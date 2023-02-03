Read full article on original website
Chronicle-Telegram
2023 Elyria Sports Hall of Fame class announced
ELYRIA — Five athletes who excelled in high school and went to even greater heights in college were selected as part of the 2023 Elyria Sports Hall of Fame on Monday night. Elyria Catholic volleyball standout Ellen Borowy Casey, Elyria wrestling legendary coach Erik Burnett, Elyria football star Chase Farris, Elyria West basketball great Mary Lanette Taylor Eggleston and Elyria two-sport star Kate Verhoff were voted into this year’s class. Joining the five individuals will be the 1979 Elyria Catholic baseball team, and the organization will present its Distinguished Service Award to Bill Troyer.
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria Catholic's Levi Ellis will continue football career at Hillsdale College
ELYRIA — Lorain County’s Golden Helmet winner and the all-time leading rusher at Elyria Catholic has made it official. Levi Ellis will be a Hillsdale Charger. “The moment I stepped on campus for my game day visit, the atmosphere was amazing,” said Ellis, who signed his letter of intent in front of his family, friends, fellow students and coaches at a ceremony in the school cafeteria Monday. “I knew that Hillsdale, especially with the academic recognition they have, it was a place I knew I wanted to call home.”
Chronicle-Telegram
Girls basketball: Carter McCray has huge game but Panthers still fall
MEDINA — A near triple-double from Elyria Catholic senior Carter McCray wasn’t enough for Elyria Catholic, which a 56-48 non-league game to Medina on Monday night. McCray finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks despite being the focal point of the Bees' defense. The 6-foot-1 Northern...
Richmond Heights now No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball rankings, St. Edward slips to No. 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Defending OHSAA Division IV state champion Richmond Heights is the new No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25. The Spartans are the area’s No. 1-ranked team for the first time in program history, moving up one spot since last week after St. Edward suffered its first loss, 53-50, Friday night at St. Ignatius.
Suburban League could be challenged, as St. Ignatius goes after Brecksville and Mentor, Hoban chase Nordonia: OHSAA boys basketball tournament seeding takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Suburban League frontrunners Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Stow-Munroe Falls and Nordonia all received high seeds this weekend from area boys basketball coaches, who voted on how to rank teams before they picked their spots Sunday on the OHSAA district tournament brackets. That respect they received in the seeding...
How messages of hope from former Cavs helped local teen
“It’s just inspiring to see like 'wow' this professional took his time to send a message to me."
2nd half struggles doom Youngstown State in first place battle at Cleveland State
The Penguins were outscored 45-23 in the 2nd half.
I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining.
Chronicle-Telegram
Girls Basketball: Keystone clinches share of LCL title with win over Columbia
COLUMBIA STATION — Brooklyn Barber delivered the knockout blow for Keystone. With Columbia on the ropes in the fourth quarter, the sophomore shooting guard drilled a pair of 3-pointers that kept the Raiders in a 10-point hole as the Wildcats clinched a share of the Lorain County League championship with a 45-36 win Saturday.
Chronicle-Telegram
Correction
Ben Chase is the North Ridgeville boys basketball coach. His name was incorrect in a story in Saturday's sports section.
Chronicle-Telegram
H.S. Bowling: County schools have great day at league tourney
LORAIN — County schools dominated the 20th annual North Shore Bowling Conference Tournament at Rebman Rec. Despite a challenging sport pattern, local teams controlled the action Sunday in the Division 1 and 2 fields. The Amherst girls led the way, winning their fourth straight Division 1 title and fifth...
Chronicle-Telegram
Ronald Knapp
Ronald Knapp, 76, of Sheffield Lake, was called home to the Lord on Saturday, February 4, 2023 while surrounded by his family. He was born June 21, 1946 in New London to Cloyd and Frances (nee Clark) Knapp. He grew up in New London, enjoying building and racing go-karts with...
OHSWCA District Duals roundup: Brecksville, St. Edward and Wadsworth to contend for Division I state crown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The field for this season’s OHSWCA state wrestling duals is set after district duals for all three divisions took place statewide Saturday. Each of last season’s Division I final four teams, Brecksville, St. Edward, Wadsworth and Perrysburg, are all back in contention this season. Brecksville rolled through the upper half of the North Canton Hoover district bracket, while Wadsworth made it to their fifth straight state duals with an impressive comeback win over Massillon Perry.
Glenville once saved Arvell Reese’s life; now he’s returning the favor by reviving the Ohio State pipeline
CLEVELAND -- It’s always interesting how one person’s decision can impact so much in the world, even things that aren’t part of their consideration. Sometimes those decisions can be the difference between a life of promise and limitless opportunities. Other times it can take you down a...
Final goodbye: Hundreds gather for John Adams funeral
A final goodbye to a true Clevelander, John Adams.
Chronicle-Telegram
Janet Paula Sciarrotta
Janet Paula Sciarrotta (nee Patak), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Independence Village in Avon Lake. Janet's life will be celebrated and remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother. She was born January 16, 1938 in Elyria, to John Andrew and Pauline Rose (nee Mocsny) Patak, and...
Chronicle-Telegram
Michael Jason Miller
Michael Jason Miller, 41, of Lorain, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 unexpectedly. He was born April 30, 1981 in Elyria. He attended Midview Schools. He was previously employed by Joyce Buick and currently was a self employed painter and maintenance man. He was a hard-core Cleveland Sports fan, especially the Browns. Mike enjoyed working on his custom bicycle designs and was artistically talented with drawing and painting. Most of his free time he was devoted to being a loving husband and father to his family.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts Failed
Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is attempting to eliminate the job search for their safety force. Mayor Justin Bibb announced his plan to eliminate 140 plus open positions to balance the City's budget.
Chronicle-Telegram
Black History Month: Lorain's Charlesetta Brown offers legacy of family, faith
LORAIN — Gospel music drifted over the radio and lunch simmered on the stove while Charlesetta Brown sat in her warm, wood-paneled living room. Her Reid Avenue home is full of pictures — portraits of five generations of Brown’s family dot its walls, having passed through its doors, held barbecues in its backyard or sleepovers across its floors. And Brown wouldn’t have it any other way.
