Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
mymotherlode.com
Johnson, Catherine
Catherine “Cat” “Kitten” Johnson, born January 5, 1944 in Napa, California passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrust with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/30/2023. Age: 79. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Johnson, Sherl
Sherl Mae Johnson, born May 26, 1930 in Hunnington Park, California passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at her residence in Twain Harte, California. At her request, she was cremated and inurned in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death:...
mymotherlode.com
Blustery, cold storm adds to California’s big snowpack
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A blustery weekend storm added to California’s big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday. Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise. For a time...
mymotherlode.com
Berg, Clifford
Clifford Earle Berg, born September 5, 1937 in San Francisco, California passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his residence in Tuolumne, California. Funeral Services have been held and burial was in Indian MeWuk Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted Funeral Arrangements. Date of Death: 01/31/2023.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Leaders Were Concerned About Rumors Of Fence Around Courthouse
Sonora, CA — With the historic downtown Sonora courthouse no longer currently being used, there have been rumblings that Tuolumne County was planning to put a chain link fence around it to prevent future break-ins. It was a topic that was brought up at Monday evening’s Sonora City Council...
This is what the Sierra Nevada looks like from space after back-to-back storms
(KTXL) — On Wednesday, the International Space Station conducted a flyover in Northern California which showed parts of the Sierra Nevada snowpack. This flyover occurred just weeks after the region was hit by back-to-back storms at the end of December through the middle of January. The flyover began around 12:20 p.m. off the coast near […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson
On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
mymotherlode.com
Orient Express Run Winners
Chinese Camp, CA — The Sonora Sunrise Rotary brought back the Orient Express Run in person to the Chinese Camp School this Saturday, February 4. The fun run or walk with friends and family has participants as young as 3 and as old as 89. The race briefly closes Highway 120 and has been held at the school annually rain or shine for 37 years, except during Covid. All proceeds raised by the event benefit Special Athletes in Tuolumne County.
Sierra Nevada snowpack hits highest level in nearly 30 years
The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
Crash in El Dorado County leads to nearly 2-hour rescue
(KTXL) — A crash that trapped two people inside a truck in El Dorado County prompted a response from several first responders. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 5 a truck crashed into a large oak tree on Bucks Bar Road near Pleasant Valley Road. Firefighters brought six […]
mymotherlode.com
One of Two Arrested At Sonora Anti-Vaccine Mandate Rally Enters Guilty Plea
Sonora, CA – One of two suspects, entered a guilty plea after being arrested following a fight during the “Freedom Rally” against COVID vaccine mandates in Sonora in August of 2021. Tuolumne County District Attorney Casandra Jenecke updated Clarke Broadcasting on their cases, including the other suspect’s...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Man Tased After Attacking Elderly Parents
Sonora, CA – After allegedly threatening to kill and set his parent’s house on fire, and then disobeying deputies’ repeated orders to stop trashing the home, deputies tased a Sonora man. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Montgomery Road in Sonora after an elderly...
mymotherlode.com
Public Comment Wanted On HWY 49 and 4 Intersection Project
Angels Camp, CA – The public’s opinion is being sought on the Highway 49 Mobility Improvement Project in Calaveras County. Caltrans will hold an in-person public meeting for the project tomorrow (Wed., Feb. 8) at the Bret Harte Union High School Multipurpose Room at 323 South Main Street in Angels Camp from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Caltrans proposes to make intersection, roadway, pedestrian, and bicycle improvements and modify the intersection with either “a roundabout or signalized intersection.” The latter is also being proposed for the Highway 49 and Francis Street intersection just north.
mymotherlode.com
Plaugher, Patricia
Patricia Mae Plaugher, born February 9, 1959 in Maryland passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 in Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/27/2023. Age: 63. Residence: Coulterville, CA.
Four-foot waves on Lake Tahoe and 100 mph gusts expected this weekend
(KTXL) — Severe winter storm warnings have been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Northwestern Sierra Nevada and Lassen National Volcanic Park for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm warnings will begin at 4 p.m. for Lassen and the Northern Sierra and at 7 p.m. for the Lake Tahoe Area. The […]
mymotherlode.com
Amador County Man Found With Guns In Vehicle Arrested
Amador County, CA – Shotgun shells scattered on the floor of a suspicious vehicle, leading to the discovery of a couple of firearms and the subsequent arrest of an Amador County man. A sheriff’s deputy was patrolling in the area of Highway 26 and Joyce Road in Pioneer recently...
mymotherlode.com
Attempted Murder Arrest In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A woman was arrested for attempted homicide over the weekend, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing details about the incident. 29-year-old Catrina Marie Espinoza allegedly went into a residence on Kanaka Drive in Jamestown and attempted to stab a victim several times with a kitchen knife. The victim, who officials identified as her mother, was able to escape the home.
Toddler found by passerby in Atwater, police say
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned child was found in Atwater by a passerby, according to a post on Facebook on Thursday from the Atwater Police Department. Officers say the child is approximately three years old and was found on the corner of Fifth Street and Fir Avenue, police say. Child Protective Services has been […]
KCRA.com
Man suspected of killing cellmate at Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County
A man incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione died after being stabbed by his cellmate, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said on Friday. Prison officials said Robert Aranda, 23, was found in his cell with stab wounds and other injuries at around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday. He was taken to the prison’s treatment and triage area, where he was pronounced dead.
Comments / 0