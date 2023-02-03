ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo

It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

HART receives $25,000 grant from John R. Oishei Foundation to enhance services

The Home Assistance Referral Team has received a $25,000 grant from The John R. Oishei Foundation to expand the services HART has been providing for over 40 years. A press release noted, “The funding will build upon HART’s mission of enabling the most vulnerable members of our community to maintain a quality of life and remain independent in their own homes by connecting them with qualified and affordable help.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

'Totally Sweet Buffalo Winterfest' to celebrate love for Buffalo

Valentine's Day is around the corner and what better way to celebrate than by sharing your love for Buffalo? Totally Buffalo & Sweet Buffalo are teaming up for the “Totally Sweet Buffalo Winterfest – We LOVE Buffalo” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Buffalo RiverWorks.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

NFMMC's black-tie gala, The Premier, returns

Event honors community difference-makers, raises funds to bring state-of-the-art imaging center to Niagara Region. For the 18th time, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (NFMMC) will host its signature black-tie gala, The Premier, on April 29 at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. The annual event, which traditionally attracts over 900 guests from Western New York, raises funds for NFMMC and its services. Proceeds from this year's event will support the construction of a state-of-the-art imaging center to benefit the Niagara Region, where cancer rates are among the highest in the state.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to stealing fire truck

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to stealing fire truck in downtown Buffalo. Yassin A. Abdikadir, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the second degree, the highest charge in the indictment against him. In July 2022, at approximately 11:53 p.m., Buffalo fire responded to a call […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Pride announces return of four major WNY LGBTQ+ events in 2023

Niagara Pride announced the return of four LGBTQ+ events in WNY for 2023, with a focus on LGBTQ+ health, businesses, inclusion and community. •The WNY LGBTQ+ health and wellness fair is designed to bring awareness to the LGBTQ+ community about local providers that offer various health and wellness services (physical, mental health, recovery, legal, housing, etc.), which are LGBTQ+ specific and/or affirming. Vendors will be on hand to share information about their programs as well as information impacting the overall health and wellness of the LGBTQ+ community.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls

On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

Community Policy