An NFL rules analyst agrees with a point Aaron Rodgers made on why NFL officiating tends to suffer. It was overshadowed by Aaron Rodgers talking about his plans to go into a sensory-deprivation tank (or something like that) prior to making any big decisions this offseason, but the star quarterback raised a point that is gaining some traction around the NFL: There’s a problem with the league’s investment in officiating.

13 MINUTES AGO