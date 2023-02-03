Second round of Tri-C High School Rock Off features local bands performing at Rock Hall

Read full article on original website
In Advance of Upcoming State Theatre Show, Joe Bonamassa Talks About Keeping the Blues Alive
Singer-guitarist just released a live album and DVD recorded at Red Rocks
Cain Park summer stage offerings to include ‘Rent,’ ‘Fun Home’: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- February is surely the coldest month of the year, but the folks at Cain Park are encouraging us to look ahead to warmer times. To get us started, they have announced two productions scheduled for the Cleveland Heights park’s Alma Theater this summer. They are the rock musical “Rent” and the introspective “Fun Home.”
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
Final goodbye: Hundreds gather for John Adams funeral
A final goodbye to a true Clevelander, John Adams.
Watch as Guardians fans say goodbye to John Adams with live stream of Saturday’s funeral at 10 a.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians fans can watch live online Saturday morning as the club and all of northeast Ohio gathers to bid farewell to longtime drummer and team supporter John Adams, who died earlier this week at age 71. Adams’ funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. and...
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ show launches local chef Alejandro Najar, he moves to The Blue Door Bakery & Cafe
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Alejandro Najar is the latest chef putting Greater Cleveland on the foodie map. For the 21st season of Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” producers asked the young chef to compete. They’d seen his photos of his culinary output on Instagram and the rest is history. Almost.
Chronicle-Telegram
Broadway displays 'Lorain's Black History'
LORAIN – Visitors to downtown Lorain may see some familiar faces dotting storefront windows. Main Street Lorain, alongside business owner Jevon Terance, worked with local organizations to identify Black leaders from the International City to showcase in businesses and vacant buildings along the thoroughfare. Through a partnership with Lorain...
beltmag.com
A Tale of Two Newspapers
Both cities were even large enough for two daily newspapers – even if only briefly. The dominant newspapers – the Akron Beacon Journal and the Youngstown Vindicator – could punch above their weight. The early 20th century was a boom time for Northeast Ohio. The region’s population...
Chronicle-Telegram
David Ralph Ursem
David Ralph Ursem, 85, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born January 31, 1938 as the first and only son to Ralph and Helen Ursem in Elyria. He was the baby brother to Mary Cathryn and big brother to Barbara Ann. Growing up he...
Win Katt Williams Tickets!
Katt Williams is coming to Cleveland and we want to send somebody FOR FREE!. Do you want to win tickets to Katt Williams’ 2023 And Me Tour!. For your chance to win, text keyword 93CONCERT (all one word!) to 23845!. This contest ends Sunday! Don’t wait!. NO PURCHASE...
Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
Chronicle-Telegram
Black History Month: Lorain's Charlesetta Brown offers legacy of family, faith
LORAIN — Gospel music drifted over the radio and lunch simmered on the stove while Charlesetta Brown sat in her warm, wood-paneled living room. Her Reid Avenue home is full of pictures — portraits of five generations of Brown’s family dot its walls, having passed through its doors, held barbecues in its backyard or sleepovers across its floors. And Brown wouldn’t have it any other way.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?
The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
Chronicle-Telegram
Janet Paula Sciarrotta
Janet Paula Sciarrotta (nee Patak), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Independence Village in Avon Lake. Janet's life will be celebrated and remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother. She was born January 16, 1938 in Elyria, to John Andrew and Pauline Rose (nee Mocsny) Patak, and...
Discover Ohio's Pizza Paradise: Top 10 Mouth-Watering Pizzas You Can't-Miss
Ohio is known for its diverse and delicious cuisine, and pizza is no exception. Whether you’re in the mood for classic pepperoni or something more adventurous, there’s a pizza for everyone in the Buckeye State. Here are ten of the best pizzas you can find in Ohio:
I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining.
Chronicle-Telegram
Stanley O. Barnard, Sr.
Stanley O. Barnard, Sr., passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He went home to be with his Lord at the age of 81 years. Stanley was born August 21, 1941 in Woodsfield, Ohio. Survivors include his loving wife of 60...
Miracle on ice: Hockey players save life at center ice
When Brandon Miller stepped on the ice for lunchtime hockey at Thornton Park in Shaker Heights, his team was stacked with superstars, he just didn't know it yet.
Chronicle-Telegram
H.S. Bowling: County schools have great day at league tourney
LORAIN — County schools dominated the 20th annual North Shore Bowling Conference Tournament at Rebman Rec. Despite a challenging sport pattern, local teams controlled the action Sunday in the Division 1 and 2 fields. The Amherst girls led the way, winning their fourth straight Division 1 title and fifth...
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys Basketball: Avon Lake seeded 5th for district tourney
Avon Lake drew the highest seed among area teams in the district tournament set to start Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Shoremen were seeded fifth in Division I and will play either Cleveland Heights or John Marshall at home in the Northeast 6 sectional final slated for Saturday, Feb. 25. Avon Lake got a first-round bye.
