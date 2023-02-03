Read full article on original website
Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Grammy Weekend Debut as Couple at Clive Davis Gala: 'Hard Launch'
As the singer took the stage to perform at the star-studded gala, her boyfriend showed his support as her sharp-dressed date Lizzo is already a winner this weekend. The three-time Grammy Award holder, 34, and boyfriend Myke Wright made what she seems to be designating their official couple's debut on Saturday at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, where Wright, 35, cheered on his girlfriend during a live performance. "Hard Launch," Lizzo captioned some tender Instagram photos, showing the happy pair cozying up together before stepping out for the event, which has been a Grammy...
Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party
The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during Steven Victor and Tod's Pre-Grammy party celebrating nominees Pusha T and The Dream at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring...
Watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Dance as They Reunite at Party: 'What a Time We Had'
Ringo Starr shared a sweet video of him and Paul McCartney dancing together at Paul's daughter Stella McCartney's party in Los Angeles There's still something in the way they move! Former Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited at an event on Thursday, and showed off some groovy dance moves in a video shared by Starr. "Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party," Starr, 82, wrote on Twitter. "What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love." In the clip,...
Pamela Anderson Jokes About Turning Heads in 'Baywatch'- Inspired Dress: 'I Just Wanted to Blend In'
Anderson brought Vogue along to get ready for the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story, where she wore a gown inspired by her iconic swimsuit "Flashback!" That was the first thing Pamela Anderson said when she tried on the skin-tight red sequin Naeem Khan dress that she wore to the premiere of the Netflix documentary about her life, Pamela, A Love Story. In a video with Vogue released Friday, the Baywatch alum got candid with her sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee (whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee), and...
Kevin Costner Calls Clive Davis Whitney Houston's 'Bodyguard': 'You Were a Miracle in Her Life'
Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt speech about the legendary music exec during his Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night Kevin Costner is celebrating Clive Davis as a "man who changed the times he lived in." The actor, 68, toasted the music executive and his legacy during Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday, sharing a heartfelt speech about his impact on the lives of many — including Whitney Houston. (Houston died on the night of the same party back in 2012.) "I want to...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Shania Twain Shows Off Blonde Hair Transformation: 'I'm Just Having Fun'
The "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer told James Corden that she decided on the platinum shade because "I just love it" Shania Twain is impressing fans very much with a brand-new platinum blonde look! The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" songstress, 57, debuted her hair transformation at a record label party celebrating the 65th annual Grammy Awards Thursday night. Posing on the red carpet for the Republic Records event, Twain showed off her straightened icy pale locks — a major departure from her classic curly brown 'do...
Adele Makes Stylish Return to the Grammys in Romantic Ruby Gown and Dazzling Diamonds
Nominated for seven of the night's most coveted awards, Adele returned to the Grammys – after six years! – in high style Adele delivered Hollywood glamour for her return to the Grammys red carpet. After taking a six-year hiatus from attending the award show, the "Weekends with Adele" performer, came back as a fashion force at the 2023 Grammy Awards. While she didn't make it to the red carpet, Adele exuded elegance for the show wearing a velvet, off-the-shoulder, ruby Louis Vuitton gown with ruffled shoulder detailing,...
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey Agree 'We Do Kiss Nicely' — 'In Respect to Our Now Partners'
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey joined each other on Instagram Live to discuss the 20-year anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey are well aware of their onscreen chemistry. The two stars chatted on Instagram Live Monday about the 20-year anniversary of their 2003 rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Answering fan questions, Hudson said she gets asked "all the time" what it's like to kiss McConaughey, with whom she also made 2008's Fool's Gold. "My whole thing...
Maria Shriver Reveals She Went to a Convent After Arnold Schwarzenegger Split to 'Look for Advice'
Maria Shriver sought out life advice at a convent after her marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger ended. During Shriver's appearance on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast Monday, the journalist told host Hoda Kotb that she began feeling like she "had the freedom or permission" to be herself when she filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger in July 2011, after 25 years of marriage.
Nadia Ferreira Married Marc Anthony in 2 Show-Stopping Wedding Gowns: See New Photos and Details
Singer Marc Anthony and former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 28 Global music star Marc Anthony and former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira tied the knot in style. The bride, who married Anthony on Jan. 28 in Miami, turned to Israeli fashion designer Galia Lahav for not one, but two, gorgeous wedding gowns. In a press release shared with PEOPLE, Sharon Sever, the Head Designer at Galia Lahav, shared some details about creating...
Offset Addresses Backstage Altercation Rumors with Quavo from the 2023 Grammys: 'Crazy'
On Sunday, Quavo performed a tribute performance for Takeoff at the 65th annual Grammy Awards Offset is shutting down rumors of an alleged altercation between himself and his Migos bandmate Quavo backstage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. "What tf look like fighting my brother," Offset, 31, wrote on Twitter. "yal n— is crazy." On Monday morning, TMZ reported that just before Quavo, 31, took the stage for Takeoff's tribute performance, he allegedly got into a physical fight with Offset and they had to be pulled...
Bonnie Raitt Is Shocked as She Wins Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'An Unreal Moment'
Bonnie Raitt won song of the year for "Just Like That" at Sunday's Grammy Awards Bonnie Raitt took home the prestigious song of the year prize at the 2023 Grammy Awards. First Lady Jill Biden presented the award to a flabbergasted Raitt for "Just Like That," which the singer said was inspired by her friend and fellow musician John Prine, who died following a battle with coronavirus in 2020. "Oh my God," she said as she began her acceptance speech, her shock palpable. "I'm so surprised. I don't know...
All About Pamela Anderson's Fourth Husband Dan Hayhurst
Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst married in December 2020 and separated after a year Pamela Anderson has had her share of high-profile relationships, but her most recent flew under the radar. The actress married her builder and bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, on Dec. 24, 2020, after meeting him while he was renovating her Vancouver Island, Canada home. In January 2022, their separation was confirmed after one year of marriage. "Pamela went into this relationship hopefully," a source told PEOPLE after the split. "She goes into everything hoping for the best....
Lizzo Has a 'Spring Awakening' in Bloom-Covered Cape on Grammys Red Carpet with Boyfriend Myke Wright
Lizzo took home the trophy for record of the year at this year's show Lizzo is on fire — and in love — on the 2023 Grammys red carpet. The "Juice" singer stepped out for music's biggest night with boyfriend Myke Wright wearing a show-shopping, voluminous Dolce & Gabbana look. Her fiery orange gown was beautiful on its own, but the singer topped the dress with a flower-covered hooded cape in a matching tone. She wore chunky rings on her fingers and even matched her eye makeup to her gown, opting for...
Gwen Stefani's Sons Apollo and Zuma Look All Grown Up as They Pose with Blake Shelton at NASCAR
Gwen Stefani and ex Gavin Rossdale share three sons: Apollo, 8, Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 16 Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed an exciting outing this weekend with their boys. On Sunday, the "Rich Girl" singer, 53, and her country artist husband, 46, took Stefani's sons Apollo, 8, and Zuma, 14, to NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum in Los Angeles. Stefani, Shelton and the boys were photographed alongside NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson at the event, where Johnson and wife Chandra Janway hosted friends to watch in the Legacy...
Lisa Marie Presley Honored at 2023 Grammy Awards with Touching Tribute
After Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death at age 54 last month, the 65th Grammy Awards paid tribute to the musician and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley during Sunday's awards show Love for the late Lisa Marie Presley was abundant at the 65th Grammy Awards. After the musician's sudden death at age 54 last month, Sunday's awards show included a heartfelt tribute to the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley during Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's performance. As the trio performed in honor of Fleetwood Mac's Christine...
Charles Kimbrough, Best Known for Murphy Brown, Dead at 86
The actor received an Emmy nomination for his work on the sitcom, as well as a Tony nomination for his performance in Stephen Sondheim's Company Charles Kimbrough, best known for his work on CBS's hit sitcom Murphy Brown, has died. He was 86. Per his family, Kimbrough died of natural causes Jan. 11 at Southern California Hospital in Culver City, Calif. Kimbrough's agent, Donna Massetti of SMS Talent, said in a statement: "[We] mourn the loss of Charles Kimbrough, a client and friend for over 30 years. Whether on...
Madonna Says Artists Labeled 'Scandalous' or 'Problematic' Are 'Definitely on to Something' at 2023 Grammys
After announcing her 40th anniversary Celebration Tour, Madonna made a surprise appearance at the show to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras to the stage Madonna made quite the statement at the 65th Grammy Awards. The seven-time Grammy winner, 64, surprised fans when she appeared onstage at Sunday's show to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance of "Unholy," which won for best pop duo/group performance earlier in the evening. "Are you ready for a little controversy? Come on people, let's make some noise. Y'all are going to sleep...
Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Ranch Estate for $28.9 Million — See Inside
The actor's 12,704-square-foot property lies in a popular California neighborhood Jim Carrey is unloading a major piece of real estate and his home of nearly 30 years. The Golden Globe winner, 61, has put his sprawling 12,704-square-foot Los Angeles estate on the market for a whopping $28.9 million, complete with a tennis court, a waterfall pool, and an outdoor platform for yoga and meditation, all in the heart of the upscale Brentwood neighborhood. Janelle Friedman of Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing. RELATED: Jim Carrey Says...
