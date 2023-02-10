FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 2 release: all players

Here’s who you can pull now in FUT.

FIFA 23 's Future Stars promo has entered its second half. EA Sports

FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 2 has been revealed and released in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT). This promo focuses on players who are 23 years old and younger, upgrading their cards in an attempt to represent them on the apex of their careers a few years from now. As such, some of the FUT items even rival the highly coveted TOTY cards in potential strength.

Future Stars also features a Token Swaps program with additional rewards. On top of that, this promo includes Future Stars Academy players, which are dynamic cards that can be upgraded by completing a certain set of objectives. They start with lower stats, but their final versions are just as good as regular Future Stars items.

Here are all FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 2 players available in FUT.

FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 2 players

Jamal Musiala – FC Bayern München (92 OVR)

– FC Bayern München (92 OVR) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – SSC Napoli (90 OVR)

– SSC Napoli (90 OVR) Fabio Carvalho – Liverpool FC (88 OVR)

– Liverpool FC (88 OVR) Enzo Fernández – Chelsea FC (90 OVR)

– Chelsea FC (90 OVR) Eddie Nketiah – Arsenal FC (89 OVR)

– Arsenal FC (89 OVR) Nicoló Fagioli – Juventus (88 OVR)

– Juventus (88 OVR) Illan Meslier – Leeds United (88 OVR)

– Leeds United (88 OVR) Malik Tillman – Glasgow Rangers (85 OVR)

– Glasgow Rangers (85 OVR) Joe Willock – Newcastle United (87 OVR)

– Newcastle United (87 OVR) Ronald Araujo – FC Barcelona (90 OVR)

– FC Barcelona (90 OVR) Jurrien Timber – Ajax Amsterdam (89 OVR)

– Ajax Amsterdam (89 OVR) Gonzalo Plata – Real Valladolid (86 OVR)

– Real Valladolid (86 OVR) Vinicius Souza – Espanyol Barcelona (87 OVR)

– Espanyol Barcelona (87 OVR) Iker Bravo – Real Madrid (86 OVR)

AC Milan’s Charles De Ketelaere (OVR) is available as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) reward, while Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa has been added as an Academy player. His starting OVR is 82, but can be upgraded to 88 through his Academy Objectives.

Here's Team 2 for FIFA 23 Future Stars. EA Sports

A mini-release on February 12, 2023, added another trio of players to Team 2.

Tyrell Malacia – Manchester United (89 OVR)

– Manchester United (89 OVR) Benoît Badiashile – Chelsea FC (87 OVR)

– Chelsea FC (87 OVR) Jonathan Burkardt – 1. FSV Mainz 05 (85 OVR)

OGC Nice's Képhren Thuram (87 OVR) is available via SBC, Nuno Tavares from Olympique Marseille can be claimed through his Academy Objectives with a base OVR of 82 and a final OVR of 88.

Team 2 will be available in FUT packs until February 17, 2023, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET.

FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 1 players

Josko Gvardiol – RB Leipzig (89 OVR)

– RB Leipzig (89 OVR) Julián Álvarez – Manchester City (92 OVR)

– Manchester City (92 OVR) Pierre Kalulu – AC Milan (87 OVR)

– AC Milan (87 OVR) Gavi – FC Barcelona (91 OVR)

– FC Barcelona (91 OVR) Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund (90 OVR)

– Borussia Dortmund (90 OVR) Marc Guéhi – Crystal Palace (88 OVR)

– Crystal Palace (88 OVR) Anthony Elanga – Manchester United (88 OVR)

– Manchester United (88 OVR) Mykhaylo Mudryk – Chelsea FC (90 OVR)

– Chelsea FC (90 OVR) Vitinha – Paris Saint-Germain (89 OVR)

– Paris Saint-Germain (89 OVR) Diogo Costa – Porto FC (87 OVR)

– Porto FC (87 OVR) Stephane Singo – Torino FC (86 OVR)

– Torino FC (86 OVR) Djed Spence – Stade Rennes (86 OVR)

– Stade Rennes (86 OVR) Mohammed Kudus – Ajax Amsterdam (88 OVR)

– Ajax Amsterdam (88 OVR) Fran García – Rayo Vallecano (85 OVR)

Arsenal FC's Fábio Vieira (89 OVR) is available as reward for a Squad Building Challenge (SBC), AS Monaco's Vanderson (88 OVR) can be claimed in two versions through a Player Pick SBC.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrøm is the first Academy player to be revealed and can be claimed by completing his FUT Future Stars Academy objectives. His starting OVR is 82 and you can upgrade him up to 88 OVR.

Here's Team 1 for FIFA 23 Future Stars. EA Sports

A mini-release on February 5, 2023, added the following players to FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 1:

Oihan Sancet – Athletic Bilbao (87 OVR)

– Athletic Bilbao (87 OVR) Rayan Cherki – Olympique Lyonnais (89 OVR)

– Olympique Lyonnais (89 OVR) Micky van de Ven – VfL Wolfsburg (85 OVR)

Another release on February 6, 2023, brought Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon into the game as an additional Academy player. His base version has 82 OVR and can be upgraded to 88 OVR through his FUT Future Stars Academy objectives.