Rome, NY

Oneida Dispatch

Hochul announces money to spur CNY growth

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced details of key proposals from her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget to grow jobs and boost the economy in Central New York. In line with the 2023 State of the State, the budget includes a major investment to increase housing supply and expand economic opportunity and innovation in the region.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Pastor Sebastian Foti – February 3, 2023 Featured

Pastor Sebastian "Sibby" Foti passed early on the morning of Friday, February 3rd at the age of 54, following his 9-month battle with cancer. Sebastian was born on March 28, 1968, in Buffalo, NY. He has dedicated the majority of his life to proclaiming the word of God, from which he felt a calling early on.
OSWEGO, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Paul Miller film screening Feb. 11

In honor of Black History Month, the Oneida County History Center will host a screening of the film “Searching for Timbuctoo” with writer and director Paul A. Miller. The screening will happen Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Oneida County History Center, 1608 Genesee St., Utica.
UTICA, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Snapshot: New York Bar Foundation honors Michael Getnick

The New York Bar Foundation recently presented Michael E. Getnick, of Getnick Livingston Atkinson & Priore, LLP Utica, with its President’s Award. He received the award during the virtual Annual Assembly of the Fellows on Friday, January 27, 2023.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways

Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Tractor trailer hit the bridge,...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Daily Orange

After SU changed trolley route to include Warehouse, students voiced concerns

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Following last week’s changes to trolley routes to the Nancy Cantor Warehouse, students in the College of Visual and Performing Arts voiced concerns about access to transportation and funding at an academic listening session in the Warehouse auditorium on Friday morning.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023

On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

