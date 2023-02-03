Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Luverne restaurants to compete in We Love Pork Challenge
LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - The fourth annual pork battle between restaurants in Luverne, Minnesota, begins next week. The event, sponsored by the Rock County Pork Producers, starts Monday, Feb. 13, and continues through Friday, March 17. Five participating restaurants will create pork meals showcasing “the other white meat.”...
dakotanewsnow.com
Monday Munchies: Plum’s Cooking Company
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Beth Warden took us on a journey to Plum’s Cooking Company. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Plum’s Cooking Company has a lot of ideas to help find the perfect gift for your loved ones.
dakotanewsnow.com
DTSF organizes Galentines Day Boutique Crawl
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls has organized a Galentines Boutique Crawl from Feb. 11- 12. If participants visit all ten participating boutiques, they can enter for a chance to win a $500 prize. According to the DTSF website, the participating boutiques include Chelsea’s, MK Threads, Primp, Terra Shepherd, Layered Elements, Threads by Simply Perfect, Veza, Lauriebelles, JuLiana’s Boutique La Femme, Mint & Basil.
KELOLAND TV
Laundry detergent donation gives guests loads of hope
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Having clean clothes to wear is something a lot of us might take for granted, but for some people, that’s not always an option. The St. Francis House was one of three non-profit agencies that received pallets and pallets of laundry detergent. Clean...
dakotanewsnow.com
EmBe to host 2023 In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - EmBe is hosting an event to celebrate impact, resilience, and belonging among women. Tickets are now available for the 2023 In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast on March 2 at 7:30 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. EmBe announced the poet and artist...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Empire Pit Rescue hosts Corks & Collars event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Corks & Collars fundraiser this weekend in downtown Sioux Falls will include entertainment and guest appearances by adoptable dogs. The event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. The Casino Royale-themed night will include gaming, entertainment, a silent auction, and food and drink.
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Winterfest of Wheels’ draws record crowd for final show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Convention Center was filled with premium cars, trucks and motorcycles this weekend for the annual Winterfest of Wheels. Along with the vehicles, there were vendors selling items such as neon signs, garage art and even car parts. This is the 15th and final year of the event.
dakotanewsnow.com
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the box turtles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Education Specialist Allison Gould joined us from the Great Plains Zoo to learn some facts about the box turtle. They are called box turtles because they can tuck their tail and legs inside their shell completely to hide from predators.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: February 5th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Winterfest of Wheels is an indoor car show that benefits Cure Kids Cancer. You can check out the unique and premium cars, trucks and motorcycles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. There will also be a ‘Ditch Your Man’ room where treats and deals are available for everyone in the family. Admission is $11. Children 12 and under are free.
dakotanewsnow.com
Local businesses teaming up to fight school lunch debt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even before the pandemic and certainly during it, school lunch debt has been an issue for many in South Dakota. Two months ago, the Sioux Falls School District said it had over $100,000 in school lunch debt by families. To answer that, local businesses in Sioux Falls this week are giving to help offset some of that debt.
dakotanewsnow.com
Vacancies up in Sioux Falls, but excitement for future growth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls isn’t alone in needing more housing and especially apartment units. While the latest numbers from the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association are consistent with winter rates, soon there could be help for the city and others to meet their housing demands.
dakotanewsnow.com
LifeScape teacher wins national award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jackie Kocak figured out her calling in life when she was in college. “During college, I worked at a place in Worthington, Minnesota, that served children with disabilities. And I said, ‘This is what I want to do,’” said Jackie.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. Rock Rapids Development Director Micah Freese tells us he was told that the Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents’...
dakotanewsnow.com
After a three-year hiatus, MallWalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 29th annual Lifescape MallWalk took place on Saturday at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. The event returns in 2023 after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants that raised or donated at least $50 were given a commemorative T-shirt. The...
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
dakotanewsnow.com
Local efforts to raise funds for the Fight Like a Ninja mental health initiative
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Angela Drake, a “Loud Mouth Ninja Mama,” there are two upcoming events that are helping raise money for the mental health awareness initiative, Fight Like a Ninja. SF Stampede and Tri-City Storm will compete in a hockey match at...
dakotanewsnow.com
Vacancy rate up for the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The housing vacancy rate in Sioux Falls is up slightly since the last report in July, according to a recent survey. In January, the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association surveyed its Sioux Falls area members for its 51st biannual vacancy survey. From the reported...
Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
New industrial park to open in Salem
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new 21-acre industrial park in Salem, South Dakota, aims to attract new businesses, jobs, and families to the community. The Salem Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) announced the park has already secured significant interest from prospective businesses. “Sioux Falls is approaching closer to Salem...
