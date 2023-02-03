Union rejects Disney’s latest contract offer

Update: The Service Trades Council Union has rejected Disney’s latest contract offer, the union said in a news release.

The proposal, which would have initially raised wages for a majority of workers by $1 an hour, was rejected by 96% of the union, or 13,650 members. The union said it was “the largest turnout in Disney history.”

“Disney proposed raises of $1 a year for most workers, but $1 is not enough,” the union said in a news release. “This leaves behind over 30,000 cast members struggling with the cost of living in Central Florida. The overwhelming rejection of Disney’s contract offer shows that workers are united and committed to fight for higher wages.”

Disney spokesperson Andrea Finger told Channel 9 in an email, “Our strong offer provides more than 30,000 Cast Members a nearly 10% on average raise immediately, as well as retroactive increased pay in their paychecks, and we are disappointed that those increases are now delayed.”

Update: Union officials are now checking how cast members voted on Disney’s latest contract offer.

The vote county started at 5:30 p.m. Ballots have been coming in from almost 100 voting locations, and union officials said there’s been a huge turnout.

The negotiations have been going on for months. The Service Trade Council Union, which is representing Disney cast members, said Disney’s latest and final offer only initially raises wages for a majority of workers by $1 an hour.

In a statement, a Walt Disney World Resort spokesperson said: “We have presented a strong and meaningful offer that far outpaces Florida minimum wage by at least $5 an hour and immediately takes starting wages for certain roles including bus drivers, housekeepers and culinary up to a minimum of $20 an hour while providing a path to $20 for all other full-time, non-tipped STCU roles during the contract term. Our proposal also paid child-bonding time for eligible Cast Members.”

Read our previous story below:

Union officials will start counting votes as unionized Disney cast members decide whether to approve a new contract.

Thousands of full-time union members have been voting on Disney’s contract offer over the lest few days.

Disney is offering its 30,000 union members $1 more per-hour, each year, for the next five years.

Watch: Union workers start voting on Disney’s latest contract offer

Union leaders asked their members to vote “no.”

Union workers said they want a $3 per hour raise next year and a three year contract.

Read: State announces plan for Disney’s Reedy Creek

In a statement about its offer, Disney said, “this very strong offer provides our cast members with a nearly 10% average increase immediately and guaranteed raises for the next four years with every single non-tipped cast member promised at least a $20 starting wage during the contract, and the majority seeing a 33% to 46% increase during that time.”

The vote tally will start at 5:30 p.m.

Watch: How Disney is using recycled glass to touch up resort horse trails

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.