BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit Tuesday night in Macon. According to a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Pio Nono Avenue near Dewy Street just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say a 57-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified, was walking in the southbound lanes of Pio Nono Avenue. She was hit by a Toyota 4Runner in the right lane. The woman hit later died at the hospital.

MACON, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO