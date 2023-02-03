ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

PA opera singer breaks world record at age seven

By Alyssa Royster
 4 days ago

LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Victory Brinker is hitting all the right notes. Not only was she a finalist on America’s Got Talent, but she also broke the Guinness World Record for the youngest opera singer at just seven years, 314 days old.

According to the 10-year-old’s “momager” Christine, Victory was born with it.

“She was singing little nursery rhymes at 18 months and she was on pitch,” Christine said.

As Victory grew up, the singing only continued with Christine saying her daughter sings morning, noon and night.

“Victory sometimes sings in her sleep, yes! We try to figure out what song is she singing in there!”

The young opera singer’s voice has taken her all across the U.S., and even outside of it.

In 2019, Victory was invited to Milan Italy, to break the Guinness World Record, which she did with ease.

“It felt great because I didn’t really know about the Guinness World Record,” Victory admitted.

The rising star would go on to make history once again, when she appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2021, becoming the first contestant to receive a unanimous Golden Buzzer.

“I was so excited, the confetti was really pretty, and I have a little box of it too! I was like grabbing handfuls of it and stuffing it in my moms purse. I felt bad for the cleaning people though,” Victory said.

On top of it all Victory can sing in eight different languages, with her serenading voice having the ability to reach over three octaves.

“The eight languages are English of course, Latin, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Korean and Ukrainian,” listed Victory.

With the sky as her limit, Victory says at the end of the day, she has one simple goal.

“I want to inspire others to follow their dreams.”

