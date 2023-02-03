ELYRIA — Lorain County’s Golden Helmet winner and the all-time leading rusher at Elyria Catholic has made it official. Levi Ellis will be a Hillsdale Charger. “The moment I stepped on campus for my game day visit, the atmosphere was amazing,” said Ellis, who signed his letter of intent in front of his family, friends, fellow students and coaches at a ceremony in the school cafeteria Monday. “I knew that Hillsdale, especially with the academic recognition they have, it was a place I knew I wanted to call home.”

