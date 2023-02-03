Read full article on original website
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo
It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
wnypapers.com
HART receives $25,000 grant from John R. Oishei Foundation to enhance services
The Home Assistance Referral Team has received a $25,000 grant from The John R. Oishei Foundation to expand the services HART has been providing for over 40 years. A press release noted, “The funding will build upon HART’s mission of enabling the most vulnerable members of our community to maintain a quality of life and remain independent in their own homes by connecting them with qualified and affordable help.
wnypapers.com
'Totally Sweet Buffalo Winterfest' to celebrate love for Buffalo
Valentine's Day is around the corner and what better way to celebrate than by sharing your love for Buffalo? Totally Buffalo & Sweet Buffalo are teaming up for the “Totally Sweet Buffalo Winterfest – We LOVE Buffalo” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Buffalo RiverWorks.
West Seneca police looking for woman last seen in Buffalo
"Family members say it is extremely unlike Anna to disappear and not be in contact like this," West Seneca police wrote on Facebook.
Police departments all around WNY struggling with car theft problem
It doesn't matter where you live, it's happening almost daily in Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Amherst, Eden. People are stealing cars in areas all around WNY.
wnypapers.com
NFMMC's black-tie gala, The Premier, returns
Event honors community difference-makers, raises funds to bring state-of-the-art imaging center to Niagara Region. For the 18th time, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (NFMMC) will host its signature black-tie gala, The Premier, on April 29 at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. The annual event, which traditionally attracts over 900 guests from Western New York, raises funds for NFMMC and its services. Proceeds from this year's event will support the construction of a state-of-the-art imaging center to benefit the Niagara Region, where cancer rates are among the highest in the state.
Man admits to stealing Buffalo fire truck
A Buffalo man faces 15 years in prison after admitting to stealing a fire truck. 26-year-old Yassin A. Abdikadir pleaded guilty to grand larceny in connection with the incident in the evening hours of July 14h.
WATCH: Buffalo area quake caught on cameras in homes across WNY
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Security cameras caught Mondays 3.8 earthquake on video inside and outside homes across Buffalo and Western New York.
Buffalo Earthquake On Monday Was Unusual for This Reason
Monday mornings are always a tough go for many of us, since it means the start of another work week after a fun-filled Saturday and Sunday; or relaxing weekend if that's more your style. However, as you probably know by now, it was not the normal start to your Monday...
Go Red For Women: Niagara Falls woman shares her heart-stopping surgery story
Hours after the story of Kim Pegula's cardiac arrest was circulating, the American Heart Association was hosting its annual Go Red for Women luncheon in at the Reikart House in Amherst.
wnypapers.com
Niagara Pride announces return of four major WNY LGBTQ+ events in 2023
Niagara Pride announced the return of four LGBTQ+ events in WNY for 2023, with a focus on LGBTQ+ health, businesses, inclusion and community. •The WNY LGBTQ+ health and wellness fair is designed to bring awareness to the LGBTQ+ community about local providers that offer various health and wellness services (physical, mental health, recovery, legal, housing, etc.), which are LGBTQ+ specific and/or affirming. Vendors will be on hand to share information about their programs as well as information impacting the overall health and wellness of the LGBTQ+ community.
Niagara professor, Grand Island resident set to appear on Jeopardy!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara professor is set to appear on Jeopardy! later this week. Dr. Carolyn Shivers is set to compete to be the next champion. She is an associate professor in Niagara’s psychology department, having joined last fall. She has made it her mission to learn more about people with disabilities and […]
Orchard Park man gets fine for illegally entering school
Robert Dinero has been a subject of controversy in the past related to COVID-19 policies.
Keep an eye on your home after Monday’s earthquake
Believe it or not, earthquake insurance is not automatically part of a New Yorker’s homeowner policy, according to AAA.
nyspnews.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls
On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
Free pet vaccine clinics being held in Erie County February and March
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If your pet is in need of an updated rabies vaccine and you live in Erie County, a free vaccine clinic is coming up. The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is holding on on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Buffalo Community Center.
Historic Balloon Landing Site In Buffalo, New York
What will be next for the USA and China and relations? That remains to be seen. For those in Myrtle Beach, this balloon is a part of their history!
