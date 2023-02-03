ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA fans are calling Anthony Davis out for unsupportive reaction to LeBron’s record-breaking points

Anthony Davis did not have the strongest reaction to LeBron James breaking the all-time NBA scoring record. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke one of the most important records in NBA history that has stood since 1984, over 30 years: Cumulative points scored. As of Wednesday morning, he has 38,390 points, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387. Karl Malone, behind that duo, does not crack 37,000.
NFL rules expert admits there’s a clear issue why NFL officiating suffers

An NFL rules analyst agrees with a point Aaron Rodgers made on why NFL officiating tends to suffer. It was overshadowed by Aaron Rodgers talking about his plans to go into a sensory-deprivation tank (or something like that) prior to making any big decisions this offseason, but the star quarterback raised a point that is gaining some traction around the NFL: There’s a problem with the league’s investment in officiating.
NHL best bets today (Wild will upset Stars in Central Division battle)

Two heartbreaking losses last night turned a potential 3-0 sweep to a 1-1-1 performance. The Penguins scored on a lucky bounce with three minutes left in the game to force OT, and eventually beat, the Avalanche, and the Predators pulled their goalie down three goals in the final minute to allow an empty net goal which pushed our UNDER 6 bet against the Golden Knights.
