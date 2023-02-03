Bluelines: Bruce Boudreau Speaks on His Sudden Change of Pace

Stan Fischler shares his conversation with ex-Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau and discusses a Jack Hughes comparison, the Bo Horvat trade and more.

Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

A CONVERSATION WITH BRUCE BOUDREAU

Bruce Boudreau is ready, willing and able.

The dismissed Vancouver coach has returned to Hershey, Pa. where he and his wife, Crystal, operate a junior hockey team. But British Columbia still is in the rearview mirror of his mind.

Boudreau is unwinding and, hopefully, awaiting a job offer – be it another NHL coaching gig or, perhaps, a return to television.

Knowing Bruce since the late 1970s when he was a Maple Leafs rookie, I gave him a call the other night to get a line on how an old pal is doing. We chatted about several topics, and Boudreau's answers follow the subject headings just ahead.

HIS SUDDEN CHANGES OF PACE:

"It's been like going from 90 miles an hour to zero. From excitement to boredom. I was lucky to have my wife Crystal, who has been a big part of my support, helping out. And I know I left Vancouver with the support of my players. The young guys were behind me and so were the vets. The reaction of the players made me feel good. They all knew what was going on."

HIS REACTION TO THE DISMISSAL:

"I was angry when I was fired because I hate losing a job. I always want to finish what I start."

INTENSE ADMIRATION FROM VANCOUVER FANS:

"I can't explain it because I've never seen anything like it. Never. Not anywhere. I think that part of it stems from the fact that I gave them hope. They had gotten to know me long enough and they appreciated the fact that I was honest with them. I believe that they took a liking to me because they saw me as a regular, normal guy – like them – who just happened to be doing the job that I loved."

HIS PREFERENCES – COACHING VETS OR YOUNG GUYS:

"It really doesn't matter to me. I felt that when it came to the young guys, that I got the best out of them and that I was able to communicate with them. As for the veterans, I've been around coaching long enough that I know how to work with them as well. Frankly, I feel that I can coach any kind of team."

MESSAGE TO THE BRITISH COLUMBIA FANS:

"I had never coached in Canada before, and I was curious about how our crowd would react because I'm a guy who likes passionate fans. Well, they really showed me passion and terrific support. They didn't sit on their hands, especially near the end. The experience of their emotions in my favor made me very thankful for the backing I got. It means something special to me, and I'll always remember and appreciate it."

LEAVING BRITISH COLUMBIA FOR THE STATES:

"I felt that it was important that I got out in a hurry and return to Hershey. I didn't want to hang around and have to answer questions and all that stuff. What was done was done and that was that. It would have been tough for me had I stayed there any longer."

HIS HERSHEY JUNIOR TEAM:

"I watched a practice and the first thing that came to mind was 'Well, how do I fix this?' It was good to see the young guys and would have been even better had they been winning. I like seeing the smiles on their faces."

FEELINGS ABOUT REACHING THE 600-WIN MARK:

"Sure, I've thought about it, but it's not something that I'd dwell on now. But when I get older, I'll sit back and come to the conclusion, 'You know, I did pretty good at what I was doing.' Right now, though, it's not the biggest thing on my mind."

BRUCE'S FUTURE:

"One thing is certain and that is, I don't want to retire and move down to Florida. Now I have to figure out what's next but I do want to keep working. And, yeah, I'd love to coach again but there's another option and that's the possibility of going back to the NHL Network – that is if they'd want me back. Right now, who knows – I just have to figure out what's next."

I'M JUST SAYIN'

* There are many reasons to fear the Lightning in the Cup derby. Coach Jon Cooper has one of the best: "We dig deep."

* I love the way William Nylander has emerged as a Queen City star.

* Oft-forgotten Bobby Hull fact: The Golden Jet and his buddy, Stan Mikita, were the first to exploit the extremely curved "Banana Blade."

* When Hull connected with the Banana Blade, the puck made like a knuckleball. It drove the maskless goalies nuts. It was scary.

* Major Junior Player to Watch: Portland Winterhawks center Chaz Lucius. He's a natural goal-scorer who's exploding in the WHL with an exceptional release. Winnipeg is lucky to have drafted him.

* Speaking of Winnipeg, the Jets' Josh Morrissey is an awfully dark horse bet for the Norris Trophy. His problem: he doesn't play for the Rangers, hence no Big Apple build-up.

* Somebody's gonna want an experienced backup goalie next season. Of these two UFAs – Cam Talbot and Antti Raanta – I'd go with Cam.

* Right now, the Devils are in a prime zone, better than anyone expected. So, why should Tom Fitzgerald mess with chemistry and go after Timo Meier?

* Since every NHL team but Arizona has been mentioned with "interest" in Jakob Chychrun, maybe he should just remain a Coyote.

* The late Senators owner Eugene Melnyk paid $92 million for the Ottawa franchise in 2003. His daughters, Anna and Olivia, could get more than five times that amount when the franchise is sold.

* When the NHL Players' Association began searching for a Don Fehr replacement, ex-Canucks GM Mike Gillis was rumored as a top candidate.

* More than half a season has elapsed, and Gillis' name still is being mentioned, although U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh appears to be the leading candidate, with an NHLPA meeting reportedly planned in Florida during all-star weekend.

COMPARING JACK HUGHES TO CONNOR MCDAVID

Let's start with the obvious. The Oilers captain has climbed to the level that's labelled "incomparable." And it's now undeniable. Or, as one critic puts it: "McD is a thoroughbred, the most dangerous player in the league. His speed and strength is already legendary."

No argument from The Maven on that. But McDavid's sheer litany of genius moves leads us to exciting comparisons. There already have been McDavid-Matthews debates, not to mention McDavid-Marner. And on and on.

But the latest is worth considering now that Jumpin' Jack Hughes has Devils fans doing handstands. My Argus-eyed Devils scout George Falkowski isn't about to make any outrageous claims that Hughes is as good as King Connor. No, Georgie is too smart for that. But he offers this:

"Jack is growing up before our eyes. He makes the most of any available space on the ice. When it comes to playmaking, his vision is otherwordlly. His ability to find even the smallest opening on opposing goalkeepers is becoming a nightly treat."

As for the best part of Hughes' game?

"We're just beginning to find out how good he can be. Just four years into his career it's safe to say the Devils never had a player with his offensive gifts. There's no telling what he might accomplish."

BO HORVAT AND THE ISLANDERS

The former Canucks captain is precisely the player Lou Lamoriello needed. Bo is a gifted scorer, an unselfish leader and all other good things. The trick next is for Lamoriello to sign him. If Horvat stays, he would be key to New York's turnaround. Bottom Line For Lou: So far, so good. Futures? We'll know by next March. Playoff team? Horvat contract?

Meanwhile, the Isles have a talent as well as a character player. Covering the Canucks for Sportsnet, Iain MacIntyre had seen enough of Horvat to offer this appraisal: He "conducted himself daily with unswerving loyalty, dignity and thoughtfulness as the team’s captain."

YAYS AND BOOS:

YAY TO WAYNE GRETZKY for enthusiastically rooting for Alex Ovechkin to break The Great One's record. (And the neat thing is, Gretz means it.)

DOUBLE DISH FOR THE COMMISH

Within this week, Gary Bettman celebrated his 30th consecutive year on the NHL job as well as a high business honor.

Winning the Sports Business Journal 's Lifetime Achievement Award is huge. And for anyone wondering why major league hockey's supreme leader got the prize, here goes:

* He thinks big;

* He's willing to take risks;

* He sticks to his principles;

* He's grown the NHL from 24 to 32 teams;

* League revenue has climbed from $400 million to a record $5.2 billion;

* He successfully planted teams in non-traditional markets;

* The Winter Classic has become a winning classic;

* The European market has grown;

* The on-ice product never has been better.

This helps explain why he's the longest-running commissioner of the four major sports.