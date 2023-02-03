Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Related
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain Historical Society showcases Black History project
LORAIN — The beginnings of a burgeoning Black history exhibit was on display at Lorain Historical Society on Saturday. Project coordinator Janeya Hisle said the 15 exhibits dotting the Carnegie Center are overarching categories the society is collecting information on, from athletics to barbershops and beauty salons, social organizations and places of worship, lawsuits and early settlers.
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain residents rally to support daughter of Rosemary Santiago
LORAIN – Community members organized a charity dinner to raise money for Anjelina Rodriguez, the 18-year-old daughter of Rosemary Santiago. The 60-year-old Santiago was struck and killed by a pickup truck while crossing a four lane road on Jan. 19 and Rodriguez was left to begin building her life on her own.
Chronicle-Telegram
Community calendar for Feb. 4
• A Black History Month program called “Telling New Stories About Black History in Oberlin” will be from 4-5 p.m. via Zoom. It will be sponsored by the Wilson Bruce Evans Home Historical Society, The Oberlin-Wellington Rescue Theater Project and the Oberlin College Africana studies and theater departments. Join the meeting at tinyurl.com/OberlinBlackHistory.
Chronicle-Telegram
Black History Month: Lorain's Charlesetta Brown offers legacy of family, faith
LORAIN — Gospel music drifted over the radio and lunch simmered on the stove while Charlesetta Brown sat in her warm, wood-paneled living room. Her Reid Avenue home is full of pictures — portraits of five generations of Brown’s family dot its walls, having passed through its doors, held barbecues in its backyard or sleepovers across its floors. And Brown wouldn’t have it any other way.
Chronicle-Telegram
Religion Calendar
St. John's United Church of Christ, 715 Reid Ave., Lorain. 11 a.m. Worship. Communion Sunday. Message: "You are the light to the world." All are welcome. Handicapped accessible. Swiss steak dinner, 4:30 and 6 p.m. seating times March 11, at First Congregational Church, 36363 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville. Tickets...
Chronicle-Telegram
Marilyn Louise Weems
With great sadness we announce the passing of Marilyn Louise Weems (nee Klekota), 74, of Avon Lake. After a courageous battle with cancer, she passed away in her home, surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, January 26, 2023. A native of Lorain, Marilyn was the youngest of six sisters and devoted daughter to Edward and Josephine.
Chronicle-Telegram
Stanley O. Barnard, Sr.
Stanley O. Barnard, Sr., passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He went home to be with his Lord at the age of 81 years. Stanley was born August 21, 1941 in Woodsfield, Ohio. Survivors include his loving wife of 60...
Chronicle-Telegram
Janet Paula Sciarrotta
Janet Paula Sciarrotta (nee Patak), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Independence Village in Avon Lake. Janet's life will be celebrated and remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother. She was born January 16, 1938 in Elyria, to John Andrew and Pauline Rose (nee Mocsny) Patak, and...
Chronicle-Telegram
H.S. Bowling: County schools have great day at league tourney
LORAIN — County schools dominated the 20th annual North Shore Bowling Conference Tournament at Rebman Rec. Despite a challenging sport pattern, local teams controlled the action Sunday in the Division 1 and 2 fields. The Amherst girls led the way, winning their fourth straight Division 1 title and fifth...
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys Basketball: Avon Lake seeded 5th for district tourney
Avon Lake drew the highest seed among area teams in the district tournament set to start Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Shoremen were seeded fifth in Division I and will play either Cleveland Heights or John Marshall at home in the Northeast 6 sectional final slated for Saturday, Feb. 25. Avon Lake got a first-round bye.
Chronicle-Telegram
Man wanted for series of violent crimes arrested in Lorain
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a Lorain man wanted by the Lorain Police Department for a series of alleged crimes against an ex-girlfriend. Randy Palos, 42, was arrested on East 33rd Street in Lorain on Thursday, the U.S. Marshal's Service announced. Task force members arrested him without incident and he was booked into the Lorain County Jail.
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria man shot; wife in custody
An Elyria man was hospitalized and his wife is in custody following an early-morning shooting at their home. According to a news release, Elyria police officers were called to a home on the 500 block of North West River Road around 6:35 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Steven F. Johnson, 73, was found to have been shot. He was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center and from there was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria police
11:27 p.m. — West Avenue, drug investigation. Duane Meincke, 38, of West Avenue, was arrested on a felony drug possession charge, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charges, and cited with driving under suspension, a misdemeanor. An officer saw a blue Ford SUV in an empty parking lot and Meincke in the car, which drove off before the officer could stop to check on it. The officer did a traffic stop and Meincke appeared nervous and couldn't find his ID. Inside the car was 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10 ml of suspected illegal drugs in a syringe, and two meth pipes. Meincke was taken to the Lorain County Jail.
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys basketball: Elyria Catholic overcomes rough quarter to beat Fairview, clinch Great Lakes Conference West Division title
ELYRIA — One bad quarter nearly derailed an entire half of dominance, but Elyria Catholic regrouped and held on long enough to beat Fairview 79-71 on Friday for the Great Lakes Conference West Division title. The Panthers were in full control from the tip, and when Thomas Niederst hit...
Chronicle-Telegram
State Rep. Gayle Manning gets Ohio House committee assignments
State Rep. Gayle Manning, R-North Ridgeville, has been appointed chairperson of the Ohio House Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education and as a member to several other committees. House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, made the appointment. "I’m pleased to serve my district in the capacity aligned with my experience," Manning...
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain County Sheriff's Office recognized for excellence in policy, training
Lexipol, a Texas-based company that provides policy manuals and training bulletins to police and first responders, has recognized the Lorain County Sheriff's Office for excellence in policy management and training in 2022. The Lexipol Connect Program tracks performance to measure successful policy management. The Lorain County Sheriff's Office achieved "gold"...
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys basketball: Keystone blows big lead but fights back to beat Oberlin in OT, pull into four-way tie for first in LCL
OBERLIN — Keystone was at the center of a couple of shakeups Friday night. First, the Wildcats blew a 23-point halftime lead, then rallied in overtime for a 63-60 win over Oberlin. The second came as a result of the victory that, combined with Columbia’s 73-64 win against Brookside,...
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys Basketball: EC finds self in second half, tops Trinity
ELYRIA — Two Elyria Catholic teams showed up to play Saturday night in the Coliseum. The Panthers that took the court in the first half looked like a team playing the second night of a back-to-back and struggled to generate consistent offense. The second-half Panthers were a defensive juggernaut that looked poised to make a deep tournament run.
Comments / 0