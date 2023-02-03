ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 1 release: all players

By Marco Wutz
 4 days ago

Here’s who you can pull now in FUT.

FIFA 23 's Future Stars promo has finally begin in earnest.

EA Sports

FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 1 has been revealed and released in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT). This promo focuses on players who are 23 years old and younger, upgrading their cards in an attempt to represent them on the apex of their careers a few years from now. As such, some of the FUT items even rival the coveted TOTY cards in potential strength.

Future Stars also features a Token Swaps program with additional rewards and will be reinforced with a second team in a week. Also included are so-called Future Stars Academy players, which are dynamic cards that can be upgraded with time. This also means that their starting stats are going to be a bit lower than those of regular Future Stars items.

Here are all FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 1 players available in FUT.

FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 1 players

  • Josko Gvardiol – RB Leipzig (89 OVR)
  • Julián Álvarez – Manchester City (92 OVR)
  • Pierre Kalulu – AC Milan (87 OVR)
  • Gavi – FC Barcelona (91 OVR)
  • Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund (90 OVR)
  • Marc Guéhi – Crystal Palace (88 OVR)
  • Anthony Elanga – Manchester United (88 OVR)
  • Mykhaylo Mudryk – Chelsea FC (90 OVR)
  • Vitinha – Paris Saint-Germain (89 OVR)
  • Diogo Costa – Porto FC (87 OVR)
  • Stephane Singo – Torino FC (86 OVR)
  • Djed Spence – Stade Rennes (86 OVR)
  • Mohammed Kudus – Ajax Amsterdam (88 OVR)
  • Fran García – Rayo Vallecano (85 OVR)

Arsenal FC's Fábio Vieira (89 OVR) is available as reward for a Squad Building Challenge (SBC), AS Monaco's Vanderson (88 OVR) can be claimed in two versions through a Player Pick SBC.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrøm is the first Academy player to be revealed and can be claimed by completing his FUT Future Stars Academy objectives. His starting OVR is 82 and you can upgrade him up to 88 OVR.

Here's Team 1 for FIFA 23 Future Stars.

EA Sports

A mini-release on February 5, 2023, added the following players to FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 1:

  • Oihan Sancet – Athletic Bilbao (87 OVR)
  • Rayan Cherki – Olympique Lyonnais (89 OVR)
  • Micky van de Ven – VfL Wolfsburg (85 OVR)

Another release on February 6, 2023, brought Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon into the game as an additional Academy player. His base version has 82 OVR and can be upgraded to 88 OVR through his FUT Future Stars Academy objectives.

Team 1 will be available in FUT packs until February 10, 2023, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET, which is when Team 2 should come in to replace it.

