Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Macaron Tea Room at Eton Will Permanently Close This Month
Broadview Heights will remain open
Chronicle-Telegram
Broadway displays 'Lorain's Black History'
LORAIN – Visitors to downtown Lorain may see some familiar faces dotting storefront windows. Main Street Lorain, alongside business owner Jevon Terance, worked with local organizations to identify Black leaders from the International City to showcase in businesses and vacant buildings along the thoroughfare. Through a partnership with Lorain...
Chronicle-Telegram
Community calendar for Feb. 4
• A Black History Month program called “Telling New Stories About Black History in Oberlin” will be from 4-5 p.m. via Zoom. It will be sponsored by the Wilson Bruce Evans Home Historical Society, The Oberlin-Wellington Rescue Theater Project and the Oberlin College Africana studies and theater departments. Join the meeting at tinyurl.com/OberlinBlackHistory.
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
Chronicle-Telegram
Religion Calendar
St. John's United Church of Christ, 715 Reid Ave., Lorain. 11 a.m. Worship. Communion Sunday. Message: "You are the light to the world." All are welcome. Handicapped accessible. Swiss steak dinner, 4:30 and 6 p.m. seating times March 11, at First Congregational Church, 36363 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville. Tickets...
Cleveland Scene
The Most Quintessential Cleveland Dates You Can Go On
If you've dated in Cleveland, you've had your ups and downs. Mainly downs. Okay let's move on. Anyway, if you've dated in Cleveland you've also definitely done all if not most of the following, because they're so utterly Cleveland to their core, and because they're fun and proven winners. Haven't done them all? Check off one on your next date night.
Does Cleveland's music scene still rock?
Cleveland is known to many as the “birthplace of Rock and Roll.” Yet, many of music’s biggest stars have been bypassing the city recently.
Cain Park summer stage offerings to include ‘Rent,’ ‘Fun Home’: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- February is surely the coldest month of the year, but the folks at Cain Park are encouraging us to look ahead to warmer times. To get us started, they have announced two productions scheduled for the Cleveland Heights park’s Alma Theater this summer. They are the rock musical “Rent” and the introspective “Fun Home.”
Cleveland Scene
Everything We Saw at MIX At CMA: Moonstruck
After taking January off, the Cleveland Museum of Art's popular MIX at CMA returned with MIX: Moonstruck. Here's what we saw.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
Funeral held for Cleveland superfan, drummer John Adams
People from across NE Ohio paid their final respects to Cleveland baseball's number one fan, John Adams.
beltmag.com
A Tale of Two Newspapers
Both cities were even large enough for two daily newspapers – even if only briefly. The dominant newspapers – the Akron Beacon Journal and the Youngstown Vindicator – could punch above their weight. The early 20th century was a boom time for Northeast Ohio. The region’s population...
Chronicle-Telegram
David Ralph Ursem
David Ralph Ursem, 85, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born January 31, 1938 as the first and only son to Ralph and Helen Ursem in Elyria. He was the baby brother to Mary Cathryn and big brother to Barbara Ann. Growing up he...
Cleveland Jewish News
Heck’s Cafe Beachwood now open in former Blu, Moxie space
Heck’s Cafe, at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood, was slated to open Feb. 2. The third location for the restaurant, Heck’s Cafe takes over the space left behind by Cleveland restaurateur Brad Friedlander’s Blu, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2022 after opening in late 2018. The...
Chronicle-Telegram
Marilyn Louise Weems
With great sadness we announce the passing of Marilyn Louise Weems (nee Klekota), 74, of Avon Lake. After a courageous battle with cancer, she passed away in her home, surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, January 26, 2023. A native of Lorain, Marilyn was the youngest of six sisters and devoted daughter to Edward and Josephine.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?
The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
Cleveland Scene
24 Fun Things to Do in Cleveland That Don't Involve Alcohol
Who says you need booze to have fun? Whether you're sober, temporarily abstaining, taking some dry January lessons into the rest of the year, or just don't feel like imbibing on a given weekend, there are plenty of things to do in Cleveland that don't involve alcohol. Need some inspiration?...
2 people shot on West 6th in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Two people were shot following an incident in Cleveland on Monday morning within the 2500 block of West 6th Street. Cleveland police tell 3News both victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Additional details are limited, but police say the victims are as follows:. 26-year-old victim with...
Has "shrinkflation" come to Swenson's?
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
