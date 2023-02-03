Unless you’ve been living under a rock, chances are, you’ve heard of Jones Bar-B-Q Diner. It is one of the most famous restaurants located in the heart of the Arkansas Delta. This neighborhood joint has been around for over 100 years, and it serves the best BBQ that money can buy. This tiny restaurant in Arkansas has been featured on national television shows and was named as one of the best eateries in the country. So, it’s easy to see why there is always a line out the door because everybody wants a taste of what’s cookin’ in this kitchen.

MARIANNA, AR ・ 22 DAYS AGO