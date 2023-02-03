Read full article on original website
Macon teen sentenced to 50 years for killing another teen
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon teen has been sentenced to 50 years for the shooting death of another teen that took place back in 2020. 19-year-old Jaquandre Burden pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault, on Monday, for the shooting death of 16-year-old Elijah Jones in December of 2020.
Macon man convicted for 2020 murder at River Bend Apartments
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Eyewitness testimonies and video evidence have led to the conviction of a man charged with murder after he shot a man during a robbery in 2020. According to District Attorney Anita Howard, four eyewitnesses testified against 23-year-old Ja'Qwaray Hollingshed and video evidence corroborated their accounts. The...
Macon man sentenced to 30 years for 3 counts of Child Molestation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man has just been sentenced to 30 years, with the first 17 years in prison, after pleading guilty to 3 counts of Child Molestation. 37-Year-old James Edward Brown Jr. was the brother of the babysitter of 3 girls– who disclosed to their father that Brown had been touching them. Their father immediately took them to the Sheriff’s Office, and the investigation was initiated.
'I called 911, they hung up': Macon residents grill Sheriff's Office about safety concerns
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One by one residents raised their hands and their voices to grill and get answers from law enforcement about a lack of presence in their neighborhoods. One resident, told an alarming story about an unknown person firing shots while standing in their backyard... after calling 9-1-1 she says it took deputies 12 hours to get her.
Deputies: Woman hit, killed while walking on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit Tuesday night in Macon. According to a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Pio Nono Avenue near Dewy Street just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say a 57-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified, was walking in the southbound lanes of Pio Nono Avenue. She was hit by a Toyota 4Runner in the right lane. The woman hit later died at the hospital.
New details released on weekend shooting in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details describing possible suspects and vehicles have come to light following a shooting at a Warner Robins shopping center over the weekend. According to Warner Robins Police, video evidence shows a black man wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and gray pants walking out of City Gear on Watson Boulevard with merchandise before walking toward a gray Dodge Charger.
Macon-Bibb Co. expected to settle lawsuit for 2018 wreck for $350K
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Macon-Bibb County officials are expected to settle a lawsuit Tuesday following a 2018 wreck blamed on a county employee. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, the suit was filed in 2020 by Tarsha Smith, nearly two years after the wreck. She alleges injuries following a vehicle wreck in which a county employee, later identified as Kevin Kent, hit Smith's car.
Perry Police looking for shoplifter
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry Police are asking for the public's assistance to find a woman suspected of shoplifting. In a Facebook post, police shared photos of the woman and a car, stating that she is wanted "in reference to a theft by shoplifting case". Anyone with information about the...
Fort Valley Police make arrest in check fraud scheme
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fort Valley Police have arrested a person suspected of multiple fraud crimes, including manufacturing fake checks. Jaquaelyn Simmons is now in custody after a BOLO was put out on social media by the Fort Valley PD. Simmons is being charged with 4th-degree forgery, conspiracy to...
Bibb Co. deputies arrest man driving stolen government vehicle
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A simple traffic stop in Macon turned into more, including involving stolen government property. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a government vehicle on Millerfield Road. The deputy said the driver was not using headlights when it was dark.
UPDATE: Two 18-year-olds and a Juvenile arrested for Baldwin County murder
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—Two people have been arrested, and another is wanted, for a recent murder in Baldwin County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 18 year old Malik Smith of Milledgeville, was arrested, along with a juvenile, in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Syee Havior after he was shot and killed during a home invasion in his Black Springs Road home.
Police: Teen shot while walking down Warner Robins road
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager was shot in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says a 16-year-old walked into the emergency room of the hospital saying he had been shot. Medical staff quickly learned he had been shot in the hip. The teen told investigators he had been walking down Greenbriar Road. He heard a gunshot and that's when he fell to the ground.
Vehicle fire on I-75 in Monroe County
UPDATE (4:56 P.M.) -- According to the Monroe County Fire Department, traffic lanes are expected to return to normal shortly. No one was injured in the fire and the left lane is open. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews have spotted a vehicle fire on I-75 S near Pate...
Macon teen severely burned in South Carolina wreck, driver facing felony DUI charge
MOUNT PLEASANT, Sc. (WGXA) - A Macon teen is seriously hurt following a vehicle fire on the Ravenel Bridge in Charleston, South Carolina. According to a police report obtained by WGXA News, the incident happened Friday night just after 11:30 p.m. According to statements from responding officers, and 911 calls,...
Gunman robs Northside Dr. Circle K
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are searching for a man who robbed the Northside Dr. Circle K convenience store. At 4:30 A.M. on Sunday, Bibb County deputies said a man with a gun entered Circle K and demanded money from the store clerk. Deputies said the clerk gave...
Gunshots exchanged in Warner Robins Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gunshots rang out in Warner Robins' Food Depot parking lot on Saturday. Warner Robins Police responded to the Food Depot on Watson Boulevard around 11:00 A.M. after receiving a call about gunshots fired. Upon arriving at the location, officers said a suspect in a dark-colored...
Multiple lanes closed on I-75 in Monroe County after Wednesday morning wreck
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Delays continue Wednesday morning on I-75 in Monroe County after a wreck. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a truck pulling a trailer of pine straw has flipped over on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 179. Multiple lanes remain...
Warner Robins Police investigate shooting in Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting in a Food Depot parking lot. Police say it happened just after 11 this morning at the Watson Boulevard store. Warner Robins Police say a man in a black Honda Accord started firing...
'He's only been here 18 years': Milledgeville family devastated after home invasion turns deadly
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Havior family in Milledgeville is mourning the death of 18-year-old Syee Havior. He was shot to death early Thursday after four people invaded the family home. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with family about Syee and what happened. Down a dirt road on Black Spring...
Teen hurt, airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenage boy is hurt after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. In a post on Facebook, Monroe County Emergency Services says their crews responded to an accident involving a 13-year-old. Their post says he suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
