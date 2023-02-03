11:27 p.m. — West Avenue, drug investigation. Duane Meincke, 38, of West Avenue, was arrested on a felony drug possession charge, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charges, and cited with driving under suspension, a misdemeanor. An officer saw a blue Ford SUV in an empty parking lot and Meincke in the car, which drove off before the officer could stop to check on it. The officer did a traffic stop and Meincke appeared nervous and couldn't find his ID. Inside the car was 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10 ml of suspected illegal drugs in a syringe, and two meth pipes. Meincke was taken to the Lorain County Jail.

ELYRIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO