atlanta. Bunnie Jackson Ransom was no ordinary girl. She was an adventurer, an explorer, and a dreamer. She had...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Late Georgia rapper Takeoff to be honored at 2023 Grammy Awards
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Late Atlanta-based rapper Takeoff is set to be honored posthumously at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum super rap trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.
Here's which Georgia artists won at the 2023 Grammy Awards
LOS ANGELES — Georgia showed up big at the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday night and some of those trophies are coming home to Atlanta!. Nearly four years after Atlanta native Future won his first Grammy, the hip-hop artist now has a second one. The rapper and producer won the...
TRONUS, Black female-owned sneaker brand, makes Atlanta debut at Champs Sports
The man holding the small child took a look at the sneakers, holding it up in the light and then ordering up a black pair in his size. Gabriel, a father and husband, wanted to make it clear why he was in the mall buying sneakers on this particular day. “I’m always going to support […] The post TRONUS, Black female-owned sneaker brand, makes Atlanta debut at Champs Sports appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
'Will be truly missed' | Former employee of Atlanta entertainment executive in disbelief over his death
ATLANTA — Shockwaves over the murder of nightclub owner Michael Gidewon continue to ripple across metro Atlanta. Kellen Marcus worked for Gidewon for 7 years at three of his different establishments, including where he was the co-owner of Republic Lounge in West Midtown. He said he's still in shock over the death of a man who always tried to help him.
'Come for the lemon pepper wings...but you can get creative, too': Georgia's Grammy formula
If you watched the Grammy awards this weekend, you can be proud to know your neighbors took home a few golden gramophones. From songwriters for the evening's top nominee (Beyonce Knowles Carter, who was up for nine trophies at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and won four, earning the most victories) to a Clark Atlanta University professor proud just to be Grammy-adjacent, Georgia loomed large in California Sunday night.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Comedian George Wallace describes growing up in historic Lynwood Park
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dubbed DeKalb County’s oldest neighborhood, Lynwood Park’s rich history dates back to the 1930s. The community claimed hundreds of residents and was once all black, but through the years that changed drastically. George Wallace, an international comedian with roots in Lynwood...
Cox Brothers Funeral Home damaged in fire | The history found in its aftermath
ATLANTA — It was a place to honor the victims of lynchings, give the community an opportunity to pay respect to the legacies of Civil Rights leaders and bury Black bodies when no one else would. That history caught fire and on Monday, crews were cleaning up the aftermath at Atlanta's historic Cox Brothers Funeral Home.
wclk.com
PNC Honors Blacks in Atlanta Media - Monica Pearson Media ICON the first Black Woman to Anchor the Evening News in Atlanta
Monica Kaufman became the first African-American woman to anchor the evening newscast in Atlanta. She has won 28 Emmy Awards, including for her interview format show “Close-Ups.” If you think any of this is happenstance, think again. Pearson at an early age that she’d pursue a career in communications. Her part-time job in high school was at a Black-owned radio station in Louisville, KY. That was no guarantee, but Monica Kaufman Pearson became the FIRST at many things while becoming Atlanta’s most trusted news anchor. We have the privilege of speaking with Pearson about her career and life. Ms. Pearson, welcome to The Local Take.
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking Trails
As avid hikers, we keep a list of all our favorite hiking spots in Georgia and beyond. And sometimes, when considering our next trip, we fall victim to the "we've been there before" trap. But experience shows that's a mistake, so we've developed our own partial immunity to this reasoning. Now, we look forward to returning and finding new experiences in all seasons.
WSB Radio
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
