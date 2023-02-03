ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle-Telegram

2023 Elyria Sports Hall of Fame class announced

ELYRIA — Five athletes who excelled in high school and went to even greater heights in college were selected as part of the 2023 Elyria Sports Hall of Fame on Monday night. Elyria Catholic volleyball standout Ellen Borowy Casey, Elyria wrestling legendary coach Erik Burnett, Elyria football star Chase Farris, Elyria West basketball great Mary Lanette Taylor Eggleston and Elyria two-sport star Kate Verhoff were voted into this year’s class. Joining the five individuals will be the 1979 Elyria Catholic baseball team, and the organization will present its Distinguished Service Award to Bill Troyer.
ELYRIA, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Elyria Catholic's Levi Ellis will continue football career at Hillsdale College

ELYRIA — Lorain County’s Golden Helmet winner and the all-time leading rusher at Elyria Catholic has made it official. Levi Ellis will be a Hillsdale Charger. “The moment I stepped on campus for my game day visit, the atmosphere was amazing,” said Ellis, who signed his letter of intent in front of his family, friends, fellow students and coaches at a ceremony in the school cafeteria Monday. “I knew that Hillsdale, especially with the academic recognition they have, it was a place I knew I wanted to call home.”
ELYRIA, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Girls basketball: Carter McCray has huge game but Panthers still fall

MEDINA — A near triple-double from Elyria Catholic senior Carter McCray wasn’t enough for Elyria Catholic, which a 56-48 non-league game to Medina on Monday night. McCray finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks despite being the focal point of the Bees' defense. The 6-foot-1 Northern...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Richmond Heights now No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball rankings, St. Edward slips to No. 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Defending OHSAA Division IV state champion Richmond Heights is the new No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25. The Spartans are the area’s No. 1-ranked team for the first time in program history, moving up one spot since last week after St. Edward suffered its first loss, 53-50, Friday night at St. Ignatius.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Suburban League could be challenged, as St. Ignatius goes after Brecksville and Mentor, Hoban chase Nordonia: OHSAA boys basketball tournament seeding takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Suburban League frontrunners Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Stow-Munroe Falls and Nordonia all received high seeds this weekend from area boys basketball coaches, who voted on how to rank teams before they picked their spots Sunday on the OHSAA district tournament brackets. That respect they received in the seeding...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining.
CLEVELAND, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Correction

Ben Chase is the North Ridgeville boys basketball coach. His name was incorrect in a story in Saturday's sports section.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

H.S. Bowling: County schools have great day at league tourney

LORAIN — County schools dominated the 20th annual North Shore Bowling Conference Tournament at Rebman Rec. Despite a challenging sport pattern, local teams controlled the action Sunday in the Division 1 and 2 fields. The Amherst girls led the way, winning their fourth straight Division 1 title and fifth...
LORAIN, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Ronald Knapp

Ronald Knapp, 76, of Sheffield Lake, was called home to the Lord on Saturday, February 4, 2023 while surrounded by his family. He was born June 21, 1946 in New London to Cloyd and Frances (nee Clark) Knapp. He grew up in New London, enjoying building and racing go-karts with...
SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

OHSWCA District Duals roundup: Brecksville, St. Edward and Wadsworth to contend for Division I state crown

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The field for this season’s OHSWCA state wrestling duals is set after district duals for all three divisions took place statewide Saturday. Each of last season’s Division I final four teams, Brecksville, St. Edward, Wadsworth and Perrysburg, are all back in contention this season. Brecksville rolled through the upper half of the North Canton Hoover district bracket, while Wadsworth made it to their fifth straight state duals with an impressive comeback win over Massillon Perry.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Janet Paula Sciarrotta

Janet Paula Sciarrotta (nee Patak), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Independence Village in Avon Lake. Janet's life will be celebrated and remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother. She was born January 16, 1938 in Elyria, to John Andrew and Pauline Rose (nee Mocsny) Patak, and...
AVON LAKE, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Michael Jason Miller

Michael Jason Miller, 41, of Lorain, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 unexpectedly. He was born April 30, 1981 in Elyria. He attended Midview Schools. He was previously employed by Joyce Buick and currently was a self employed painter and maintenance man. He was a hard-core Cleveland Sports fan, especially the Browns. Mike enjoyed working on his custom bicycle designs and was artistically talented with drawing and painting. Most of his free time he was devoted to being a loving husband and father to his family.
LORAIN, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Black History Month: Lorain's Charlesetta Brown offers legacy of family, faith

LORAIN — Gospel music drifted over the radio and lunch simmered on the stove while Charlesetta Brown sat in her warm, wood-paneled living room. Her Reid Avenue home is full of pictures — portraits of five generations of Brown’s family dot its walls, having passed through its doors, held barbecues in its backyard or sleepovers across its floors. And Brown wouldn’t have it any other way.
LORAIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy