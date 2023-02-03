ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas County, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

How to keep your food safe during a power outage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ARKANSAS STATE
deltadailynews.com

Authorities Search for Missing Teen

Greenville, MS – Police in Greenville are searching for Christina Smart, a missing juvenile last seen on February 4, 2023. Smart is described as a 5’2”, 200-pound black female, born on October 19, 2006. At the time of her disappearance, Smart was wearing black pants, a black...
GREENVILLE, MS
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas County Master Gardeners to sponsor beekeeping class

The Arkansas County Master Gardeners are sponsoring a Beginner Beekeeping Class for anyone interested in raising bees. This class is on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church’s fellowship hall in Stuttgart. The class will focus on how to get started, the...
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Lorean Alice Baugh Cross of Stuttgart

Lorean Alice Baugh Cross, 99, of Stuttgart passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Greystone Nursing and Rehab. Mrs. Cross was born Sept. 6, 1923, in Des Arc to George and Della Weatherley. She was a homemaker and charter member of Park Avenue Missionary Baptist Church. Besides her parents, she...
STUTTGART, AR
WREG

Tunica County schools to hold job fair on Feb 11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tunica County School District is hiring teachers and staff for the 2023-2024 school year. They have announced a hiring event for ALL positions. The event will be held on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) at the Tunica Middle School Gym. The address is 2486 Highway 61 in Tunica, MS 38676.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
deltadailynews.com

Clarksdale Police Discover Theft Operation, Two Arrested

Clarksdale, MS – Clarksdale Police uncovered a major theft operation, resulting in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen goods. A search warrant executed in the Oakhurst area of the city led to the discovery of several stolen items, including TVs, air conditioning window units, iPads, PlayStations, and other electronics.
CLARKSDALE, MS
advancemonticellonian.com

Feb. 6 Power Restoration Update

Power outage updates as of 9:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6:. 10% of customers remain without power. 1,101 of 3,197 C&L customers are without power. 7 of 7,428 Entergy customers are without power. Bradley County. Only 2% remain without power. 127 of 1,870 C&L customers are without power. 1 of 4,249...
DREW COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Roy D. Lee of Stuttgart

Roy D. Lee, 84, of Stuttgart, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Baptist Health-Springhill. Mr. Lee was born June 12, 1938, in Cherry Valley, Ark., to Roy Edward and Louise Lee who preceded him in death. He retired from the Arkansas State Highway Department. Survivors are his wife, Ruby...
STUTTGART, AR
WREG

Two plead guilty in Coahoma Community College fraud scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two former Coahoma Community College employees were sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced. Former employees Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal were arrested in June 2019 after authorities say they made over $750,000 in personal purchases with Coahoma […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
WJTV 12

Two women plead guilty to community college embezzlement

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two former Coahoma Community College employees pled guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement on Monday, February 6. State Auditor Shad White said Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal pled guilty to making more than $750,000 of personal purchases while using Coahoma Community College credit cards and checks. According to White, the two […]
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In Arkansas Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, chances are, you’ve heard of Jones Bar-B-Q Diner. It is one of the most famous restaurants located in the heart of the Arkansas Delta. This neighborhood joint has been around for over 100 years, and it serves the best BBQ that money can buy. This tiny restaurant in Arkansas has been featured on national television shows and was named as one of the best eateries in the country. So, it’s easy to see why there is always a line out the door because everybody wants a taste of what’s cookin’ in this kitchen.
MARIANNA, AR
The Comeback

Rival basketball players, coaches have altercation with Jackson State fans

Things got tense and nearly ugly on Monday night during SWAC basketball action in a game between conference rivals, the Jackson State Tigers and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. Jackson State won the game, prevailing 88-84 in double overtime. In the first overtime period, though, things got heated between the players and coaches on the Arkansas-Pine Read more... The post Rival basketball players, coaches have altercation with Jackson State fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS

