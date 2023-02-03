Read full article on original website
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyMichigan State
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings
Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Feb. 8th
The University of Michigan Flint Police Department is answering calls outside of the university area to assist the city of Flint Police Department. Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a fire at the former Days Inn hotel on Dixie Highway near I-75. TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Feb. 7.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Feb. 7th
The U.S. Coast Guard reported that all 14 people who had been stuck on an ice floe in the vicinity of Fish Point on Thomas Road in Tuscola County have been saved and transported to EMS. An advocacy organization conducted a report about health care price transparency in hospitals. Memorial...
Black-owned grocery store set to open on Detroit's east side
(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit is continuing its coverage on food insecurity.In an east side neighborhood, one business owner is taking the initiative to close the food gap.The last Black-owned grocery store in Detroit closed its doors in 2014, and now there's a new owner in town working to bring culturally appropriate food back to the neighborhood. He's taking matters in his own hands to make Black history in his own backyard. "This neighborhood is classed as a desert because there's no immediate grocery store in it," said Raphael Wright, owner of Neighborhood Grocery. "I'm on this mission of rebuilding the...
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
WNEM
Memorial held to honor life of Saginaw Co. man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A memorial was held in downtown Saginaw on Monday evening to honor the life of Midonyis Cosby, whose body was recently pulled from the Saginaw River. “They should have done him better and kept him longer to observe him at the hospital but they didn’t and now I’m here crying on the news and that’s not fair,” said Cosby’s sister, Chaya Cosby.
WNEM
U-M Flint PD taking calls in downtown Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The University of Michigan Flint Police Department is answering calls outside of the university area to assist the city of Flint Police Department. “It frees up the city of Flint Police Department to answer calls outside of this area. Trying to make it a little bit easier on the city of Flint Police Department,” said officer James Wheeler.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Feb. 6th
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Neighbors react to fire at former Midland Genji’s location. Firefighters in Midland braved bitter temperatures Saturday morning as they tried to contain a fire at the former location of Genji’s Japanese Restaurant.
Detroit jazz musicians take home two Grammys
A pair of jazz category wins put Detroit in the spotlight Sunday night at the Grammy Awards. Terri Lyne Carrington, artistic director of Detroit’s Carr Center, took home Best Jazz Instrumental Album for her “New Standards Vol. 1,” while saxophonist Wayne Shorter and pianist Leo Genovese won Best Improvised Jazz Solo for “Endangered Species,” a track from Shorter’s “Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival.” ...
wcsx.com
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing
Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
New Detroit Institute of Bagels has an official opening date
The cafe is readying for carryout and online orders with full dine-in service to come in the spring
WNEM
Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Organizers are getting ready for the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony in March after announcing the 2023 inductees. On Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame held their first in-person event in three years...
WNEM
MSU, Detroit Pistons, Henry Ford announce multibillion dollar development
DETROIT (WILX) - Wednesday, Henry Ford Health, the Detroit Pistons and owner Tom Gores, and Michigan State University will come together for the announcement of a multibillion-dollar development coming to Detroit’s New Center. The three anchor institutions have deep commitments to the city of Detroit and the state of...
Applications now open for ninth year of Grow Detroit’s Young Talent
Applications are now open for the ninth year of Grow Detroit’s Young Talent, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other local leaders announced Tuesday morning.
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit community
a 22-year-old Detroit native uses his passion for cooking and personal experiences to launch a small food catering business. Detroit, MI — The Detroit community has a new small catering business with a soul.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
whmi.com
Filmmaker To Present History Of Michigan’s Shipwrecks
The Brighton District Library is hosting an award-winning filmmaker this week for residents interested in the history of Michigan’s shipwrecks. Award-Winning author and documentary filmmaker Ric Mixter will be presenting and talking about his new book, "Bottled Goodbyes", chronicling some of the most well-known shipwrecks and bottled messages discovered on the nation’s coastlines.
fox2detroit.com
FBI, Michigan police investigate swatting at multiple schools across the state
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tuesday morning, police across Michigan responded to several schools where an unknown caller claimed to be a teacher and reported that a student had shot another student. But it was all revealed to be a hoax. The threats were made against several schools including cities...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, February 5
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Firefighters in Midland braved bitter temperatures Saturday morning as they tried to contain a fire at the former location of Genji’s Japanese Restaurant. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, February 5. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the top stories we...
