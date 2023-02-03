ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in Fort Mill gated community

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
One person was stabbed and killed Thursday at a home in a gated community in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were called to a home Thursday on Merion Lane, which is in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community.

ALSO READ: Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death at convenience store

The deputies found one unconscious person who wasn’t breathing. The sheriff’s office says the victim had stab wounds.

According to YCSO, investigators believe “this is not a random act of violence.” No charges have been filed as of Friday, and no suspects were immediately identified.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t identified the victim yet.

WATCH: 1 student dies, another hurt in stabbing at NC high school

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘A bright star’: Loved ones remember Charlotte man killed in Nashville stabbing)

