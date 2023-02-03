Read full article on original website
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
utdailybeacon.com
From restaurants to retail: 6 new businesses coming to Knoxville in 2023
Tennessee has always been one of the fastest growing states in the country, and Knoxville has been fortunate to share in that success. In 2022, 18 new businesses opened Downtown, with several more scattered across the city’s other neighborhoods. This trend of growth looks to be continuing into 2023....
WATE
Knoxville’s ‘sweetest’ fundraiser is back
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Give to your special someone this year while also supporting a local organization. Interfaith Health Clinic is offering special deliveries on Valentine’s Day. With a donation of 50 dollars, you can give a bundt cake, supplied from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a personalized card to someone special in your life. The last day to order is on Thursday, February 9 at 5:00 p.m.
WATE
Win $25,000 just by making a healthier change
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Want to live a healthier and richer life?. Every year, those who are ready to take on a healthier and more active lifestyle enter a contest like no other. Clean Eatz is giving you the opportunity to win big in their We Change Livez 2023 Challenge.
Brothers say goodbye after 35 years of running Gibbs grocery store
A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers — Joe and Dale Longmire — who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Tennessee Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
Gatlinburg is arguably one of the prettiest towns in Tennessee. Not only is the scenery gorgeous, but the town is filled with friendly people and interesting places to visit. Between all the attractions, shops, and restaurants, you could spend weeks and weeks exploring this little town and still find new things! So make your way down to Gatlinburg, park your car for the day, and get ready to walk all through this incredible Tennessee town.
wvlt.tv
Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New orange and white fencing along Cumberland Avenue signals big change coming near the University of Tennessee’s campus. “The Strip” has transformed over the last couple of decades and even more development is on the way. “We saw some changes that were in the works that never really came through, but now obviously, you can see looking around, it’s about to change a lot,” said Patrick McMahon who has worked at a bank on Cumberland for the last 4 years.
East Knoxville community center reopens after $1.5 million renovation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ab East Knoxville community center swung its doors back open on Monday after a large, $1.5 million renovation. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and other community leaders celebrated reopening the Milton Roberts Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The large renovation included new floors, a new basketball...
WATE
Jury seated in Knoxville Murder Trial
The jury has now been seated in a Knoxville murder trial. The jury has now been seated in a Knoxville murder trial. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m.
Knoxville laundromat offering to help lighten the load for struggling families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost one out of every five families live in poverty in Knoxville, according to the U.S. Census. Mustafa Freeman owns the Wash House Laundry Center, and he is hoping to lighten the load for struggling families. Freeman partners with a group called Laundry Love to offer...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Auto Show returns
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 200 people attended the Knoxville Auto Show at the Knoxville Convention Center throughout the weekend with many curious about the new upgrades inside the vehicles. Ally Kay, a product specialist at Toyota, said customers benefit from attending the auto shows. “They can sit in...
WDEF
Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
insideofknoxville.com
Demolition Planned for 115 East Jackson Avenue in the Old City
In this generation, 115 East Jackson Avenue was long home to Willow Creek Antiques. As reported in July 2021 by Knoxnews, the building was purchased by Jim and Lori Klonaris for $1.9 million. The article details the plans the couple had for developing a taller building on top of the current building. I spoke with Jim not long after the article appeared and he walked me through the basement, explaining that he felt the structure would support the ambitious project.
Two children recovering after January Magnolia Avenue crash
The two children who were injured in what police say was a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue are taking major steps in their recovery.
WATE
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg
An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg. An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday on 2/07. WATE 6 On Your Side News...
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road Trip
Tennessee is a state rich in natural beauty, history, and culture, making it a prime destination for a road trip. With its rolling hills, vibrant cities, and picturesque countryside, Tennessee has something for everyone. Here are the five best places to visit on a road trip in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
Sevier County dogs in need after shelter reaches full capacity
A Sevierville animal shelter is still working to find homes for the current dogs in its facility after reaching full capacity.
Moldy lemons, sausage tossed at Knoxville diner during health inspection
The diner with the low inspection score is in Knoxville. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
Father of modern TBI and Scott County native dies at 100
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officials across the state are remembering a World War II veteran from East Tennessee considered the father of the modern Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who died earlier this week at age 100. The Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification was established in 1951 as a division of the Department […]
