ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Nissan EV lineup gains growth opportunity under renewed Renault deal

Following Nissan and Renault’s new partnership deal, Nissan has invested in Renault’s EV development unit, showing the Japanese brand’s intent to grow its EV focus under the new structure. Nissan and Renault have had a strange and, at times, uneasy partnership. But thanks to a new deal...
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk assures Cybertruck will retain well-loved light bar detail

When images and videos of the Tesla Cybertruck production beta were shared online, many electric vehicle enthusiasts were a bit bothered. While the sighting of the production beta unit itself incited a lot of excitement from Tesla fans, some were a bit miffed at the seemingly updated design of the vehicle’s rear.
teslarati.com

Faraday Future defies the odds, will start vehicle production in March

Faraday Future has announced that it has acquired the necessary funding to begin vehicle production and will do so next month. Investors and Faraday Future reservation holders have become pessimistic over the past two years. Not only has the company been stalled in its efforts to begin production of the FF 91 SUV, but its stock has plummeted as customers have lost hope in receiving the vehicle they originally ordered. Yet it seems Faraday has achieved the impossible, pulling out of its financial tailspin and heading to production next month.
teslarati.com

Tesla Giga Press supplier IDRA teases new “Neo” die-casting machine

Tesla Giga Press supplier IDRA, which produces the contraptions that produce the Model Y’s front and rear megacasts, has teased what appears to be its newest creation. Named “Neo,” IDRA’s new flagship is dubbed by the company as a potential driver for the future of vehicle manufacturing.
torquenews.com

Tesla's Latest Battery Breakthrough Will Change The Battery Game

In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University have discovered the cause of lithium-ion batteries' tendency to self-discharge. This simple yet profound finding has the potential to increase the life expectancy of batteries and revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. Responding to reader comments regarding...
teslarati.com

Ford to unveil radical new business plan to improve quality and profitability

Ford executives will unveil the company’s new expansion plan at a meeting later this month. Ford has faced rocky roads in its transition to electric vehicles, and its most recent earnings report shows that. To battle these challenges, Ford CEO Jim Farley is taking the business by the horns and implementing a dramatic new expansion plan called Ford+. The scheme began last year as the automaker split into three segments covering ICE, EV, and commercial products, but at an upcoming meeting, the rest of the changes will be revealed.
teslarati.com

Why Tesla Model Y tax credit inclusion is good for some and bad for others

The Tesla Model Y complete lineup was recently added to the IRS list of qualifying vehicles that will give buyers a $7,500 tax credit. While it may seem like the company’s huge price cuts coupled with the tax credit would be good for everyone, it spells bad news for competitors that offer comparable EVs in the same category.
teslarati.com

Volkswagen and Marvel partner up for ID.4 marketing campaign

Volkswagen has launched a global campaign promoting its ID.4 all-electric crossover. The effort features custom content from the upcoming movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which is opening in theaters on February 17. As could be seen in a video featuring the upcoming movie and...
teslarati.com

Tesla finally defaults to purchase price in US vehicle order pages

It took a long time, but Tesla has finally updated its vehicle order pages in United States to no longer default to prices that highlight “potential savings.” With the recent update, Tesla’s electric cars now default to their actual purchase price. Tesla’s US order pages have attracted...
teslarati.com

Tesla Giga Berlin footage hints at upcoming Deep Blue Metallic paint rollout

A recent flyover of the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg facility suggests that Tesla is currently testing out new colors for the Germany-made Model Y crossover. Next up appears to be Deep Blue Metallic paint. Prior to Gigafactory Berlin’s start of production, Tesla CEO Elon Musk noted that the Germany-based facility would be...
teslarati.com

Elon Musk explains Tesla FSD Beta V11.3 rollout delay

Tesla’s FSD Beta V11 is an incredibly important release. It’s the first version of the electric vehicle maker’s advanced driver-assist system that utilizes a single software stack for both highway and inner-city driving. Expectations are high for the update, as it is believed to feature notable improvements compared to its predecessors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy