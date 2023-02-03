Read full article on original website
Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’
A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
BBC
Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed
Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
BBC
Man jailed after slashing stranger in the face
A man who slashed a stranger with a Stanley knife while he was sitting in a car with his friend has been jailed for four years and one month. Derbyshire Police said Aiden Farmer approached a vehicle in a car park opposite the Pillar of Rock pub in Bolsover on 1 March last year.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a ten-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation after a girl was injured in an assault near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection, police said, a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being sought by...
‘Dead’ man discovered alive — 8 months after being cremated
It was a case of mistaken die-dentity. A 36-year-old man in India dropped jaws after turning up alive and well eight months after he was declared dead and then seemingly cremated. The macabre caper began June 7 after Meppayur’s Deepak Balakrishnan Kandi disappeared, prompting the local police station to file a missing persons report, the Times Of India reported. An apparent breakthrough came on July 17, when police recovered a body from a beach in Kerala, which they identified as belonging to Kandi. The missing man’s family performed the funeral ceremony and cremated the body, seemingly providing closure to the saga. It...
Man who allegedly fled N.H. police at 127 mph caught later because he was driving a rental car
The man rented the car he was speeding in through Turo, a rental car app. After an investigation that took over a month, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say drove 127 mph before fleeing police in early December. The man initially evaded police, but was...
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Five-year-old girl walks off being slammed through driving school window by drunk driver
A 5-year-old girl is going viral after she walked off getting slammed through the window of a driving school by a drunk driver. The incident took place Saturday in the Bonito area of Brazil's state of Mato Grosso do Sul, according to a report. Shocking footage of the moment shows...
Complex
Woman Jailed After Allegedly Luring Man Into Aggravated Robbery on Snapchat
A Texas man and woman have been charged in connection with an alleged Snapchat-initiated scam that resulted in the victim being robbed and assaulted. In short, per a report from regional outlet KXAN-TV, Stephanie Navarro and Francisco Martinez Jr. (pictured above and below, respectively) were arrested in the Weslaco area after the former allegedly lured a man to an apartment with the intention of robbing him.
Pedestrian dies after getting ran over by multiple vehicles
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after getting ran over by multiple vehicles. Fort Worth police say it happened at around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wichita Street and Martin Street. The victim had been walking in the northbound lanes of Wichita Street when he was struck by several vehicles traveling in the same direction. Police did not specify how many vehicles there were.Two of the drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead.
Horror waterfall plunge kills two women in freak accident as body of second victim found in river days later
A SECOND woman's body has been discovered following a horrific waterfall plunge in the Brecon Beacons. The woman, whose body was pulled out from a river in Glynneath, South Wales, on Sunday, was confirmed to be the second missing woman following an incident at Ystradfellte Falls. The unidentified woman's body...
buzzfeednews.com
Alex Murdaugh Sobbed As Jurors Saw A Snapchat Video From His Son Allegedly Placing Him At The Scene Of The Murders
On the night his wife and son were shot dead, Alex Murdaugh told the first officer who arrived at the grisly scene that he had last seen the pair alive about 90 minutes before stumbling upon their bodies. Three hours later, sitting in a car with investigators on the grounds...
A woman with severe mental illness lay dead in her apartment for more than 3 years before being found, say reports
Laura Winham's family alleges that the 38-year-old, who had schizophrenia, was "abandoned and left to die" by health and social services in England.
Police find elaborate underground bunker in Adelaide allegedly used to grow cannabis
Two men have been arrested after police uncovered an elaborate underground bunker allegedly used to grow cannabis in Adelaide’s south. Officers attended a semi-rural property in the suburb of Coromandel East on Monday where they discovered the bunker’s entrance. Once inside, police allege they uncovered a large amount...
Teen who savagely beat 9-year-old girl on Florida school bus charged with battery
The 15-year-old Florida boy who was filmed viciously beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus has been charged with battery, officials announced on Tuesday. The sickening, widely-shared video shows the much larger teen and another boy mercilessly pummeling the third-grader, a student at Coconut Palm K-9 Academy in Homestead, last Wednesday as she helplessly tries to fend them off on a crowded bus. Nobody intervenes during the almost 30 seconds of the attack that was recorded by a classmate, video shows. The school’s police officer investigated the incident and decided to issue the 15-year-old boy a civil citation, which Miami-Dade State Attorney...
Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist
The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
