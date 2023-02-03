Niagara Pride announced the return of four LGBTQ+ events in WNY for 2023, with a focus on LGBTQ+ health, businesses, inclusion and community. •The WNY LGBTQ+ health and wellness fair is designed to bring awareness to the LGBTQ+ community about local providers that offer various health and wellness services (physical, mental health, recovery, legal, housing, etc.), which are LGBTQ+ specific and/or affirming. Vendors will be on hand to share information about their programs as well as information impacting the overall health and wellness of the LGBTQ+ community.

