Aaron Rodgers, Kyrie Irving earn spots in Top 5 Team Killers | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton releases a list of the Top 5 Locker Room Cancers after news breaks that Kyrie Irving successfully secured a trade from the Nets to the Dallas Mavericks. Only last week it was reported that Kyrie demanded a trade after contract talks were falling through in Brooklyn, and while the Los Angeles Lakers were a suspected landing spot, it appeared Dallas sealed the deal. Watch as Carton lays out who else gets a spot on his top team killers' list.
Chiefs are early 1.5-point underdogs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Nick reacts | What's Wright?

Nick Wright believes his Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII despite being early 1.5-point underdogs vs. the Eagles. Nick foresees Patrick Mahomes having his first great Super Bowl from start to finish and believes the Eagles defense will be exposed on the back end. The Eagles have only played against 5 above average quarterbacks the entire season and Nick believes the Eagles are not ‘ready’ to play Mahomes. Nick looks to the year each team has had and explains the Chiefs have shown they are battle tested unlike the Eagles. Watch as Nick makes his case for the Chiefs to end up on top in Super Bowl LVII.
How disappointing would a Super Bowl loss for Patrick Mahomes be? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright weighs in on how disappointing a Super Bowl loss would be for Patrick Mahomes and explains he still has time to play a good Super Bowl after underperforming in his previous appearances. Broussard explains this Super Bowl will be a big deciding factor in Mahomes’ career in his chase to catch Tom Brady as the greatest of all-time.
Belichick reunites with Brady, squashes rumors of tension | THE CARTON SHOW

Bill Belichick made an appearance on Tom Brady’s Podcast, the first since the quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL. Brady speaks on the speculation on his relationship with Belichick by the media, and states they were ‘always trying to pull us apart’. Craig Carton and Greg Jennings share their thoughts on this conversation between the New England Patriots coach and his former star quarterback.
How Chiefs rebuilt on the fly; a great Eagles story: Schrager's Cheat Sheet

As someone who makes his bones covering the NFL Draft and free agency, these two Super Bowl teams are a great study in roster construction. Both the Chiefs and Eagles have hoisted Lombardi Trophies in the last five years, and yet both teams have gone through nothing short of roster rebuilds in the periods between those respective Super Bowl wins and Sunday's game.
Super Bowl Opening Night: Top moments from Chiefs media availability

Super Bowl week kicked off as players and coaches from the Chiefs and Eagles faced the cameras during opening night in Phoenix, and FOX Sports was there capturing all the action!. The Chiefs were up second with head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and more answering questions. [What can...
Super Bowl LVII odds: Chiefs-Eagles big bet tracker; $1M wager made

The Big Game, naturally, will attract some big bets. A projected $1.1 billion is expected to be wagered on Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. These bets will range from small, fun prop bets on things like the coin toss and the color of the postgame Gatorade victory shower to headline-grabbing seven-figure bets.
